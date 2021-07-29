Augusta Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

 By Augusta Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") announces that all matters presented for approval at Augusta Gold's annual shareholder meeting held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated June 24, 2021, have been approved. These matters included:

  • Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company;
  • Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and
  • Approving the Company's Stock Option Plan.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

John Boehner

40,466,921

99.63

149,313

0.37

Lenard Boggio

40,591,362

99.94

24,872

0.06

Daniel Earle

40,589,512

99.93

26,722

0.07

Poonam Puri

40,591,695

99.94

24,539

0.06

Donald R. Taylor

40,522,611

99.77

93,623

0.23

Richard Warke

40,524,977

99.78

91,257

0.22

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is a rapidly growing exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Bullfrog Gold Project and pursing accretive M&A opportunities.  The Bullfrog Gold Project is located in the prolific Bullfrog district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and 4 miles west of Beatty, Nevada. The Company controls approximately 7,800 acres of mineral rights including the Bullfrog and Montgomery-Shoshone deposits and has further identified significant additional mineralization around the existing pits and defined several exploration targets that could further enhance the Project.  The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information please visit www.augustagold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

