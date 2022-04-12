Commercial real estate company acquires Suncoasteam Realty in Southwest Florida
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalon Realty Associates LLC is pleased to announce the addition of a Florida office with the acquisition of Port Charlotte-based Suncoasteam Realty. Avalon – which is headquartered in the Chicago area and serves clients nationwide – has already begun representing tenants and negotiating leases throughout much of Florida including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers.
"We saw an opportunity to bring our real estate talents to a booming market in Florida," said Carlo Santucci, a commercial real estate broker and co-owner with Avalon. "The state has a thriving economy, and we foresee continued growth."
Jim Mulligan, the former owner of Suncoasteam Realty, will remain highly involved in the Florida office's operations and will be an asset to Avalon due to his expertise and experience in the Southwest Florida real estate market.
Avalon has observed a trend of national tenants looking to open locations throughout the United States and primarily in Florida. With the new office, the commercial real estate firm can better serve local clients in Florida cities such as North Port, Venice, Sarasota, Bradenton, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, Englewood, Rotonda, Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.
Avalon Realty helps commercial real estate owners make properties profitable with services such as tenant representation, property management and brokerage. Joseph Santucci – a commercial real estate broker and civil engineer with more than 30 years of experience in the real estate industry – co-owns and leads Avalon.
Even during the uncertain times of the past couple of years, the firm has continued to pursue new opportunities for expansion. During the first quarter of 2022 alone, Avalon added more than 500,000 square feet of property in Illinois, ranging across Gurnee, Elgin, Northbrook and Rochelle.
For more information about Avalon Realty Associates, please call 847-506-1000 ext. 5132 or email Carlo@AvalonReal.com.
About Avalon Realty Associates
For over 30 years, Avalon Realty Associates has delivered comprehensive commercial real estate services – including brokerage, property management, and tenant representation – to clients in the Chicago metro area and across the country. Avalon's team will manage your property as if they own it to maximize your return on investment. For more information, please visit AvalonReal.com.
