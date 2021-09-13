MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Autonomy Association publicly announced today that it's own Chairman and President, Greg Deeds, will again Chair the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) National Drone Safety Awareness Week (DSAW), now established to be an annual industry event, for a third consecutive year.
The Autonomy Association is a California based non-profit corporation focused on professional development and education. The organization produces a variety of workshops, competitions and large scale events focused on delivering outstanding value to its members and industry at-large. It is the largest association of its kind dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems, robotics and advanced sensor technologies. The Autonomy Association, as part of it's National Drone Safety Awareness leadership, will once again bring together a robust community of experts and leading stakeholders to produce high impact content to enable technical, educational, and policy discussions focused on the primary topic of safety. "This year, like last year, out of respect for our colleagues and staff, we will be focusing on strictly virtual events rather than in-person events that may contribute to outbreaks during the challenges of an ongoing pandemic," says an Autonomy Association spokesperson.
Mr. Deeds is the founder of several award winning Silicon Valley based companies that design and engineer Database and Platform as a Service (PaaS) technologies. The companies offer consulting across a variety of industries, including aviation and drone technologies. Following a 3 month Pilot Program, one of the divisions launched a platform solution in the fight against Covid-19 in early 2020 that is now widely used by corporations across several industries.
In their role as a member of Steering and the Communications Chair for the FAA Industry Group the Unmanned Aircraft Safety Team (UAST), Autonomy Association directors will again lead the effort along side FAA staff and stakeholders. This year, Mr. Deeds was also appointed as the first Industry Secretary for the group. The UAST is one of four FAA safety teams in the United States and is a dedicated drone safety team, focusing on remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). It was formed as an industry / government partnership in 2016 under the direction of then FAA Administrator Michael Huerta.
National Drone Safety Awareness Week will kick-off the week of September 13 and conclude September 19, 2021. Each day will showcase safety focused topics, including topics ranging from safety for hobby flyers and professional 107 pilots to how to start a public safety drone program for your organization. Everyone is encouraged to participate, and the process is fairly simple. To view DSAW 2021 topics, watch on-demand content and for more information, or to register an event for DSAW 2021, visit https://DroneSafetyAwarenessWeek.com/ today.
Media Contact
Press Team, Autonomy Association, +1 (866) 266-3356, Info@AutonomyAssociation.org
Forbes Best
SOURCE Autonomy Association