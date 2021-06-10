COLUMBIA, S.C., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates is delighted to announce the hiring of attorney Kerri Rupert. She comes to the firm with a strong track record as a courtroom litigator.
Rupert will be practicing in all areas of personal injury law, following a successful career as an insurance defense attorney.
"Prior to joining McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates, I was defending claims brought against insurance companies – but I often felt for the people on the other side. I always had a lot of empathy for them, for the losses they were experiencing," said Rupert.
She previously worked as an associate attorney at corporate defense firms in Columbia. Prior to that, Rupert worked as a staff attorney at the South Carolina Court of Appeals. During law school, she served as a law clerk for the state House of Representatives.
Over the past five years, Rupert worked on an appellate pro bono project with the South Carolina Bar, which ultimately led to her client's conviction being overturned in the South Carolina Supreme Court.
The Columbia Business Monthly Awards recognized Rupert as one of the state's best insurance defense attorneys in 2018 and 2019, and she was chosen as part of the South Carolina Bar Association's Leadership Academy in 2016. She has also been published in SC Lawyer Magazine.
Rupert says she is looking forward to her newest chapter as a personal injury attorney at McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates.
"I'm so happy to be joining the firm and to be representing victims of personal injury cases. Throughout my career, I've seen how McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates works. They're always professional and do a great job, so it's an honor to be part of the team."
Rupert received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of South Carolina in 2006. She graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2012, where she was a member of the Order of the Wig and Robe.
