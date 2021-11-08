CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pullano Law is proud to announce that Michael Pullano, son of founding attorney Richard. L. Pullano, joined the firm in the fall of 2021. Attorney Michael Pullano's competitive nature, steady demeanor, and passion for justice, propel him to secure full compensation for the injured, while skillfully navigating injury victims through a complex litigation environment.
Michael Pullano focuses his legal career on tort and personal injury matters, including but not limited to medical malpractice, wrongful death, trucking accidents, construction injuries, and nursing home negligence. A tenacious advocate for his clients, Mr. Pullano appreciates how much of a difference effective legal guidance can have on an injury victim while they are focused on recovering from their physical and emotional injuries.
Attorney Pullano has been admitted to the bar in the state of Illinois since 2017. He is a member of several professional associations, including the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, and the Chicago Bar Association.
Over the last six years, Attorney Pullano has gained valuable trial experience working in the field of plaintiffs' personal injury, where he had the opportunity to work on behalf of catastrophic injury victims. In addition, he also gained extensive courtroom experience working in the Felony Trial Division of the Cook County State's Attorney's Office as a law clerk.
Michael's compassion for equal opportunity for all extends beyond the courtroom and into the field of education. Through a competitive selection process, he was chosen as a mentor to the America Needs You Fellows Program, which is an intensive two-year program for high-achieving, first-generation college students. The Chicago-based arm of the program is devoted to college completion, career exploration and professional skills development for some of the city's first-generation college students.
In 2014, Attorney Pullano graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor's degree in Political Science. He went on to earn his Juris Doctorate degree in 2017 from DePaul University College of Law.
About Pullano Law
Attorney Richard Pullano founded his Chicago law firm in 1998. Pullano Law is committed to representing and advocating for personal injury clients throughout Illinois. The firm provides services in numerous Illinois counties, including but not limited to Cook County, Lake County, Will County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, and McHenry County.
The team is now composed of attorneys Richard Pullano, Mathew Siporin, and Michael Pullano. Boasting a history of success in the legal community, Richard Pullano and his team have proven their commitment to their clients and their capabilities as trial lawyers. Their efforts go beyond the courtroom, taking time to interview witnesses, talking to medical professionals, identifying and securing critical evidence, and retaining the best expert consultants regardless of their location or cost.
The firm provides attentive and empathetic legal assistance in injury cases involving devastating events such as motor vehicle accidents, construction site accidents, animal attacks, nursing home abuse, brain injuries, birth injuries, and wrongful death. The legal team at Pullano Law prioritizes each client, fighting to ensure that they receive the compensation they deserve.
