SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Daniel Hawkins, CEO of Avail Medsystems, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.
Goldman Sachs selected Hawkins as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Hawkins is the founder and CEO of Avail Medsystems, a medical technology company creating a network where medical expertise sharing can occur between healthcare professionals and experts to and from the operating room anytime, anywhere. Over the past 25 years in the medical technology field, his mission has been to identify and close gaps that prevent patients from getting the best possible healthcare. He is an inventor on over 140 patents and applications and has held roles in both large and emerging companies, including Advanced Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Endologix, Restore Medical, EnteroMedics, and Intuitive Surgical. Hawkins is a co-founder of Calibra Medical, acquired by Johnson & Johnson, and founder of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV). He has an MBA from Stanford University and a BS in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Hawkins was also honored by Goldman Sachs as one of its Top 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs in 2017.
"I'm pleased to be chosen as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs by Goldman Sachs," said Daniel Hawkins, CEO of Avail Medsystems. "Thanks to the selection committee for the honor of re-joining an elite group of entrepreneurs from a range of industries, who, in their specific markets, are building world-class organizations that bring value to their customers, employees and investors."
"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Daniel Hawkins as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."
In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.
Avail Medsystems is a pioneering technology company. Its product the Avail System is designed to seamlessly connect interventionalists and surgeons to remote experts and device industry representatives to facilitate collaboration during medical procedures. Avail's immersive hardware and software platform enables instant, HIPAA-HITECH protected, two-way audio/visual communication with high-definition video and surgical imaging views and telestration capabilities. Avail offers a SaaS-based pricing model, without a capital equipment purchase, and includes a comprehensive approach to service and support. For more information about Avail Medsystems, visit Avail.io and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
