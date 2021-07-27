LOD, Israel, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Second Quarter Highlights
- Quarterly revenues increased by 13.2% year-over-year to $60.6 million; Quarterly service revenues increased by 32.8% year-over-year to $22.8 million.
- GAAP results:
- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 69.4%;
- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 16.7%; and
- Quarterly GAAP net income was $8.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.
- Non-GAAP results:
- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.7%;
- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 22.4%; and
- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $12.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.1 million for the quarter.
- AudioCodes repurchased 236,544 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $7.1 million.
Details
AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $60.6 million compared to $58.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $53.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.
Net income was $8.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net income of $6.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $12.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $10.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to the acquisition of Active Communications Europe assets; (iii) financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies and (iv) non-cash deferred tax expenses. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities were $191.9 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to $186.3 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities was the result of cash provided by operating activities offset, in part, by the use of cash for the repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend in the first quarter of 2021.
"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the second quarter of 2021," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.
"In the second quarter of 2021 we continued to enjoy solid business momentum in our enterprise activities related to the UCaaS and Contact Center markets. Our UCaaS business grew more than 20% year-over-year and our contact center business grew more than 25% year-over-year. Our Enterprise Business, which has contributed close to 85% of our second quarter revenue, demonstrated growth of above 20% year-over-year and provides a solid base for continued growth.
Key to this continued expansion is our services operations which grew above 25% year-over-year and are key to our go-to-market operations. The increase in revenues from our services operations was driven primarily by strength in our professional and managed services offerings. At the core of this growth is our continued progress in pivoting to recurring revenues with strong execution in our AudioCodes Live offering operations."
"We enjoyed another solid quarter in our Voice.ai operations where revenue for our Voice.ai operations grew more than 100% year-over-year. We continue to invest in enhancing our technological solutions for real-time cloud communications and transitioning our portfolio of products into software as a service solutions. These solutions provide recurring revenues that increases our confidence in our ability to continue to expand our business and provide a strong basis for our expected growth in coming years," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.
Share Buy Back Program
During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company acquired 236,544 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $7.1 million.
In July 2021, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $35 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through January 03, 2022.
Cash Dividend
AudioCodes also announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of 17 cents per share. The aggregate amount of the dividend is approximately $5.5 million. The dividend is payable on August 26, 2021 to all of the Company's shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 11, 2021.
In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. If the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital, the withholding rate is 30%.
The dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars on the ordinary shares of AudioCodes Ltd. that are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. The amount and timing of any other dividends will be determined by the Board.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.
For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.
Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.
Summary financial data follows
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 116,421
$ 40,934
Restricted cash
5,100
5,100
Short-term and restricted bank deposits
514
84,817
Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest
552
449
Trade receivables, net
37,003
34,518
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
6,478
8,631
Inventories
24,831
29,193
Total current assets
190,899
203,642
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Long-term and restricted bank deposits
$ 94
$ 94
Long-term marketable securities and accrued interest
69,252
54,895
Deferred tax assets
10,474
12,081
Operating lease right-of-use assets
22,325
25,430
Severance pay funds
21,140
20,597
Total long-term assets
123,285
113,097
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
4,403
4,593
GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET
36,647
36,791
Total assets
$ 355,234
$ 358,123
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities of long-term bank loans
$ 600
$ 1,200
Trade payables
2,616
6,984
Other payables and accrued expenses
28,763
28,531
IIA settlement liability
11,625
11,684
Deferred revenues
41,246
37,182
Short-term operating lease liabilities
8,936
9,178
Total current liabilities
93,786
94,759
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Accrued severance pay
$ 21,381
$ 21,830
Deferred revenues and other liabilities
13,540
12,243
Long-term operating lease liabilities
15,828
19,436
Total long-term liabilities
50,749
53,509
Total shareholders' equity
210,699
209,855
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 355,234
$ 358,123
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Products
$ 74,813
$ 70,701
$ 37,792
$ 36,367
Services
44,600
34,843
22,783
17,155
Total Revenues
119,413
105,544
60,575
53,522
Cost of revenues:
Products
26,970
27,793
13,434
14,031
Services
10,112
7,774
5,081
3,793
Total Cost of revenues
37,082
35,567
18,515
17,824
Gross profit
82,331
69,977
42,060
35,698
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
24,772
22,806
12,725
11,224
Selling and marketing
29,679
25,586
15,203
12,317
General and administrative
7,625
6,578
4,000
3,313
Total operating expenses
62,076
54,970
31,928
26,854
Operating income
20,255
15,007
10,132
8,844
Financial income (expenses), net
996
454
(582)
(852)
Income before taxes on income
21,251
15,461
9,550
7,992
Taxes on income, net
(3,018)
(3,558)
(1,310)
(1,353)
Net income
$ 18,233
$ 11,903
$ 8,240
$ 6,639
Basic net earnings per share
$ 0.56
$ 0.40
$ 0.25
$ 0.22
Diluted net earnings per share
$ 0.54
$ 0.38
$ 0.24
$ 0.21
Weighted average number of shares used in
32,820
30,017
32,745
30,493
Weighted average number of shares used in
34,030
31,554
33,972
32,062
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP net income
$ 18,233
$ 11,903
$ 8,240
$ 6,639
GAAP net earnings per share
$ 0.54
$ 0.38
$ 0.24
$ 0.21
Cost of revenues:
Share-based compensation (1)
154
99
78
49
Amortization expenses (2)
136
136
68
68
290
235
146
117
Research and development, net:
Share-based compensation (1)
1,242
490
665
247
Selling and marketing:
Share-based compensation (1)
2,845
1,623
1,545
864
Amortization expenses (2)
8
30
2
15
2,853
1,653
1,547
879
General and administrative:
Share-based compensation (1)
2,112
1,264
1,078
657
2,112
1,264
1,078
657
Financial expenses (income):
Exchange rate differences (3)
(982)
(453)
548
829
Income taxes:
Deferred tax (4)
1,669
3,154
450
1,124
Non-GAAP net income
$ 25,417
$ 18,246
$ 12,674
$ 10,492
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
$ 0.74
$ 0.57
$ 0.37
$ 0.32
(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.
(2) Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Active Communications Europe assets.
(3) Financial expenses (income) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
(4) Non-cash deferred tax expenses.
Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 18,233
$ 11,903
$ 8,240
$ 6,639
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net
Depreciation and amortization
1,158
1,119
599
551
Amortization of marketable securities premiums and
741
-
612
-
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
(992)
624
(692)
312
Share-based compensation expenses
6,353
3,476
3,366
1,817
Decrease in deferred tax assets, net
1,647
3,127
440
1,110
Increase in accrued interest and exchange rate effect of
23
1
92
13
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets
3,862
3,898
2,083
2,022
Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities
(4,607)
(4,184)
(120)
60
Changes in IIA settlement liability, net
(59)
61
330
667
Increase in trade receivables, net
(2,485)
(2,643)
(813)
(1,868)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid
797
(17)
(45)
58
Decrease (increase) in inventories
3,954
(1,408)
2,928
(2,695)
Decrease in trade payables
(4,368)
(2,017)
(3,836)
(742)
Increase in other payables and accrued expenses
232
369
2,941
2,278
Increase in deferred revenues
5,589
3,206
933
508
Net cash provided by operating activities
30,078
17,515
17,058
10,730
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from short-term deposits, net
84,303
451
147
301
Proceeds from long-term deposits
-
150
-
-
Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities
1,053
-
1,053
-
Purchase of marketable securities
(17,525)
-
(3,211)
-
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
510
-
510
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(416)
(641)
(313)
(293)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
67,925
(40)
(1,814)
8
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchase of treasury shares
(17,358)
-
(7,103)
-
Repayment of bank loans
(600)
(1,238)
(300)
(619)
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
(5,302)
(3,866)
-
-
Proceeds from issuance of shares, net
-
85,654
-
85,654
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of
744
1,051
332
703
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(22,516)
81,601
(7,071)
85,738
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
75,487
99,076
8,173
96,476
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning
46,034
69,773
113,348
72,373
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of
$ 121,521
$ 168,849
$ 121,521
$ 168,849
