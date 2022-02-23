ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiology portal AuntMinnie.com is reprising its popular virtual conference series with its Spring 2022 Virtual Conference: "AI, Women's Health, and More," a two-day event for radiology professionals to be held online March 30-31.
"AI, Women's Health, and More" will feature major key opinion leaders in radiology, and in particular will highlight the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and women's health. AI -- and the related disciplines of machine learning and deep learning -- is increasingly being used to help radiology professionals work more efficiently and deliver better patient care.
AuntMinnie.com began hosting virtual conferences in 2020, and since then has hosted three events attended by thousands of radiology professionals. Each day of the Spring 2022 Virtual Conference will feature keynote presentations followed by live Q&A sessions. A virtual exhibit hall will enable attendees to visit medical imaging vendors and learn about new technologies.
Topics to be presented at the Spring 2022 Virtual Conference include the following:
- AI for breast cancer screening
- Update on economics in AI for women's health
- AI for breast ultrasound
- The radiology reading room of the future
- Augmented reality gets real in radiology
- Implementing AI at scale in the healthcare enterprise
- Extending the value of radiology from breast health to women's health
Each day's event will start at 10 a.m. EDT and run until 4 p.m. EDT. Registration for the event is free.
The Spring 2022 Virtual Conference is being supported by an unrestricted educational grant from CureMetrix, the platinum sponsor of the event, as well as other sponsors in the radiology industry.
"We have a call to action in support of women's health -- to accelerate early detection of breast cancer and heart disease. Putting AI in the hands of radiologists will help achieve better patient outcomes, and we are grateful to AuntMinnie.com for providing this valuable forum to our industry," said Navid Alipour, CEO of CureMetrix.
"With the pandemic continuing into its second year, virtual events like our Spring 2022 Virtual Conference are a great way for radiology professionals to learn and interact from the safety of their home or office," said Brian Casey, editor-in-chief of AuntMinnie.com. "We're pleased to offer a program of such influential key opinion leaders at this event."
About AuntMinnie.com
AuntMinnie.com is the leading website for news, education, and interaction for radiology professionals. Rich in timely, dynamic content and customer-centered products and services, AuntMinnie.com is designed to enhance the professional lives of its members and help them deliver better patient care. AuntMinnie.com is part of Science and Medicine Group.
