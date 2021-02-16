MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The popular Avra Estiatorio of New York and Beverly Hills has announced that it will be opening a spectacular new restaurant overlooking the beach at The Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, the most luxurious South Florida waterfront resort and residential complex South Florida has ever seen. This marks the 4th Avra restaurant in the US, following Avra Madison and Midtown in New York City and Avra Beverly Hills.
Scheduled to open in late 2021, the 10,000 square-foot Greek estiatorio was designed by the award-winning STA Architectural Group. The airy space has a distinctly sophisticated, yet warm character and features floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings and a glamorous aesthetic. Diners will be able to hear the sounds of the waves crashing while they eat alfresco and savor oceanfront views, and a meal at the restaurant will offer a transportive experience.
IT'S ALL ABOUT THE FOOD
The ambiance is only a part of making Avra the destination it promises to be. The menu will be equally impressive. Imagine endless iterations of incomparably fresh fish, grilled or baked in salt. The raw seafood, beautifully displayed on an ice bar, is sourced directly from the nets of fisherman in Greece and will be flown into Miami daily. Salads and cheeses will be a staple, too, and can be enjoyed family-style. Fruity, full-bodied olive oil, bottled exclusively for the restaurant, is the finish to every dish and comes from olives in Greece that are handpicked from ancient groves and pressed within three hours of harvest.
THE ESTATES AT ACQUALINA
Avra will be located inside Villa Acqualina, a Mediterranean-inspired villa that's the heart of The Estates with its many amenities including a spa, gym, movie theater, ice skating rink, a speakeasy style bar, a bowling alley and more.
The Estates at Acqualina will be home to 248 ultra-luxury residences delivering an exquisite living experience within a private gated community. Each estate in the sky with wide open views of the ocean will be equipped with the finest appliances, imported stone countertops, smart-home technology and 10-foot 6-inch ceilings and many will be delivered furniture ready. The development will feature lobbies created by the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.
ACQUALINA RESORT
Those who purchase at The Estates will also have access to the neighboring Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond Acqualina Resort & Residences, named by TripAdvisor as the "Top-Rated Beachfront Hotel in the Continental US" and US News & World Report as the "#1 Best Resort in the Continental US." Residents will be able to take advantage of luxurious, personalized services from the resort, including children's programming, nanny and child care services, pet care, dry cleaning and laundry services, limousine service, ESPA Spa access and additional dining options at three restaurants, Il Mulino New York, Costa Grill and the new Ke-uH Japanese fusion restaurant.
Residences at The Estates at Acqualina are priced from $4.6 to $14 million with penthouses priced up to $35 million. Construction began in early 2018 and will be completed in 2021/22. Sales Gallery Address: 17895 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida; Telephone: 305.933.6666; Website: http://www.estatesatacqualina.com. Appointments are available by appointment only due to COVID-19.
ABOUT THE DEVELOPER
A3 Development, LLC, an affiliate of Eddie and Jules Trump, is the developer and owner of The Estates at Acqualina (no relation to the former US president). They have developed several successful top-end real estate properties, starting in 1985 with the creation of Williams Island in the exclusive Aventura, Florida. This complex of eight high-rise towers, a charming Mediterranean village, and suite of resort and club amenities, was one of the first developments of its kind in South Florida. Their development portfolio includes the Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, The Mansions at Acqualina, and Luxuria Residences, a Luxury condominium situated on the ocean in Boca Raton as well as extensive land holdings and developments in California. The Trump Groups' vision of The Estates at Acqualina was to create a unique lifestyle that will set it apart from the rest of the world. The Acqualina Brand is an iconic name which is transforming the South Florida skyline forever with a residential enclave whose beauty, luxury, and service place it in a class of its own on a worldwide scale.
