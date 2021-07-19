AutoNation Logo (PRNewsfoto/AutoNation, Inc.)

AutoNation Logo (PRNewsfoto/AutoNation, Inc.)

 By AutoNation, Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today reported second quarter 2021 net income from continuing operations of $385 million, or $4.83 per share. Second quarter 2020 net income from continuing operations was $280 million, or $3.18 per share, which included a non-cash unrealized gain related to our investment in Vroom of $161 million after-tax, or $1.82 per share. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.

Mike Jackson, AutoNation's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Demand continues to outpace supply for new vehicles. We expect this to continue into 2022 due to consumers' preference for personal transportation coupled with lower interest rates."

Operational Summary

Second quarter 2021 Operational Summary:

  • New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales – Same-store new vehicle unit sales increased 42% compared to the prior year and increased 12% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
  • Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales – Same-store used vehicle unit sales increased 37% compared to the prior year and increased 32% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
  • Revenue – Same-store revenue was an all-time record $7.0 billion, an increase of 54% compared to the year-ago period and an increase of 33% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
  • Gross Profit - Same-store gross profit totaled $1.3 billion, an increase of 68% compared to the year-ago period and an increase of 52% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
  • New Vehicle Gross Profit - Same-store new vehicle gross profit per vehicle retailed was $4,157, up $1,959 or 89% compared to the year-ago period and up 130% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
  • Used Vehicle Gross Profit - Same-store used vehicle gross profit per vehicle retailed was $2,240, up $439 or 24% compared to the year-ago period and up 53% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
  • Customer Financial Services Gross Profit - Same-store Customer Financial Services gross profit per vehicle retailed was a record $2,342, up $167 or 8% compared to the year-ago period and up 21% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
  • Customer Care Gross Profit - Same-store Customer Care gross profit was $432 million, an increase of 41% compared to the year-ago period and an increase of 8% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
  • SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit –SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 56.5%, an improvement of 1,170 basis points compared to adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit of 68.2% in the prior year and a 1,500 basis improvement compared to the second quarter of 2019.

 

Selected GAAP Financial Data

($ in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2019

YoY

 2021

vs.

2019













Revenue

$   6,978.4

$   4,533.0

$  5,343.8

54%

31%

Gross Profit

$   1,326.3

$     795.0

$     890.8

67%

49%

Operating Income 

$     530.2

$     201.4

$     203.5

163%

161%

Net Income  from Continuing Operations

$     384.9

$     279.9

$     101.0

38%

281%

Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations

$       4.83

$       3.18

$       1.12

52%

331%













Same-store Revenue

$   6,967.9

$   4,510.7

$  5,234.9

54%

33%

Same-store Gross Profit

$   1,324.6

$     790.5

$     873.5

68%

52%













Same-store New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales

77,081

54,359

69,063

42%

12%

Same- store Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales

80,305

58,749

60,879

37%

32%













Selected Non-GAAP Financial Data

($ in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2019

YoY

 2021

vs.

2019













Adjusted Operating Income

$     530.2

$     206.9

$     213.1

156%

149%

Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations

$     384.9

$     123.9

$     108.3

211%

255%

Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations

$       4.83

$       1.41

$       1.20

243%

303%

Capital Allocation

AutoNation USA San Antonio opened as scheduled in the second quarter of 2021. The store has exceeded expectations and was profitable in its first full month of operation. AutoNation remains on track to open four additional AutoNation USA stores in the second half of 2021 and 12 additional new stores in 2022. AutoNation targets to have over 130 AutoNation USA stores in operation from coast-to-coast by the end of 2026. The AutoNation USA stores will continue to leverage the AutoNation brand, scale, and proven Customer-centric processes to capture a larger share of the used vehicle market.

During the second quarter of 2021, AutoNation repurchased 7.5 million shares of common stock, or 9% of shares outstanding for an aggregate purchase price of $736 million. Year-to-date through July 15, 2021, AutoNation repurchased 12.9 million shares of common stock, or 15% of the shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, for an aggregate purchase price of $1.2 billion. AutoNation today announced that the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1 billion of AutoNation common stock. As of July 15, 2021, AutoNation had approximately 71.6 million shares outstanding.

Liquidity and Leverage

As of June 30, 2021, AutoNation had $1.6 billion of liquidity, including $60 million in cash and approximately $1.6 billion of availability under our revolving credit facility. The Company's covenant leverage ratio was 1.2x at quarter-end, or 1.1x net of cash and used floorplan availability. AutoNation had approximately $2.0 billion of non-vehicle debt outstanding as of June 30, 2021.

Segment Results

Segment results(1) for the second quarter 2021 were as follows:

Second Quarter 2021 Segment Results

  • Domestic - Domestic segment income(2) was $169 million compared to year-ago segment income of $82 million, an increase of 106%.
  • Import - Import segment income(2) was $204 million compared to year-ago segment income of $88 million, an increase of 131%.
  • Premium Luxury - Premium Luxury segment income(2) was $226 million compared to year-ago segment income of $89 million, an increase of 153%.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, AutoNation reported net income from continuing operations of $624 million, or $7.63 per share, compared to $48 million, or $0.54 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $619 million, or $7.56 per share, compared to $206 million, or $2.32 per share, in the prior year. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.

Selected GAAP Financial Data

($ in millions, except per share data)



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2019

YoY

2021

vs.

2019

Revenue

$ 12,882.2

$   9,200.0

$ 10,325.6

40%

25%

Gross Profit

$   2,359.1

$   1,608.2

$  1,740.0

47%

36%

Operating Income (Loss)

$     867.1

$     (17.9)

$     394.3

NM

120%

Net Income  from Continuing Operations

$     624.4

$       47.7

$     193.1

NM

223%

Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations

$       7.63

$       0.54

$       2.14

NM

257%













Selected Non-GAAP Financial Data

($ in millions, except per share data)



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2019

YoY

2021

vs.

2019

Adjusted Operating Income

$     867.1

$     371.8

$     395.6

133%

119%

Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations

$     618.7

$     206.3

$     194.1

200%

219%

Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations

$       7.56

$       2.32

$       2.15

226%

252%

NM = Not Meaningful











The second quarter conference call may be accessed by telephone 833-979-2844 (Conference ID: 2999886) at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time today or on AutoNation's investor relations website at investors.autonation.com.

The webcast will also be available on AutoNation's website under "Events & Presentations" following the call. A playback of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 19, 2021, through August 9, 2021, by calling 800-585-8367 (Conference ID:  2999886). Additional information regarding AutoNation's results can be found in the Investor Presentation available at: investors.autonation.com.

(1) 

AutoNation has three reportable segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis (formerly FCA US); the Import segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Nissan, and Hyundai; and the Premium Luxury segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Jaguar Land Rover, and Audi.





(2) 

Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most admired automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of June 30, 2021, AutoNation owned and operated over 300 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 13 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $27 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release and the attached financial tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, which exclude certain items disclosed in the attached financial tables. As required by SEC rules, the Company provides reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "targets," "goals," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "will," "could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our strategic initiatives, partnerships, or investments (including the planned expansion of our AutoNation USA pre-owned vehicle stores); pending acquisitions; and our investments in digital and online capabilities and other brand extension strategies; as well as statements regarding our expectations for the future performance of our business (including with respect to new and pre-owned vehicle sales targets), and the automotive retail industry, and other statements that describe our objectives, goals, or plans, are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: economic conditions, including changes in consumer demand, unemployment rates, interest rates, fuel prices, and tariffs; our ability to implement successfully our strategic initiatives, partnerships, and investments, including the planned expansion of our AutoNation USA stores; our ability to identify, acquire, and build out suitable locations in a timely manner; our ability to acquire and integrate successfully new franchises; restrictions imposed by vehicle manufacturers and our ability to obtain manufacturer approval for acquisitions; our ability to develop successfully our digital and online capabilities and other brand extension strategies; supply chain disruptions and inventory availability; our ability to maintain and enhance our retail brands and reputation and to attract consumers to our own digital channels; our ability to attain planned sales volumes within our expected time frames; new and used vehicle margins; our ability to successfully implement and maintain expense controls; the success and financial viability and the incentive and marketing programs of vehicle manufacturers and distributors with which we hold franchises; the response by federal, state, and local governments and other third parties to, and the economic impacts of, the COVID-19 pandemic;  natural disasters and other adverse weather events; the resolution of legal and administrative proceedings; regulatory factors affecting our business, including fuel economy requirements; the announcement of safety recalls; factors affecting our goodwill and other intangible asset impairment testing; and other factors described in our news releases and filings made under the securities laws, including, among others, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

 

AUTONATION, INC. 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020





















Revenue:



















New vehicle

$

3,428.3

$

2,261.3

$

6,410.6

$

4,543.2



Used vehicle



2,222.9



1,324.5



3,972.0



2,573.2



Parts and service



950.8



689.9



1,801.8



1,566.2



Finance and insurance, net



369.0



246.4



682.0



482.2



Other



7.4



10.9



15.8



35.2

Total revenue



6,978.4



4,533.0



12,882.2



9,200.0





















Cost of sales:



















New vehicle



3,107.8



2,141.7



5,900.1



4,327.2



Used vehicle



2,020.2



1,207.5



3,629.1



2,365.2



Parts and service



518.3



378.5



980.3



866.0



Other



5.8



10.3



13.6



33.4

Total cost of sales



5,652.1



3,738.0



10,523.1



7,591.8





















Gross profit



1,326.3



795.0



2,359.1



1,608.2





















Selling, general, and administrative expenses



748.9



547.9



1,396.8



1,148.6

Depreciation and amortization



47.9



49.1



95.8



97.2

Goodwill impairment



-



-



-



318.3

Franchise rights impairment



-



-



-



57.5

Other (income) expense, net



(0.7)



(3.4)



(0.6)



4.5





















Operating income (loss)



530.2



201.4



867.1



(17.9)





















Non-operating income (expense) items:



















Floorplan interest expense



(6.6)



(16.3)



(16.0)



(41.8)



Other interest expense



(20.9)



(23.2)



(42.1)



(46.7)



Other income, net(1)



8.9



214.6



19.9



211.7





















Income from continuing operations before income taxes



511.6



376.5



828.9



105.3





















Income tax provision



126.7



96.6



204.5



57.6





















Net income from continuing operations



384.9



279.9



624.4



47.7





















Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



(0.1)



(0.1)



(0.2)



(0.2)









































Net income

$

384.8

$

279.8

$

624.2

$

47.5









































Diluted earnings (loss) per share(2):



















Continuing operations

$

4.83

$

3.18

$

7.63

$

0.54



Discontinued operations

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-























Net income

$

4.83

$

3.18

$

7.63

$

0.53









































Weighted average common shares outstanding



79.7



88.1



81.8



89.0





















Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock, at period end



73.1



87.2



73.1



87.2





















(1)

Current and prior periods include gains on minority equity investments.







(2)

Earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.

 

 AUTONATION, INC. 

 UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA 

 ($ in millions, except per vehicle data) 

















































































Operating Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30,



 Six Months Ended June 30, 









2021



2020



$ Variance



% Variance



2021



2020



$ Variance



% Variance

Revenue:



































New vehicle

$

3,428.3

$

2,261.3

$

1,167.0



51.6

$

6,410.6

$

4,543.2

$

1,867.4



41.1





Retail used vehicle



2,085.8



1,262.5



823.3



65.2



3,729.9



2,424.5



1,305.4



53.8





Wholesale



137.1



62.0



75.1



121.1



242.1



148.7



93.4



62.8



Used vehicle



2,222.9



1,324.5



898.4



67.8



3,972.0



2,573.2



1,398.8



54.4



Finance and insurance, net



369.0



246.4



122.6



49.8



682.0



482.2



199.8



41.4





Total variable operations



6,020.2



3,832.2



2,188.0



57.1



11,064.6



7,598.6



3,466.0



45.6



Parts and service



950.8



689.9



260.9



37.8



1,801.8



1,566.2



235.6



15.0



Other



7.4



10.9



(3.5)







15.8



35.2



(19.4)





Total revenue

$

6,978.4

$

4,533.0

$

2,445.4



53.9

$

12,882.2

$

9,200.0

$

3,682.2



40.0













































































Gross profit:



































New vehicle

$

320.5

$

119.6

$

200.9



168.0

$

510.5

$

216.0

$

294.5



136.3





Retail used vehicle



180.4



105.8



74.6



70.5



305.6



189.3



116.3



61.4





Wholesale



22.3



11.2



11.1







37.3



18.7



18.6







Used vehicle



202.7



117.0



85.7



73.2



342.9



208.0



134.9



64.9



Finance and insurance



369.0



246.4



122.6



49.8



682.0



482.2



199.8



41.4





Total variable operations



892.2



483.0



409.2



84.7



1,535.4



906.2



629.2



69.4



Parts and service



432.5



311.4



121.1



38.9



821.5



700.2



121.3



17.3



Other



1.6



0.6



1.0







2.2



1.8



0.4





Total gross profit



1,326.3



795.0



531.3



66.8



2,359.1



1,608.2



750.9



46.7







































Selling, general, and administrative expenses



748.9



547.9



(201.0)



(36.7)



1,396.8



1,148.6



(248.2)



(21.6)







































Depreciation and amortization



47.9



49.1



1.2







95.8



97.2



1.4





Goodwill impairment



-



-



-







-



318.3



318.3





Franchise rights impairment



-



-



-







-



57.5



57.5





Other expense, net



(0.7)



(3.4)



(2.7)







(0.6)



4.5



5.1





 Operating income (loss) 



530.2



201.4



328.8



163.3



867.1



(17.9)



885.0



 NM 







































Non-operating income (expense) items:



































Floorplan interest expense



(6.6)



(16.3)



9.7







(16.0)



(41.8)



25.8







Other interest expense



(20.9)



(23.2)



2.3







(42.1)



(46.7)



4.6







Other income, net



8.9



214.6



(205.7)







19.9



211.7



(191.8)





Income from continuing operations before income taxes

$

511.6

$

376.5

$

135.1



35.9

$

828.9

$

105.3

$

723.6



 NM 







































Retail vehicle unit sales:



































New 



77,164



54,513



22,651



41.6



146,525



111,252



35,273



31.7



Used



80,589



58,920



21,669



36.8



152,369



115,069



37,300



32.4









157,753



113,433



44,320



39.1



298,894



226,321



72,573



32.1







































Revenue per vehicle retailed:



































New 

$

44,429

$

41,482

$

2,947



7.1

$

43,751

$

40,837

$

2,914



7.1



Used

$

25,882

$

21,427

$

4,455



20.8

$

24,479

$

21,070

$

3,409



16.2







































Gross profit per vehicle retailed:



































New 

$

4,153

$

2,194

$

1,959



89.3

$

3,484

$

1,942

$

1,542



79.4



Used

$

2,239

$

1,796

$

443



24.7

$

2,006

$

1,645

$

361



21.9



Finance and insurance

$

2,339

$

2,172

$

167



7.7

$

2,282

$

2,131

$

151



7.1



Total variable operations(1)

$

5,514

$

4,159

$

1,355



32.6

$

5,012

$

3,921

$

1,091



27.8

















































































Operating Percentages



 Three Months Ended June 30, 



 Six Months Ended June 30, 

























2021 (%)



2020 (%)



2021 (%)



2020 (%)























































Revenue mix percentages:



































New vehicle



49.1



49.9



49.8



49.4



















Used vehicle



31.9



29.2



30.8



28.0



















Parts and service



13.6



15.2



14.0



17.0



















Finance and insurance, net



5.3



5.4



5.3



5.2



















Other



0.1



0.3



0.1



0.4

























100.0



100.0



100.0



100.0























































Gross profit mix percentages:



































New vehicle



24.2



15.0



21.6



13.4



















Used vehicle



15.3



14.7



14.5



12.9



















Parts and service



32.6



39.2



34.8



43.5



















Finance and insurance



27.8



31.0



28.9



30.0



















Other



0.1



0.1



0.2



0.2

























100.0



100.0



100.0



100.0























































Operating items as a percentage of revenue:



































Gross profit:





































New vehicle



9.3



5.3



8.0



4.8





















Used vehicle - retail



8.6



8.4



8.2



7.8





















Parts and service



45.5



45.1



45.6



44.7





















Total



19.0



17.5



18.3



17.5



















Selling, general, and administrative expenses



10.7



12.1



10.8



12.5



















Operating income (loss)



7.6



4.4



6.7



 NM 























































Operating items as a percentage of total gross profit:



































Selling, general, and administrative expenses



56.5



68.9



59.2



71.4



















Operating income (loss)



40.0



25.3



36.8



 NM 





























































































(1)

Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

NM  - Not Meaningful































 

 AUTONATION, INC. 

 UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA 

 ($ in millions) 











































































Segment Operating Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30,



 Six Months Ended June 30, 







2021



2020



$ Variance



% Variance



2021



2020



$ Variance



% Variance









































































Revenue:



































Domestic

$

2,124.8

$

1,486.0

$

638.8



43.0

$

3,971.5

$

2,969.5

$

1,002.0



33.7



Import



2,175.0



1,325.3



849.7



64.1



3,944.6



2,687.4



1,257.2



46.8



Premium luxury



2,468.5



1,564.8



903.7



57.8



4,572.0



3,181.6



1,390.4



43.7



    Total



6,768.3



4,376.1



2,392.2



54.7



12,488.1



8,838.5



3,649.6



41.3



Corporate and other



210.1



156.9



53.2



33.9



394.1



361.5



32.6



9.0



    Total consolidated revenue

$

6,978.4

$

4,533.0

$

2,445.4



53.9

$

12,882.2

$

9,200.0

$

3,682.2



40.0









































































Segment income*:



































Domestic

$

169.0

$

82.1

$

86.9



105.8

$

287.5

$

136.2

$

151.3



111.1



Import



203.7



88.3



115.4



130.7



329.6



154.2



175.4



113.7



Premium luxury



225.7



89.2



136.5



153.0



384.2



169.4



214.8



126.8



    Total 



598.4



259.6



338.8



130.5



1,001.3



459.8



541.5



117.8





































Corporate and other



(74.8)



(74.5)



(0.3)







(150.2)



(519.5)



369.3





Add:  Floorplan interest expense



6.6



16.3



(9.7)







16.0



41.8



(25.8)





Operating income (loss)

$

530.2

$

201.4

$

328.8



163.3

$

867.1

$

(17.9)

$

885.0



 NM 





































* Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.













































Retail new vehicle unit sales:



































Domestic



21,459



18,048



3,411



18.9



43,128



36,375



6,753



18.6



Import



36,136



23,605



12,531



53.1



66,979



48,892



18,087



37.0



Premium luxury



19,569



12,860



6,709



52.2



36,418



25,985



10,433



40.2







77,164



54,513



22,651



41.6



146,525



111,252



35,273



31.7





































Retail used vehicle unit sales:



































Domestic



28,056



21,043



7,013



33.3



52,535



40,930



11,605



28.4



Import



27,128



20,064



7,064



35.2



52,229



39,133



13,096



33.5



Premium luxury



22,370



15,795



6,575



41.6



41,904



30,938



10,966



35.4







77,554



56,902



20,652



36.3



146,668



111,001



35,667



32.1











































































Brand Mix - Retail New Vehicle Units Sold







































 Three Months Ended June 30, 



 Six Months Ended June 30, 























2021 (%)



2020 (%)



2021 (%)



2020 (%)























































Domestic:



































   Ford, Lincoln



9.4



12.5



10.3



11.9



















   Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC



9.8



10.5



10.3



11.2



















   Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram



8.6



10.1



8.8



9.6



















     Domestic total



27.8



33.1



29.4



32.7























































Import:



































   Toyota



20.9



19.2



21.6



20.2



















   Honda



15.5



13.6



14.0



13.6



















   Nissan



2.7



2.4



2.6



2.6



















   Other Import



7.7



8.1



7.5



7.5



















     Import total



46.8



43.3



45.7



43.9























































Premium Luxury:



































   Mercedes-Benz



8.6



9.7



8.8



9.4



















   BMW



7.9



5.7



7.1



5.7



















   Lexus



2.7



2.3



2.8



2.4



















   Audi



2.6



2.1



2.5



2.1



















   Jaguar Land Rover



2.0



2.3



2.1



2.4



















   Other Premium Luxury 



1.6



1.5



1.6



1.4



















     Premium Luxury total



25.4



23.6



24.9



23.4



























































100.0



100.0



100.0



100.0

























































































NM - Not Meaningful































 

 AUTONATION, INC

 UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued

 ($ in millions)



























































































































Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases



 Three Months Ended June 30,



 Six Months Ended June 30,

















2021



2020



2021



2020









































Capital expenditures (1)

$

74.3

$

24.6

$

118.7

$

54.6











Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

0.4











Proceeds from exercises of stock options

$

7.7

$

-

$

28.9

$

1.0











Stock repurchases:





























Aggregate purchase price

$

736.1

$

-

$

1,042.2

$

80.0













Shares repurchased (in millions)



7.5



-



11.3



2.5









































































Floorplan Assistance and Expense



 Three Months Ended June 30,



 Six Months Ended June 30,









2021



2020



 Variance



2021



2020



 Variance

































Floorplan assistance earned (included in cost of sales)

$

34.7

$

23.7

$

11.0

$

66.7

$

48.3

$

18.4



New vehicle floorplan interest expense



(6.0)



(14.1)



8.1



(14.9)



(37.2)



22.3



































Net new vehicle inventory carrying benefit

$

28.7

$

9.6

$

19.1

$

51.8

$

11.1

$

40.7

































































Balance Sheet and Other Highlights































































June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



June 30, 2020













































Cash and cash equivalents

$

59.5

$

569.6

$

257.3















Inventory

$

1,756.2

$

2,598.5

$

2,432.3















Total floorplan notes payable

$

1,571.3

$

2,759.9

$

2,522.9















Non-vehicle debt

$

1,997.3

$

2,101.8

$

2,090.4















Equity

$

2,856.8

$

3,235.7

$

3,137.7















New days supply (industry standard of selling days)



 14 days



 42 days



 49 days















Used days supply (trailing calendar month days)



 34 days



 39 days



 31 days







































































































Key Credit Agreement Covenant Compliance Calculations(2)











































Leverage ratio





 1.17x



















Covenant

less than or equal to



 3.75x

















































Capitalization ratio





43.3%



















Covenant

less than or equal to



70.0%















































































(1)

Includes accrued construction in progress and excludes property associated with leases entered into during the period



















(2)

Calculated in accordance with our credit agreement as filed with the SEC

















 

 AUTONATION, INC. 

 UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued 

 ($ in millions, except per share data) 





















































Comparable Basis Reconciliations(1)

















































Three Months Ended June 30,







 Operating Income 



Income from Continuing

Operations Before

Income Taxes



Income Tax Provision(2)



 Effective Tax Rate 



 Net Income 



Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)



























































2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020





















































As reported

































$

384.8

$

279.8

$

4.83

$

3.18























































Discontinued operations, net of income taxes



































0.1



0.1

$

-

$

-

From continuing operations, as reported

$

530.2

$

201.4

$

511.6

$

376.5

$

126.7

$

96.6



24.8%



25.7%



384.9



279.9

$

4.83

$

3.18























































Gain on equity investment



-



-



-



(214.7)



-



(54.2)











-



(160.5)

$

-

$

(1.82)



Executive separation costs



-



5.5



-



5.5



-



1.0











-



4.5

$

-

$

0.05





















































Adjusted 

$

530.2

$

206.9

$

511.6

$

167.3

$

126.7

$

43.4



24.8%



25.9%

$

384.9

$

123.9

$

4.83

$

1.41















































































































Three Months Ended June 30,







































SG&A



SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit (%)







































2021



2020



2021



2020

































As reported



$         748.9



$         547.9



56.5



68.9



































Excluding executive separation costs



-



5.5









































Adjusted



$         748.9



$         542.4



56.5



68.2





























































































































































































(1)

Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.





(2)

Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.





(3)

Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding. 







 AUTONATION, INC. 

 UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued 

 ($ in millions, except per share data) 





















































Comparable Basis Reconciliations(1)





































































































Six Months Ended June 30,







 Operating Income (Loss) 



Income from Continuing

Operations Before

Income Taxes



Income Tax Provision(2)



 Effective Tax Rate 



 Net Income 



Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)



























































2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020





















































As reported



































$        624.2



$          47.5



$          7.63



$          0.53























































Discontinued operations, net of income taxes



































0.2



0.2



$             -



$             -

From continuing operations, as reported



$         867.1



$         (17.9)



$        828.9



$        105.3



$        204.5



$          57.6



24.7%



54.7%



624.4



47.7



$          7.63



$          0.54























































Gain on equity investment



-



-



(7.5)



(214.7)



(1.8)



(54.2)











(5.7)



(160.5)



$         (0.07)



$         (1.80)



Executive separation costs



-



5.5



-



5.5



-



1.0











-



4.5



$             -



$          0.05



Goodwill and franchise rights impairment



-



375.8



-



375.8



-



67.4











-



308.4



$             -



$          3.47



Asset impairments and net gains on store dispositions



-



8.4



-



8.4



-



2.2











-



6.2



$             -



$          0.07





















































Adjusted 



$         867.1



$         371.8



$        821.4



$        280.3



$        202.7



$          74.0



24.7%



26.4%



$        618.7



$        206.3



$          7.56



$          2.32



























































Six Months Ended June 30,







































SG&A



SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit (%)







































2021



2020



2021



2020

































As reported



$      1,396.8



$      1,148.6



59.2



71.4



































Excluding executive separation costs



-



5.5









































Adjusted



$      1,396.8



$      1,143.1



59.2



71.1





























































































(1)

Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.





(2)

Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.





(3)

Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding. 





 

 AUTONATION, INC. 

 UNAUDITED SAME STORE DATA 

 ($ in millions, except per vehicle data) 

















































































Operating Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30,



 Six Months Ended June 30, 









2021



2020



$ Variance



% Variance



2021



2020



$ Variance



% Variance

Revenue:



































New vehicle

$

3,425.7

$

2,256.8

$

1,168.9



51.8

$

6,403.0

$

4,534.7

$

1,868.3



41.2





Retail used vehicle



2,079.8



1,260.1



819.7



65.1



3,720.6



2,418.9



1,301.7



53.8





Wholesale



136.8



61.9



74.9



121.0



241.7



148.4



93.3



62.9



Used vehicle



2,216.6



1,322.0



894.6



67.7



3,962.3



2,567.3



1,395.0



54.3



Finance and insurance, net



368.6



246.0



122.6



49.8



681.2



481.4



199.8



41.5





Total variable operations



6,010.9



3,824.8



2,186.1



57.2



11,046.5



7,583.4



3,463.1



45.7



Parts and service



949.9



674.8



275.1



40.8



1,799.0



1,528.4



270.6



17.7



Other



7.1



11.1



(4.0)







15.7



35.0



(19.3)





Total revenue

$

6,967.9

$

4,510.7

$

2,457.2



54.5

$

12,861.2

$

9,146.8

$

3,714.4



40.6













































































Gross profit:



































New vehicle

$

320.4

$

119.5

$

200.9



168.1

$

510.0

$

215.8

$

294.2



136.3





  Retail used vehicle



179.9



105.8



74.1



70.0



304.8



189.2



115.6



61.1





  Wholesale



22.3



11.1



11.2







37.3



18.7



18.6







Used vehicle



202.2



116.9



85.3



73.0



342.1



207.9



134.2



64.6



Finance and insurance



368.6



246.0



122.6



49.8



681.2



481.4



199.8



41.5





Total variable operations



891.2



482.4



408.8



84.7



1,533.3



905.1



628.2



69.4



Parts and service



432.0



307.4



124.6



40.5



820.4



693.0



127.4



18.4



Other



1.4



0.7



0.7







2.1



1.5



0.6





Total gross profit

$

1,324.6

$

790.5

$

534.1



67.6

$

2,355.8

$

1,599.6

$

756.2



47.3













































































Retail vehicle unit sales:



































New 



77,081



54,359



22,722



41.8



146,293



110,958



35,335



31.8



Used



80,305



58,749



21,556



36.7



151,871



114,658



37,213



32.5









157,386



113,108



44,278



39.1



298,164



225,616



72,548



32.2







































Revenue per vehicle retailed:



































New 

$

44,443

$

41,517

$

2,926



7.0

$

43,768

$

40,869

$

2,899



7.1



Used

$

25,899

$

21,449

$

4,450



20.7

$

24,498

$

21,097

$

3,401



16.1







































Gross profit per vehicle retailed:



































New 

$

4,157

$

2,198

$

1,959



89.1

$

3,486

$

1,945

$

1,541



79.2



Used

$

2,240

$

1,801

$

439



24.4

$

2,007

$

1,650

$

357



21.6



Finance and insurance

$

2,342

$

2,175

$

167



7.7

$

2,285

$

2,134

$

151



7.1



Total variable operations(1)

$

5,521

$

4,167

$

1,354



32.5

$

5,017

$

3,929

$

1,088



27.7

















































































Operating Percentages



 Three Months Ended June 30, 



 Six Months Ended June 30, 

























2021 (%)



2020 (%)



2021 (%)



2020 (%)























































Revenue mix percentages:



































New vehicle



49.2



50.0



49.8



49.6



















Used vehicle



31.8



29.3



30.8



28.1



















Parts and service



13.6



15.0



14.0



16.7



















Finance and insurance, net



5.3



5.5



5.3



5.3



















Other



0.1



0.2



0.1



0.3

























100.0



100.0



100.0



100.0























































Gross profit mix percentages:



































New vehicle



24.2



15.1



21.6



13.5



















Used vehicle



15.3



14.8



14.5



13.0



















Parts and service



32.6



38.9



34.8



43.3



















Finance and insurance



27.8



31.1



28.9



30.1



















Other



0.1



0.1



0.2



0.1

























100.0



100.0



100.0



100.0























































Operating items as a percentage of revenue:































Gross profit:





































New vehicle



9.4



5.3



8.0



4.8





















Used vehicle - retail



8.6



8.4



8.2



7.8





















Parts and service



45.5



45.6



45.6



45.3





















   Total



19.0



17.5



18.3



17.5























































(1)



Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

















 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonation-reports-all-time-record-quarterly-eps-301336091.html

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.