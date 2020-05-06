RADNOR, Pa., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2020 Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, May 12. Avantor's presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 1:40 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast and audio archive of the event may be accessed through the investor relations section of Avantor's website at https://ir.avantorsciences.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

About Avantor

Avantor is a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. We operate in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com.

Media Contact 
Allison Hosak
Senior Vice President, Global Communications
Avantor
908-329-7281
Allison.Hosak@Avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contact 
Tommy J. Thomas, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Avantor
781-375-8051
Tommy.Thomas@Avantorsciences.com

