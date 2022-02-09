BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to raise mental health awareness focused on Charlotte, NC youth mentor and motivational speaker James Robinson and his autobiography "It Had To Happen, But It Couldn't Kill Me," which is helping others with mental health struggles.

TransMedia said its PR program will highlight James Robinson autobiography to media in the health industry, while working with his manager D4G Management on various bookings.

"Robinson is a talent who has an important message to share with media as well as with the many who have struggles with mental health issues," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzzone. TransMedia also will increase media exposure of Robinson's speaking and mentoring expertise.  TransMedia said it will work to elevate Robinson's message: "live each day to the fullest."

"We are more than grateful to retain TransMedia Group as our PR firm for future projects and look forward to working with the TMG team to achieve great things and further our stories," said Dequan Starnes, Recording Artist and Manager of D4G Management

TransMedia plans to arrange speaking opportunities, press interviews, TV appearances and conferences for James RobinsonTransMedia will send out media pitches and news releases about James Robinson's mission to open up about mental health, suicide and abuse.

"James Robinson has an impactful book that shines a light on the pervasive problem of mental issues plaguing our society," said Mazzone.

TransMedia Group has over the years represented many top artists in the entertainment industry as its founder and CEO Tom Madden was the #2-ranked executive at NBC and before that promoted hit shows at the ABC television network in New York. 

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone amazzone@transmediagroup.com 561-908-1683.

