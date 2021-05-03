LA JOLLA, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that it will host a virtual investor and analyst event focused on the company's AOC platform on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. This event is the first in a series of investor and analyst events that the company plans to host in 2021.
The May 19th event will feature a panel discussion with Phillip D. Zamore, Ph.D., Chair of the RNA Therapeutics Institute at UMASS, Steven F. Dowdy, Ph.D., Professor of Cellular and Molecular Medicine at UCSD, and Art Levin, Ph.D., Avidity's Chief Scientific Officer. The Avidity management team and Drs. Zamore and Dowdy will host a question and answer session following the panel.
The event will also feature a presentation from Dr. Levin who will provide an overview of the company's AOC platform and the translation of the platform into a pipeline of programs.
Background on Drs. Zamore and Dowdy:
Phillip D. Zamore, Ph.D., the Gretchen Stone Cook Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, and Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, is Chair of the RNA Therapeutics Institute, which was established at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in 2009. He has a long history in RNA-targeting therapeutics and has been associated with the leading companies in the field. Dr. Zamore received his A.B. and Ph.D. degrees in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Harvard University. He then pursued postdoctoral studies at MIT and the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research.
Steven F. Dowdy, Ph.D., is a professor in the Department of Cellular & Molecular Medicine at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. His research focuses on the delivery of novel therapeutics, especially RNAi therapies, into cells. He has been involved in multiple RNA biotech startups and currently sits on five Scientific Advisory Boards. Dr. Dowdy received his Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics from the University of California Irvine and performed his postdoctoral fellowship at MIT and the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research. Dr. Dowdy was a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator for 18 years.
Video Webcast Information
A live video webcast of the event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of Avidity's website at https://aviditybiosciences.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avidity's website following the event.
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is driven to change lives with a new class of therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs) that are designed to overcome current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Avidity's proprietary AOC platform combines the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types and more effectively target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. Avidity's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1, and its other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Pompe disease and muscle atrophy. In addition to its muscle franchise, Avidity has research efforts focused on immune, cardiac and other cell types.
Avidity is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information about Avidity's science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with Avidity on LinkedIn.
