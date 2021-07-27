LOD, Israel, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Quarterly revenues increased by 13.2% year-over-year to $60.6 million; Quarterly service revenues increased by 32.8% year-over-year to $22.8 million.
  • GAAP results:

    - Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 69.4%; 

    - Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 16.7%; and

    - Quarterly GAAP net income was $8.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP results:

    - Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.7%;

    - Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 22.4%; and

    - Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $12.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.1 million for the quarter.
  • AudioCodes repurchased 236,544 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $7.1 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $60.6 million compared to $58.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $53.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net income was $8.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net income of $6.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $12.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $10.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to the acquisition of Active Communications Europe assets; (iii) financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies and (iv) non-cash deferred tax expenses. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities were $191.9 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to $186.3 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities was the result of cash provided by operating activities offset, in part, by the use of cash for the repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend in the first quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the second quarter of 2021," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

"In the second quarter of 2021 we continued to enjoy solid business momentum in our enterprise activities related to the UCaaS and Contact Center markets. Our UCaaS business grew more than 20% year-over-year and our contact center business grew more than 25% year-over-year. Our Enterprise Business, which has contributed close to 85% of our second quarter revenue, demonstrated growth of above 20% year-over-year and provides a solid base for continued growth.

Key to this continued expansion is our services operations which grew above 25% year-over-year and are key to our go-to-market operations. The increase in revenues from our services operations was driven primarily by strength in our professional and managed services offerings.  At the core of this growth is our continued progress in pivoting to recurring revenues with strong execution in our AudioCodes Live offering operations."

"We enjoyed another solid quarter in our Voice.ai operations where revenue for our Voice.ai operations grew more than 100% year-over-year. We continue to invest in enhancing our technological solutions for real-time cloud communications and transitioning our portfolio of products into software as a service solutions. These solutions provide recurring revenues that increases our confidence in our ability to continue to expand our business and provide a strong basis for our expected growth in coming years," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company acquired 236,544 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $7.1 million.

In July 2021, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $35 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through January 03, 2022.

Cash Dividend

AudioCodes also announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of 17 cents per share. The aggregate amount of the dividend is approximately $5.5 million. The dividend is payable on August 26, 2021 to all of the Company's shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 11, 2021. 

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. If the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital, the withholding rate is 30%.

The dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars on the ordinary shares of AudioCodes Ltd. that are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. The amount and timing of any other dividends will be determined by the Board.

Conference Call & Web Cast Information

AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's second quarter of 2021 operating performance, financial results and outlook. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing one the following numbers:

United States Participants: +1 (877) 407-0778

International Participants: +1 (201) 689-8565

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to listen to the call live via webcast at the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2021 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Summary financial data follows

 

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands











June 30,



December 31,



2021



2020



(Unaudited)



(Audited)

ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 116,421



$ 40,934

Restricted cash

5,100



5,100

Short-term and restricted bank deposits

514



84,817

Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest

552



449

Trade receivables, net

37,003



34,518

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

6,478



8,631

Inventories

24,831



29,193

Total current assets

190,899



203,642









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term and restricted bank deposits

$ 94



$ 94

Long-term marketable securities and accrued interest

69,252



54,895

Deferred tax assets

10,474



12,081

Operating lease right-of-use assets

22,325



25,430

Severance pay funds

21,140



20,597

Total long-term assets

123,285



113,097









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

4,403



4,593









GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET

36,647



36,791









Total assets

$ 355,234



$ 358,123









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Current maturities of long-term bank loans

$ 600



$ 1,200

Trade payables

2,616



6,984

Other payables and accrued expenses

28,763



28,531

IIA settlement liability

11,625



11,684

Deferred revenues

41,246



37,182

Short-term operating lease liabilities

8,936



9,178

Total current liabilities

93,786



94,759









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay

$ 21,381



$ 21,830

Deferred revenues and other liabilities

13,540



12,243

Long-term operating lease liabilities

15,828



19,436

Total long-term liabilities

50,749



53,509









Total shareholders' equity

210,699



209,855

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 355,234



$ 358,123

 

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data











 Six months ended



Three months ended



 June 30,



June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues:















Products

$ 74,813



$ 70,701



$ 37,792



$ 36,367

Services

44,600



34,843



22,783



17,155

Total Revenues

119,413



105,544



60,575



53,522

Cost of revenues:















Products

26,970



27,793



13,434



14,031

Services

10,112



7,774



5,081



3,793

Total Cost of revenues

37,082



35,567



18,515



17,824

Gross profit

82,331



69,977



42,060



35,698

Operating expenses:















Research and development, net

24,772



22,806



12,725



11,224

Selling and marketing

29,679



25,586



15,203



12,317

General and administrative

7,625



6,578



4,000



3,313

Total operating expenses

62,076



54,970



31,928



26,854

Operating income

20,255



15,007



10,132



8,844

Financial income (expenses), net

996



454



(582)



(852)

Income before taxes on income

21,251



15,461



9,550



7,992

Taxes on income, net

(3,018)



(3,558)



(1,310)



(1,353)

Net income

$ 18,233



$ 11,903



$ 8,240



$ 6,639

Basic net earnings per share

$ 0.56



$ 0.40



$ 0.25



$ 0.22

Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.54



$ 0.38



$ 0.24



$ 0.21

Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net earnings per share (in

thousands)

32,820



30,017



32,745



30,493

Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net earnings per share (in

thousands)

34,030



31,554



33,972



32,062

 

 

 

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Six months ended



Three months ended



June 30,



June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



GAAP net income

$ 18,233



$ 11,903



$ 8,240



$ 6,639

GAAP net earnings per share

$ 0.54



$ 0.38



$ 0.24



$ 0.21

Cost of revenues:















Share-based compensation (1)

154



99



78



49

Amortization expenses (2)

136



136



68



68



290



235



146



117

Research and development, net:















Share-based compensation (1)

1,242



490



665



247

Selling and marketing:















Share-based compensation (1)

2,845



1,623



1,545



864

Amortization expenses (2)

8



30



2



15



2,853



1,653



1,547



879

General and administrative:















Share-based compensation (1)

2,112



1,264



1,078



657



2,112



1,264



1,078



657

Financial expenses (income):















Exchange rate differences (3)

(982)



(453)



548



829

















Income taxes:















Deferred tax (4)

1,669



3,154



450



1,124

Non-GAAP net income

$ 25,417



$ 18,246



$ 12,674



$ 10,492

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.74



$ 0.57



$ 0.37



$ 0.32



(1)  Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2)  Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Active Communications Europe assets.

(3)  Financial expenses (income) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

(4)  Non-cash deferred tax expenses.



Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

 

 

 

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands





Six months ended



Three months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income



$ 18,233



$ 11,903



$ 8,240



$ 6,639

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net

      cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



1,158



1,119



599



551

Amortization of marketable securities premiums and 

     accretion of discounts, net



741



-



612



-

Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net



(992)



624



(692)



312

Share-based compensation expenses



6,353



3,476



3,366



1,817

Decrease in deferred tax assets, net



1,647



3,127



440



1,110

Increase in accrued interest and exchange rate effect of 

     loans, marketable securities and bank deposits



23



1



92



13

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets



3,862



3,898



2,083



2,022

Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities



(4,607)



(4,184)



(120)



60

Changes in IIA settlement liability, net



(59)



61



330



667

Increase in trade receivables, net



(2,485)



(2,643)



(813)



(1,868)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid 

     expenses



797



(17)



(45)



58

Decrease (increase) in inventories



3,954



(1,408)



2,928



(2,695)

Decrease in trade payables



(4,368)



(2,017)



(3,836)



(742)

Increase in other payables and accrued expenses



232



369



2,941



2,278

Increase in deferred revenues



5,589



3,206



933



508

Net cash provided by operating activities



30,078



17,515



17,058



10,730

Cash flows from investing activities:

















Proceeds from short-term deposits, net



84,303



451



147



301

Proceeds from long-term deposits



-



150



-



-

Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities



1,053



-



1,053



-

Purchase of marketable securities



(17,525)



-



(3,211)



-

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities



510



-



510



-

Purchase of property and equipment



(416)



(641)



(313)



(293)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



67,925



(40)



(1,814)



8



















 

 

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands





Six months ended



Three months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Cash flows from financing activities:

















Purchase of treasury shares



(17,358)



-



(7,103)



-

Repayment of bank loans



(600)



(1,238)



(300)



(619)

Cash dividends paid to shareholders



(5,302)



(3,866)



-



-

Proceeds from issuance of shares, net



-



85,654



-



85,654

Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of 

     options and warrants



744



1,051



332



703

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(22,516)



81,601



(7,071)



85,738



















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted

     cash



75,487



99,076



8,173



96,476

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning 

     of period



46,034



69,773



113,348



72,373

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of 

     period



$ 121,521



$ 168,849



$ 121,521



$ 168,849

                                                                                                                       

Company Contacts





Niran Baruch,

Chief Financial Officer

AudioCodes

Tel: +972-3-976-4000

niran.baruch@audiocodes.com



Roger L. Chuchen

VP, Investor Relations

AudioCodes

Tel:  732-764-2552

Mobile: 347-752-0780

roger.chuchen@audiocodes.com

 

SOURCE AudioCodes

