APEX, N.C., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autoshop Solutions, a premier automotive services based digital marketing agency, has partnered with Mechanic Advisor, a leading software company with an automated CRM (Customer Relationship Management) platform, to provide auto shops with a comprehensive and powerful digital marketing and customer retention package.
With this partnership auto shop owners will be able to select the right-fit Really Powerful Marketing (RPM) program from Autoshop Solutions that includes a custom designed website, paid search advertising, search engine optimization, and social media marketing, and have a premium CRM system from Mechanic Advisor that will help build loyalty and trust with their customers. With the RPM program, auto shops will keep their bays full, and they will keep their customers happy and coming back with the help of their powerful CRM system designed to connect people to repair shops with online scheduling, texting, reputation management and more!
"Over the years we have enjoyed working with the Autoshop Solutions team in helping our mutual customers succeed with our different marketing programs," stated Gregg Rainville, Chief Revenue Officer, Mechanic Advisor. "It 100% makes sense for us to partner and provide a joint marketing package that covers everything an auto shop owner needs from a marketing and relationship management perspective."
"We are very excited to be able to offer a comprehensive package of services to our customers with this partnership," stated Tony Mercury, Sales Director, Autoshop Solutions. "Mechanic Advisor has been a valued partner of Autoshop Solutions and we are very excited to take our partnership to the next level to help our auto shops thrive."
This partnership provides such a powerful marketing platform since both companies are extremely dedicated to their customer's success and only concentrate on one main segment, allowing them each to be experts in their corresponding marketing fields. Visit https://autoshopsolutions.com/partners/mechanic-advisor/ to learn more!
Autoshop Solutions (Visit https://autoshopsolutions.com/) is an award-winning website design and internet marketing agency based in Apex, N.C. Since 2005, Autoshop Solutions has been helping the automotive industry with custom-designed websites and internet marketing solutions, including Google Adwords, SEO, Social Media, Direct Mail, Custom Video and more. For three years in a row, Autoshop Solutions was named to the Inc 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and awarded nine years in a row by AutoInc. in the Top 10 Websites. Stay connected with Autoshop Solutions on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or contact press@autoshopsolutions.com for more information.
Mechanic Advisor (Visit https://www.mechanicadvisor.com/) is a full-service marketing platform & provider of telematics. Mechanic Advisor helps repair shops acquire new customers and drives existing customers back to the shop to perform regular maintenance and necessary services. Mechanic Advisor's tools and services are designed to build and improve the relationship between the car owner and their repair shop by building loyalty, trust, and communication. Visit http://www.mechanicadvisor.com or contact sales@mechanicadvisor.com for more information and stay connected with MechanicAdvisor on Facebook and LinkedIn.
###
Media Contact
Sarah Ganong, Autoshop Solutions, +1 9194323678, sarah.duff@autoshopsolutions.com
SOURCE Autoshop Solutions