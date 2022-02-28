ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autosled, the modern automotive digital retail logistics marketplace, announced the second in a series of strategic hires this week with the addition of Jeremy Wood to its leadership team.
Wood joins Autosled as its Chief Technology Officer, as the company prepares for massive growth in its tech enabled auto logistics marketplace. In this role, he spearheads Autosled's product roadmap, strategic technology innovations and product development. Wood brings to Autosled over fifteen years of enterprise technology leadership with a significant focus on innovation, product growth strategy and technological transformation. He is an architect of cloud migration and modernization efforts - accomplished through adoption-driven process/workflow analysis and a rapid, iterative approach to integrated solutions. As an experienced builder of SaaS solutions for Financial Services and Healthcare, Wood brings a proven ability to quickly scale operations and product integration. Building on his experience as an infrastructure leader for BBVA bank, Jeremy spearheaded the expansion and diversification of digital services as the Chief Technology Officer for HC3, additionally leading organization-wide transformation to prepare for rapid scale.
Most recently Jeremy has served through Stratiform Inc. as a fractional CIO/CTO for a number of startups and consulted as an AWS Partner Network member on cloud architecture projects for Seneca Resources and the United States Air Force. He also leads a nonprofit network of cloud technology groups focused on community-building and technology education initiatives.
"Jeremy's experience in building web and mobile platforms, especially in Fintech environments, was an immediate reason to get him to join,'' said David Sperau, co-founder and Autosled's Chief Revenue Officer. "His ability to build structure and processes will create a collaborative and effective culture for Autosled to revolutionize automotive logistics."
