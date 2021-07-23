BOISE, Idaho, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 1, 2021, Gravis Law Principal Reuben Ortega assumed the role of Senior Managing Attorney for the Gravis Law, PLLC, Business Team. Reuben is a leading attorney in the Pacific Northwest, being recognized for eight straight years in Super Lawyers magazine as a Rising Star. As Senior Managing Attorney, Reuben now oversees 12 senior transaction attorneys with over 100 years of legal experience.
"I am excited to work with our high caliber business team attorneys and continue to grow our complex transactions group. As we have served our local communities, we have found that our clients really value our startup financing experience and merger and acquisition expertise." Said Reuben J. Ortega, Senior Managing Attorney, Gravis Law. Adding, "Gravis embodies the values and principles that I believe all attorneys should espouse, we strive to create an uncomplicated platform to provide access to legal counsel."
With this promotion Reuben takes over as SMA from interim SMA and Gravis Law CEO Brett Spooner.
"Reuben hit the ground running when he joined Gravis mid-2020. He has been pivotal in supporting the success of the Business Law practice," said Brett Spooner, Gravis Law's founder and CEO. "This transition affirms the sentiment of the entire Leadership team that Reuben demonstrates the qualities necessary to take our Business Law practice through its next phase of growth."
Reuben joins Stella Edens Pederson (Estate Law), Matt Johnson (Personal Injury, Bankruptcy, & Litigation), Katherine Sierra-Kelly (Family Law), and Asa LaMusga (Disability Law) as Gravis Law's practice-based leadership team.
Leaders like Reuben are why Gravis law consistently ranks as the fastest-growing law firm in the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.
Gravis Law PLLC serves people and communities across the nation by providing accessible and uncomplicated access to world-class legal services. Since being founded in 2013, Gravis Law has grown from one location in Richland, WA, with five employees to sixteen locations across the country and more than 100 employees. Gravis Law leverages industry-leading technology and a team-based approach to bring exceptional legal services to all their markets.
