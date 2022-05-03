Industry veterans Andrew Gordon, Adam Lafferty and Brian Reed join Automotive Ventures in key leadership roles.
ATLANTA , May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automotive Ventures, a leading automotive technology and mobility Venture Capital firm, today announced the addition of industry veterans Andrew Gordon, Adam Lafferty and Brian Reed to its leadership team. These latest appointments help the company further connect investors with emerging automotive and mobility tech companies to fund the next wave of transportation innovation.
Andrew Gordon has been appointed Head of Value Creation at Automotive Ventures. Prior to joining Automotive Ventures, he was a third generation Honda dealer and the former Founder and CEO of DealerScience, acquired by TrueCar. A 25-year automotive industry veteran, Andrew works closely with dealer groups throughout the U.S. to identify solutions that solve key challenges dealers face today, and to guide them as they invest in emerging technologies that are transforming the future of the industry.
Adam Lafferty has been appointed VP of Operations at Automotive Ventures. Adam is a longstanding technology operations leader and entrepreneur. Formerly, he served as Senior Director of Strategy and Operations for TrueCar and was part of the Center of Operational Excellence for Cornerstone Technologies, a cloud-based people development software and learning tech company. He will manage Automotive Ventures' strategic operations to prepare the company to scale up and grow its investor and portfolio company base.
Brian Reed has been appointed Operating Partner of Automotive Ventures to help the company work closely with its investors, better identify companies for investment and accelerate their adoption post-investment. Reed is founder of Digital Auto Advisors, which offers automotive technology consulting and intelligence services to the industry. Formerly, he was the Co-Founder and CEO of Intersection Technologies / F&I Express, acquired by Cox Automotive. In 2006, Brian was named J.D. Power's "Pioneer of the Internet" for establishing auto finance on the Internet. He's an Advisor and Board Member for several automotive technology organizations.
"Automotive Ventures is committed to hiring the best people to support our investors and entrepreneurs," said Steve Greenfield, founder and CEO of Automotive Ventures. "I've been lucky enough to have worked with Andrew, Adam and Brian in the past, and I respect their leadership skills, value their insight and welcome their vision and ingenuity to support our Limited Partners and help our portfolio companies grow. I'm honored that they've decided to join the Automotive Ventures leadership team and I look forward to driving the company forward together."
This latest news comes shortly after the launch of the Automotive Ventures DealerFund, an investment fund that focuses on driving strong returns for dealers who invest in early-stage dealership technologies. The company also recently introduced its Mobility Index, which tracks the health of publicly traded mobility companies, weighted by their market capitalization.
About Automotive Ventures
Automotive Ventures, a leading automotive technology and mobility Venture Capital firm, was founded in 2014 by Steve Greenfield, an industry expert on mergers, acquisitions, strategy and capital raises.
Automotive Ventures harnesses the knowledge and intuition that comes from 20+ years of automotive experience; oversight of more than $1 billion in acquisitions; and negotiation of hundreds of automotive software and data agreements.
Automotive Ventures is composed of a team of industry experts as employees, advisors, and investors who have built deep relationships with - and provide connections to - automotive industry decision makers.
# # # # #
Media Contact
Jennifer Lange, Automotive Ventures, 1 (949) 460-3408, jennifer@automotive.ventures
SOURCE Automotive Ventures