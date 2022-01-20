COLUMBUS, N.C., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An equine veterinary practice network promoting better practice, care, and service standards all over the country, Avanti Equine Veterinary Partners closed the year enthusiastically. In a second of two visionary, dynamic partnerships, the national network acquired Irving, Texas-based Animal Imaging on December 22, 2021. Additionally, Avanti acquired California-based Steinbeck Peninsula Equine Clinic.
Avanti equips professionals with pivotal tools that facilitate their objectives, connecting equine veterinarians throughout the U.S. with the management and operational support, positioning them for continued growth and excellent patient care. The veterinary network grants partner practice administrative teams, clients, and patients access to a pillar of valuable resources, invigorating the entire equine industry. Each acquisition and partnership empowers Avanti's mission, extending opportunities for top equine veterinary practices to leverage a national nexus of advantages. Avanti seeks to build a thriving team of well-versed experts, expanding skills to serve patients and clients with transparency; a vision anchored in integrity and excellence.
This conviction fuels Avanti to champion innovative practices fostering a collaborative culture; businesses with entrepreneurial spirits, set to spur success. Starting 2022 with two new alliances, "The Avanti team and the Avanti network is proud of this partnership and how well Animal Imaging fits in the Avanti network vision," says Andrew Clark, DVM, MBA, and CEO of Avanti.
Animal Imaging practices "a high level of veterinary medical imaging," notes Clark, who appreciates that both of Avanti's newly acquired "practices have invested heavily in creating and maintaining the culture of collaboration, both internal and external in their relationships." Now, Avanti can utilize its shared management service model to provide managerial and financial support while positioning each practice "solidly on the path envisioned by the founder." Animal Imaging marks Avanti's first location in Texas; a strategic addition to Avanti's network.
"These practices have strong traditions of not only gold standard veterinary medicine but also education and training," continues Clark, highlighting, "Avanti's vision is to continue our focus on education and training in partnership with these practices." Not only will clients "continue to receive excellent veterinary care," Avanti will foster "continued implementation of state-of-the-art imaging and treatment technology."
Dr. Jake Hersman, Equine Director and founder of Animal Imaging, built the practice around compassionate experiences for clients, patients, and referral veterinarians. Harnessing prime veterinary diagnostic imaging, their team works to deliver empathetic, above-and-beyond care. A strong match with Avanti allows Animal Imaging space to focus on elevating the practice while breaking new ground in the industry "in all facets of imaging." The veterinary doctors are setting their objectives in motion, noting, "We want to be the leader on new technology and procedures to help our patients."
Throughout the past two years, through the assistance of Bob Magnus, DVM, MBA, General Manager, Animal Imaging has "interviewed and investigated several potential partnerships;" none of which aligned with their values quite like Avanti Equine Veterinary Partners. "What impressed us was how aligned Avanti and Animal Imaging are regarding core values and a shared passion for positive patient outcomes. Avanti wants to take what we do best and make it better, helping with resources and advice from a team fully invested in our success; a team of experienced professionals in the veterinary industry," says Magnus.
For Animal Imaging, this business "is all about people;" and "now, our team has expanded," a unified force to be reckoned with that has become far "more valuable together than alone." For Dr. Hersman and Dr. Magnus, this means a bright opportunity to expand their meaningful network of customers, creating an environment where collaboration leads to fulfilling, implemented changes.
Leaning into this new partnership, Animal imaging can begin to share imaging best practices with other Avanti practices, where Dr. Hersman and Dr. Magnus look forward to "training on many fronts," from leadership to communication. "The equine segment is underserved and we see great potential for expansion."
Two acquisitions in tow and bustling with fresh possibilities, Avanti continues to seek aspiring partnering prospects that share their entrepreneurial ambition and an eagerness to collaborate. As Avanti lays the tracks for Animal Imaging to leap into the future, the national network encourages the public to "stay tuned" for all that's yet to come.
