AUS Announces New Inside Sales Director -- Adrianna England Joins Advanced Ultrasound Systems

AUS, formerly AUE, has appointed Adrianna England as Director of Inside Sales. She brings over 20 years' sales experience, executing superior client support in ultrasound.
TULSA, Okla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Ultrasound Systems (AUS), a leading provider of ultrasound equipment, parts, probes, service, and training announces the appointment of Adrianna England as the company's new Director of Inside Sales. In this role, England will be responsible for developing and managing relationships with medical facilities, asset managers, ISO's and ultrasound dealers. England will capitalize on the company's long history of success in the ultrasound arena and be responsible for cultivating strong relationships with the medical end user and dealer community. She will report directly to John Hryshchuk, President and CEO at AUS.
England's appointment comes 15 months after the company's rebranding announcement from AUE to AUS in December 2020. The rebrand was to better reflect their emphasis on complete care and serving the needs of clinics and healthcare facilities nationwide.
When a customer purchases a system, the company provides a 'white glove', plug-and-play experience and uniquely becomes the customer's service and parts provider from day one of their warranty as well as post-warranty service provider. In this way, AUS is a comparable choice to the OEM at a fraction of the cost.
"As a top-ranked vendor and supplier to dealers in the healthcare industry, we needed to bolster stronger relationships with end users to bring them complete ultrasound care across multiple brands," says Hryshchuk. "With the addition of Adrianna, we will continue take the reputation gained under our AUE name and offer it as AUS to those using ultrasound day in and day out needing parts, probes, probe repair, portable repair, service, and training."
With over 20 years of sales experience, England has developed strong sales and account management leadership. Throughout her career, England has created strong relationships that increased revenue for the enterprises she has worked for. Prior to joining the AUS team, England served as Account Executive, National Accounts for Probo Medical and Inside Sales Manager at Conquest Imaging.
"The landscape has changed in the last several years, making it difficult to find a company like AUS who focuses only on ultrasound and provides the customer with everything they need throughout the life of their ultrasound investment," stated England. "I believe that doing what's right for the customer is never wrong. For over a decade I've focused on what the customer needs and giving them the highest level of responsive customer care. With AUS's reputation in the industry and their ISO 13485 status, I can continue to sell high-demand quality parts, probes, and repairs to the industry."
About Advanced Ultrasound Systems
Advanced Ultrasound Systems is the complete ultrasound care solution for both human and veterinary. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AUS has successfully serviced and sold ultrasound since 2001. Today AUS, an ISO 13485 certified organization, provides ultrasound service as well as new and used equipment, probes, and parts across a wide variety of makes and models. Empowering clients with technical support, systems service training, and clinical applications support, AUS harnesses their decades of expertise for the benefit of ultrasound sonographers, purchasers, and servicers. A massive inventory of systems, parts, and probes is housed in their 20,000 square foot facility along with labs for PCB repair, portable system repair, and probe repair. White-glove service and consultative ultrasound advice, makes AUS the complete ultrasound care solution for hospitals, imaging centers, clinics, and healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information visit www.advancedultrasound.com.
