CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TraknProtect, a pioneer of location-based technology purpose-built for the hotel industry and a leading employee safety button provider for several major hotel brands, is pleased to today announce it has been selected as a Preferred Supplier of Safety buttons by Avendra, hospitality's leading procurement services company. After successfully completing a strict vendor approval process, TraknProtect is now set to provide members of Avendra, such as Hyatt Hotels, with seamless access to its advanced location-based solutions that are industry-proven to lead to safer, more efficient and profitable hotel operations.
With hotel employee safety remaining a top priority for industry professionals as well as for legislative authorities, TraknProtect is poised to provide Avendra members with the industry's most advanced and purpose-built staff Safety Button functionality. By ensuring that employees are equipped with their own alert device and via a network of gateways, TraknProtect can ensure that one push of a button instantly relays exact room number to appropriate personnel in the event of an emergency. As national, regional and local governments continue to pass new legislation regarding staff safety button requirements, TraknProtect's solution notably provides Avendra customers with the ability to fully conform with such laws, as well as union requirements and also complies with brand requirements under AHLA's 5-Star Promise. In addition, TraknProtect is the only Safety Button solution to provide flexible deployment utilizing its own proprietary gateways BLE/WiFi gateways, cellular LTE solution or by leveraging a hotel's existing Wireless Access Points (WAPs).
In contrast to competing safety button solutions, TraknProtect's network of gateways is also the only platform currently capable of simultaneously providing hoteliers with the full array of benefits associated with location-based technology. Avendra members can, for example, use the same network to deploy TraknKleen, an essential tool that ensures strict compliance with enhanced cleaning regulations at all times. The solution is significantly able to accomplish this goal by triangulating data from multiple sources such as staff ID cards, housekeeping carts and cleaning supplies to provide a real-time snapshot of which areas have been cleaned and which still require staff attention.
"Today's hoteliers require robust solutions that can address a wide range of industry challenges, and we are honored to partner with Avendra in providing their members with a platform that is simultaneously proven to maximize both staff and guest safety, while maintaining the highest level of operational efficiency to ensure ongoing profitability," said Parminder Batra, Founder and CEO of TraknProtect. "Our Preferred Provider status with Avendra means that its members can now fully benefit from the only location-based solution specifically designed for the various needs of the post-COVID hospitality market, and we look forward to seeing each make the transition towards becoming a more adaptive, safer and successful hotel business."
With the hotel industry continuing to struggle with a reduced workforce, the TraknProtect gateway network can also be used to minimize the time spent tracking and monitoring assets. By simply attaching a small tag to items such as luggage carts, foldout beds, room service trays or bulk F&B, employees can always know the precise location of an item to ensure its instant availability for subsequent guests. TraknProtect's asset-tracking capabilities can importantly also prevent loss or theft of an item, resulting in substantial cost-savings for hotel operators.
The TraknProtect gateway network even offers the ability to track the real-time onsite location of third-party vendors. By deploying this feature, Avendra customers can instantly give their security operations a significant boost by always knowing precisely who is currently at the property and where. Hoteliers can also ensure that all vendor timesheets accurately reflect the time spend performing a service to prevent any risk of being overcharged. With the TraknProtect solution additionally able to provide in-depth analytics on vendor movement and time spent at a property, hoteliers can even identify more efficient methods of labor management that lead to greater cost savings.
For more information about the comprehensive range of TraknProtect's solutions please visit http://www.traknprotect.com.
Company Contact:
John Hanus
+1 (773) 943-7939
About TraknProtect
TraknProtect is a real-time location technology provider enabling hotels to harness the power of location data and integrate it into their safety and operations systems. TraknProtect provides enhanced safety devices (ESDs) for hotel employees through activation of a safety button integrated solution alerting security personnel to the location of employees in need of assistance. The platform provides additional access to real-time locations and data about hotel inventory, room service trays, and vendor activity on the property. The TraknProtect software platform is also enabling hotels to enhance guest satisfaction, increase employee efficiency, and improve employee safety by using TraknProtect data analytics to save significant capital costs and make smarter inventory purchasing decisions and improved management of outside vendors. For more information, please visit https://www.traknprotect.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
###
Media Contact
Gregg Hopkins, PROVision Partners, +1 (407) 399-7161, ghopkins@provision-partners.com
John Hanus, TraknProtect, (773) 943-7939, john.hanus@traknprotect.com
SOURCE TraknProtect