EUGENE, Ore., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autism Learning Partners (ALP), a national leader that specializes in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities, is pleased to announce its in-state expansion with the addition of the Eugene, Oregon location. ALP initiated this extension in response to the need for quality in-home services as well as the current substantial waiting lists in the community. The Eugene location will join the existing Portland office in effectively serving the state. ALP is committed to continuing collaborative efforts with related service providers, EI/ECSE programs, and school districts in the Eugene area. ALP is steadfast in its dedication to providing resources to families and communities who need support.
ALP strives to give hope, support, and paths of progress for children and their families living with autism and related disorders. With their vast network of community partnerships and ever-growing list of accepted insurances, families can receive quality support. ALP believes that a tailored, comprehensive care plan with a dedicated clinical team allows children and their family units to experience the most progress possible.
"We are looking forward to providing resources and immediate support to our Eugene community for individuals across the life span in need of customized care plans," said Gina T. Chang, Ph.D., BCBA-D, CEO of ALP
ALP is a national leader in the special needs field for over 30 years. They are headquartered in Pasadena, CA, employ over 300 Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and have a total workforce of 3,000, including Behavior Technicians providing in-home and in-clinic ABA-based care across the country. Services include: Applied Behavioral Analysis and additionally offer speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. Treatment is now offered in 19 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
To learn more about Autism Learning Partners and its services, please visit http://www.AutismLearningPartners.com.
