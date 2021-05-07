FREMONT, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leading developer of next-generation magneto-resistive random-access memory (MRAM) technology, announced today a distribution agreement with Falcon Electronics, a leading distributor of high reliability semiconductor and electronic components. Falcon will offer Avalanche's memory solutions to its customers in North America, for Avionics and Space applications.
"We are pleased that Falcon Electronics has become the exclusive distributor for Avalanche's Space Grade Products. Their heritage of servicing the Hi-Rel community since 1994, with excellent support and on time deliveries, makes them an ideal partner, as adoption of our technology has become widespread, and our customer base has expanded," said Paul Chopelas, Senior Director of Business Development, Aerospace and Defense, at Avalanche Technology.
Avalanche's space grade product portfolio comprises of serial and parallel interface Persistent S-RAM (P-SRAM) memory devices that are based on its latest Spin Transfer Torque Magneto-resistive RAM (STT-MRAM) technology. The serial interface space grade P-SRAM devices support Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) with single (54 MHz) data rate mode. These serial devices are available in 16Mb density, 3V and 1.8V supply voltage options, and in small footprint packages – 8-pin SOIC and 8-pad WSON. The parallel x16 space grade devices are available in 16Mb, 32Mb and 64Mb density options, and have asynchronous SRAM compatible 45ns/45ns read/write timings. All three density options in the parallel x16 space grade series are available in a small footprint 48-Ball FBGA (10mm x 10mm) package. Data is always non-volatile with 10^16 write cycles endurance and 10-year retention at 125°C in the space grade P-SRAM devices. The devices are offered in the -40°C to 125°C operating temperature range. Every device goes through a 48-hour burn-in before it is shipped to customers.
More information about the Avalanche Space Grade P-SRAM products is available at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/aerospace/.
To order Avalanche Technology's Space Grade P-SRAM products contact:
Derek Anderson
Director of Business Development
Falcon Electronics
(617) 784-9926
About Avalanche Technology
Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40 and 28nm with scalability to 22 and 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable embedded unified memory architecture for use in GPUs, MCUs, DSPs, ASSPs and ASICs, making it the true "Next Generation MRAM Company". For more information, visit us online at https://www.avalanche-technology.com.
Media Contact
Suzanne Marzouk, Avalanche Technology, +1 (510) 897-3330, pr@avalanche-technology.com
SOURCE Avalanche Technology