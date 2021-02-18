MORRIS COUNTY, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Autism Learning Partners (ALP) announces the company is ready to launch autism therapy services for children in the state of New Jersey. New Jersey faces an unusually high rate of autism when compared to the national average. Nationally, 1 in 54 children is diagnosed with autism. In the state of New Jersey however, 1 in 32 children are diagnosed with autism.
ALP is committed to bringing compassionate, research-based care to New Jersey.
ALP will station their flagship location in Morris County. ALP hopes that its centralized location in Morris County, with additional administrative locations, will allow them to serve the largest population possible. In close proximity to some of the most populous areas of New Jersey, ALP will have the capability to serve the surrounding counties of Essex, Passaic, Union, Bergen, and Hudson.
"We are always very excited to bring our compassion-based approach to Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services to new communities. Through our partnership with families, pediatricians, and other care providers, we learn how to best care for families and persons with autism in their communities. We are grateful for the warm welcome we have received by the community in Morris County," said Gina T. Chang, Ph.D., BCBA-D, CEO of ALP.
As a national provider of ABA therapy for over 30 years, ALP is well equipped as an industry leader to serve families and schools of New Jersey. With their vast network of diagnostic partnerships and ever-growing list of accepted insurances, ALP prides themselves on their ability to create personalized programs for the unique needs of each child they serve. ALP believes that a tailored, comprehensive care plan with a dedicated clinical team allows children and their family units to experience the most progress possible.
To learn more about Autism Learning Partners and its services, please visit AutismLearningPartners.com.
Media Contact
Rahil Roussos, Autism Learning Partners, 8008050759, rroussos@autismlearningpartners.com
SOURCE Autism Learning Partners