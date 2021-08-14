ST. LOUIS, Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Want to write and publish your own book? Many struggle with how to begin the writing and publishing process only to grow frustrated with lack of answers, significant time spent and mounting costs. But what if you could learn from someone who's already been there and done that? Award-winning and international best-selling author of "Ordinarily Extraordinary," Patrick P. Long, shares openly the do's and don'ts in the industry based on his own personal experiences.
The webinar titled "What I Learned from Self-Publishing" unveils the following:
- What to expect when it comes to writing and publishing
- The pros and cons of self-publishing vs. traditional publishing
- The do's and don'ts of self-publishing
- Industry best practices and tips for immediate use
- The ability to create a roadmap for success
- Plus, more useful information
This 50-minute webinar is taking place on August 31, 2021 at two different times during the day to accommodate attendees. Select from either 12:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. CST. Cost is $45.00 USD per person and is open to anyone considering writing and publishing their own works.
"The cost of the webinar is minimal compared to the cost of mistakes made by new authors. I learned the ins and outs of the industry through my personal experience in writing and publishing and want to share this information in hopes of helping others," said Long.
If you would like more information on the "What I Learned from Self-Publishing" webinar, please visit http://www.paddyppublishing.com/events. You can also register for the event on the website as well. For questions regarding the webinar, please email info@paddyppublishing.com or call 816.766.5010.
About Patrick P. Long
As a child, Patrick P. Long developed an extraordinary passion for writing. Honing his penning skills, Long authored "Ordinarily Extraordinary," a nonfiction publication detailing his wife's battle with breast cancer and its effects on him, their children and marriage. A raw, revealing and intense real-life tale, "Ordinarily Extraordinary" became an international best-seller and continues to receive global five-star reviews, endorsements and awards. Long was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri where he is raising his four children and supports the American Cancer Society and Camp Kesem, St. Louis University Chapter. For more information, contact 816.766.5010 or visit http://www.patrickplong.com.
About Paddy P Publishing
Home to international, best-selling author, Patrick P. Long and his premiere publication, "Ordinarily Extraordinary," Paddy P Publishing, LLC is committed to producing and distributing the finest fiction and nonfiction publications worldwide via printed and digital formats. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA with operations in the Kansas City, Missouri metropolitan area, Paddy P Publishing, LLC has swiftly proven itself a well-respected entity in the publishing industry. For more information, contact 816.766.5010 or visit http://www.paddyppublishing.com.
Media Contact
Renee Chronister, Paddy P Publishing, +1 816-766-5010, renee@paddyppublishing.com
SOURCE Paddy P Publishing