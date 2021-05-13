WARREN, Ohio, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021.
Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were $15.1 million compared with $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.18 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.21 in the first quarter of 2020.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 11,150
$ 11,133
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
1,341
1,035
Other golf and related operations
2,622
2,235
Total golf and related operations
3,963
3,270
Total net operating revenues
15,113
14,403
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
8,701
8,869
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
593
528
Golf and related operations operating costs
2,921
2,632
Depreciation and amortization expense
764
699
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,280
2,232
Operating loss
(146)
(557)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(297)
(307)
Gain on debt extinguishment
1,087
-
Other income, net
87
78
Income (loss) before income taxes
731
(786)
Provision for income taxes
43
44
Net income (loss)
688
(830)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(28)
(17)
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ 716
$ (813)
Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ 0.18
$ (0.21)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ 0.18
$ (0.21)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,899
3,875
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,945
3,875
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,038
$ 4,210
Accounts receivable, net
10,688
8,744
Unbilled membership dues receivable
701
585
Inventories
1,138
910
Prepaid expenses
893
730
Other current assets
50
80
Total current assets
17,508
15,259
Property and equipment, net
51,337
51,299
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,793
5,735
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,726
1,728
Restricted cash
3,368
3,885
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
36
36
Total assets
$ 79,776
$ 77,950
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 1,465
$ 1,594
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
333
333
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
532
529
Accounts payable
10,444
9,097
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,102
809
Accrued income taxes
67
43
Other accrued taxes
422
461
Deferred membership dues revenue
4,122
3,196
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,072
1,121
Total current liabilities
19,559
17,183
Long term debt, net of current portion
20,721
21,941
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
546
560
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
1,194
1,199
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
37,810
37,093
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(154)
(126)
Total shareholders' equity
37,656
36,967
Total liabilities and equity
$ 79,776
$ 77,950
