SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elizabeth Satterthwaite has nearly 25 years of experience and her practice focuses on institutional real estate companies, real estate investors, developers, and mortgage lenders. She has extensive experience with joint ventures, purchase and sale agreements, construction, development and architect agreements, management agreements along with leasing and reciprocal easement agreements. Ms. Satterthwaite has unique experience as she is both a business person and an experienced lawyer. She can advise on matters pertinent to a real estate company from standard landlord/tenant disputes and CAM disputes to helping a company find financing, negotiate complicated joint ventures, acquisitions, and dispositions along with leasing and construction and development matters.
Kevin Martin has over 25 years of experience in a wide variety of legal matters, including business litigation, real estate issues, trademark, copyright and patent litigation, trade secret litigation, broker liability, contractor disputes, wage and hour issues, partnership and corporate disputes, and employee/employer separation issues. He regularly appears in both state and federal courts throughout California and has substantial experience in all areas of litigation, including initial evaluation, fact investigation, discovery, law and motion practice, mediation, arbitration, and trial. He also has experience handling matters before the United States Patent and Trademark Office and Copyright Office in Washington, D.C., including opposition, cancellation, and interference proceedings.
"We are very excited to welcome Liz and Kevin to Strategy Law, LLP" said Managing Partner Tamara Pow. "Liz bolsters our real estate capabilities with her diverse experience in the industry, and Kevin's litigation expertise and business acumen will serve our clients well. Each of these attorneys brings unique skills and we are looking forward to working with them."
About Strategy Law, LLP
Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm located in downtown San Jose with clients throughout the Bay Area, the State of California and internationally. The firm focuses on Business and Entity Formations, Business Transactions, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Real Estate, Technology Transfer and E-Commerce, and Employment Law.
For more information about Strategy Law, LLP, please go to http://www.strategylaw.com.
Gail D'Silva
Strategy Law, LLP
(408) 478-4100
Media Contact
Gail D'Silva, Strategy Law, LLP, +1 (408)478-4100, gdsilva@strategylaw.com
SOURCE Strategy Law, LLP