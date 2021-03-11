WARREN, Ohio, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
Net operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $14.6 million compared with $17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.12 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.11 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, net operating revenues were $58.7 million compared with $68.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of less than $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.00 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 for year ended December 31, 2019.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 10,824
$ 12,823
$ 40,371
$ 48,731
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
1,169
1,866
6,416
7,893
Other golf and related operations
2,632
2,617
11,933
11,733
Total golf and related operations
3,801
4,483
18,349
19,626
Total net operating revenues
14,625
17,306
58,720
68,357
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
8,185
10,418
31,658
39,191
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
626
811
2,810
3,494
Golf and related operations operating costs
2,770
3,226
12,547
13,587
Depreciation and amortization expense
757
674
2,909
2,522
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,403
2,440
8,672
9,430
Operating income (loss)
(116)
(263)
124
133
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(297)
(237)
(1,210)
(837)
Gain on debt extinguishment
801
-
801
-
Other income, net
73
72
337
329
Income (loss) before income taxes
461
(428)
52
(375)
Provision for income taxes
3
25
98
160
Net income (loss)
458
(453)
(46)
(535)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(23)
(13)
(60)
(80)
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ 481
$ (440)
$ 14
$ (455)
Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ 0.12
$ (0.11)
$ 0.00
$ (0.12)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ 0.12
$ (0.11)
$ 0.00
$ (0.12)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,876
3,875
3,876
3,875
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,885
3,875
3,878
3,875
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,210
$ 1,446
Accounts receivable, net
8,744
12,009
Unbilled membership dues receivable
585
602
Inventories
910
813
Prepaid expenses
730
725
Other current assets
80
15
Total current assets
15,259
15,610
Property and equipment, net
51,299
48,978
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,735
5,878
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,728
1,466
Restricted cash
3,885
7,185
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
36
39
Total assets
$ 77,950
$ 79,164
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 1,594
$ 1,015
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
333
295
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
529
513
Accounts payable
9,097
11,719
Accrued payroll and other compensation
809
961
Accrued income taxes
43
93
Other accrued taxes
461
434
Deferred membership dues revenue
3,196
3,153
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,121
839
Total current liabilities
17,183
19,022
Long term debt, net of current portion
21,941
21,570
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
560
555
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
1,199
953
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
37,093
37,030
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(126)
(66)
Total shareholders' equity
36,967
36,964
Total liabilities and equity
$ 77,950
$ 79,164
