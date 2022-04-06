Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ascend Wellness Holdings, LLC)

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

  • BTIG Global Cannabis Conference: CEO, Abner Kurtin, will participate in a fireside chat with BTIG analyst, Mackenzie Boydston, on Thursday, April 7th at 11:20 am ET. Additionally, company management will host one-on-one investor meetings. Contact your BTIG representative for more information.



  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: CEO, Abner Kurtin, and VP of Investor Relations, Rebecca Koar, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on April 20th to 21st at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Florida.
About AWH:

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com

