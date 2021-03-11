WARREN, Ohio, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Net operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $14.6 million compared with $17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  For the fourth quarter of 2020, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.12 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.11 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net operating revenues were $58.7 million compared with $68.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of less than $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.  For the year ended December 31, 2020, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.00 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 for year ended December 31, 2019.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations.  Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)







Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

















Net operating revenues:















Waste management services

$          10,824



$          12,823



$          40,371



$          48,731

















Food, beverage and merchandise sales

1,169



1,866



6,416



7,893

Other golf and related operations

2,632



2,617



11,933



11,733

Total golf and related operations

3,801



4,483



18,349



19,626

















Total net operating revenues

14,625



17,306



58,720



68,357

















Costs and expenses:















Waste management services operating costs

8,185



10,418



31,658



39,191

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

626



811



2,810



3,494

Golf and related operations operating costs

2,770



3,226



12,547



13,587

Depreciation and amortization expense

757



674



2,909



2,522

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,403



2,440



8,672



9,430

Operating income (loss)

(116)



(263)



124



133

















Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(297)



(237)



(1,210)



(837)

Gain on debt extinguishment

801



-



801



-

Other income, net

73



72



337



329

Income (loss) before income taxes

461



(428)



52



(375)

















Provision for income taxes

3



25



98



160

Net income (loss)

458



(453)



(46)



(535)

















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(23)



(13)



(60)



(80)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$               481



$              (440)



$                 14



$              (455)

















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:















Basic net income (loss) per share

$              0.12



$             (0.11)



$              0.00



$             (0.12)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$              0.12



$             (0.11)



$              0.00



$             (0.12)

















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

3,876



3,875



3,876



3,875

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,885



3,875



3,878



3,875

 

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)



















December 31,



December 31,



2020



2019

Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$              4,210



$              1,446

Accounts receivable, net

8,744



12,009

Unbilled membership dues receivable

585



602

Inventories

910



813

Prepaid expenses

730



725

Other current assets

80



15

  Total current assets

15,259



15,610









Property and equipment, net

51,299



48,978

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,735



5,878

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,728



1,466

Restricted cash

3,885



7,185

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8



8

Other assets, net

36



39

  Total assets

$             77,950



$             79,164









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of long term debt

$              1,594



$              1,015

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

333



295

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

529



513

Accounts payable

9,097



11,719

Accrued payroll and other compensation

809



961

Accrued income taxes

43



93

Other accrued taxes

461



434

Deferred membership dues revenue

3,196



3,153

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

1,121



839

  Total current liabilities

17,183



19,022









Long term debt, net of current portion

21,941



21,570

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

560



555

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

1,199



953

Asset retirement obligation

100



100









Equity:







Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

37,093



37,030

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(126)



(66)

  Total shareholders' equity

36,967



36,964

  Total liabilities and equity

$             77,950



$             79,164

 

