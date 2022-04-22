Acclaimed real estate agent Audrey Ross accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Audrey Ross exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in Gables Estates, Coral Gables, FL.
CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Often called "Miami's Woman At The Top," Audrey opened her own real estate firm in Miami in 1984 and has established herself as one of the city's preeminent purveyors of luxury homes. With years of dedication to her work and providing absolutely the best and most discreet service to the world's movers and shakers who make up her clientele, she has become known to those in international real estate circles as "Miami's Woman at the Top."
Miami has a pulse all its own, and the person keeping the closest tabs on its trends and transformations is Audrey. As a longtime resident of Coral Gables, she has watched over the bustling activity that has transformed Greater Miami from a world-class beachside resort city to a dynamic international trade mecca.
Audrey had the foresight to research this incredible growth as it was happening and learn what this influx of people would mean to both current residents and those relocating here.
Her clientele list is a veritable who's who of the movers and shakers of the world. It includes Fortune 500 executives, film stars, international entertainment figures, sports celebrities, and heads of foreign countries.
Her uncompromising policy of privacy keeps her clients referring friends and colleagues to her. This unique service is what has led her to success in listing and selling many of the most significant estates in the history of Miami.
Through her company's prominent affiliation with luxuryrealestate.com and Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, FIABCI, and Forbes.com, The Audrey Ross Team and Compass offer national and international exposure for estate listings, and, at the same time, offer buyers a unique opportunity to access listed and "off-market" estates.
