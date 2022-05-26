"If we don't do anything significant regarding these policies towards Haiti, millions will continue to starve, and be oppressed for another five generations. The island has been dominated by the economic collusion of foreign powers 1650, and possibly to the year 3000!"
CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, May 27, 2022, King Kevin will begin The Black Legacy Tour at the Haitian American Museum of Chicago at 10 am, CST. The mission of this tour is to gain financial and moral support for the fundraiser from the international community to reduce the burden of paying 100% for every aspect of the national tour. Specifically, to gain the attention of the US Congress, the United Nations, and African Union leaders to change the policies that have crippled Haiti economically, socially, and spiritually since the US invasion of 1915. Ultimately, the goal is to restore what has been taken and denied to the Haitians—justice.
The trouble that we see in Haiti started in 1650 and throughout the Atlantic Slave Trade. According to the author, political scientist, activist, and Haitian currentaffairs representative, King Kevin Dorival, if nothing is done to curtail this oppression Haitians are faced with daily, it will continue for yet another 1,000 years. Mr. Dorival handpicked Chicago to kick off his Black Legacy Tour in the city was founded by a prosperous Haitian businessman, Jean Baptiste Point du Sable. He's going to address in detail why he's taken on this humanitarian cause against the ill-treatment of the Haitian people, shed light on their constant suffering, and open thievery of their unlimited natural resources of valuable iridium, gold, and oil.
This highly anticipated presentation will also discuss how the US marines, under former president, Thomas Woodrow Wilson's order, stole $11 million in gold from the National Bank of Haiti to New York City Bank and disbanded the Haitian parliament at gunpoint while slaughtering 15,000 Haitian resistant fighters, along with innocent bystanders from 1915 to 1934, according to Professor Noam Chomsky's lecture at the MIT 2002 Tech Culture Forum with Dr. Paul Farmer. Then they reversed the 1804 Constitution created by General Toussaint and Jean Jacque Dessalines, who led the Haitian Revolution, the world's first and only successful slave rebellion, and eradicated slavery. They further expelled over 10,000 Frenchmen and women from the island and blocked foreigners from owning land. The coerced change in the Haitian constitution now enables them to own properties, especially American business partners to buy up thousands of acres of land. two decades after winning its freedom, in 1825 France pulled off the greatest heist in world history, by surrounding Haiti with gunships,forcing the tiny island to pay $21 billion dollars in reparations to former slaveowners for its freedom, according to the University of Virginia scholar and historian Marlene Daut in a 2021 NPR article. The Black Legacy Tour audience will want to know how in the heavens was either of these events possible? Everyone will be given an opportunity to ask during the questions and answers segment of Mr. Dorival's presentation that will also be held in Boston, New York City, Oakland, Cali., New Orleans, Miami, Tampa, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Memphis, and London; more cities will be added as the tour picks up momentum.
"If we don't do anything significant regarding these policies towards Haiti, millions will continue to starve, and be oppressed for another five generations," King Kevin Dorival says passionately in his viral video on Haiti's Rich With Oil, Gold, And Foreign Corruption.
It is a historical fact that Haiti represents the first and only time in history that slaves overthrew their oppressors to create their own country, and very few people are aware of this, according to CLR James'
monumental book, The Black Jacobins. Thanks to the critical race theory, that number will be even smaller. Furthermore, according to historical research by the National Council for Social Studies, most of us are oblivious to the fact that the United States of America, the "Land of the Free," is actively practicing neo-colonialism and colonized Haiti back in 1915 with the façade of the Haitian-American Treaty. To this day,
every president of the US has used heavy hands towards Haiti for daring to fight back and win their independence. We owe the brave women and men of the Haitian Revolution that fought for the freedom of all.
