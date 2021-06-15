MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avisen Legal is pleased to announce attorney Bill Egan was elected to serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the firm. A lawyer with over 30 years of business and employment law experience, Egan assumes management of the firm's operations and will be part of the firm's Executive Committee.
"I am honored to be asked to serve this important role for my law firm and know my background and experience in business will help guide me in my new role," said Bill Egan.
Egan is an employment lawyer who has successfully served executives, business owners, private enterprises, and small-to-midsized companies on all matters related to employment matters. Egan also serves clients as outsourced employment law counsel, assisting clients with day-to-day business and employment legal matters including employment and equity agreements, codes of business conduct, non-compete agreements and every aspect of employment law.
"Bill brings a wealth of solid business experience to his new role as COO at Avisen Legal. More than an employment law attorney, Bill understands the inner workings of successful companies and brings that experience to Avisen Legal," said Todd Taylor, CEO of Avisen Legal. "We look forward to Bill's guidance and leadership in the years to come," he added.
Avisen Legal is a boutique business law firm located in Minneapolis, MN. The lawyers at Avisen Legal are entrepreneurs themselves who have built successful businesses, served as in-house general counsel in some of the top companies in the country, and average over 20 of big law experience. The firm serves clients in the areas of employment law, entrepreneurial business law, estate and succession planning, impact counsel, intellectual property transactions, mergers and acquisitions, social enterprises and nonprofits, private funds, and real estate. The firm regularly serves as outside general counsel for its clients, and serves entrepreneurs, business owners, and licensed professionals in Minnesota and across the country.
Media Contact:
Todd Taylor, CEO
Avisen Legal
901 Marquette Avenue South, Suite 1675
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Email: ttaylor@avisenlegal.com
Direct: 612-325-5036
Web: www.avisenlegal.com
