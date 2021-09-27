WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NIP Group, a market leader in insurance program administration, is proud to announce the addition of monoline Commercial Excess Liability Coverage, providing brokers and insureds additional coverage through our already robust and successful specialty programs.
The primary focus of the monoline commercial excess liability program will be on landscapers, arborists, greenhouse growers, paving and excavation contractors, land clearing and grading contractors. This coverage is backed by AXA XL, an A+ rated carrier, with limits up to $5M, follow form excess on both admitted and non-admitted basis. Available in most states including California, Texas, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, although not in the five boroughs. Minimum premium starts at $750 for the first $1M.
NIP Group has been insuring businesses across a wide variety of industries for over 30 years. We work with brokers across the United States to bring their clients best-in-class insurance solutions and provide extensive resources to help them expand their agencies.
"The addition of a monoline excess solution highlights our commitment to providing brokers with the most extensive and tailored coverages in the market to ensure that their accounts are properly covered," said Thomas Doherty, SVP, Specialty Programs at NIP Group. "This coverage will allow a variety of contractors and green industry businesses to gain access to monoline excess liability to allow them to continue to focus on building a risk-adverse business."
NIP Group's multi-line specialty insurance programs provide better coverage and value than standard commercial products. In addition to specialized coverage, our programs also offer industry-specific risk control services, client level claims management, and a library of industry related resources.
About NIP Group
NIP Group is a market-leading specialty insurance program manager that designs unique commercial insurance solutions and risk services for more than 24 niche industries. Working with more than 5,500 broker partners, we help clients gain control over their costs, secure customized coverage and create safer work environments. NIP Group employs more than 150 professionals globally, is headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ and draws upon the expertise of highly talented business partners throughout the country and abroad to meet the needs of its clients. For more information about NIP Group, visit http://www.nipgroup.com
About AXA XL Insurance
AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit http://www.axaxl.com
Media Contact
John Bertoli, NIP Group, 732-570-0723, jbertoli@nipgroup.com
SOURCE NIP Group