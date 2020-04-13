PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) announced today a change in the location of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Members (the "Annual Meeting"). Due to the public health and travel safety concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the advisories or mandates of federal, state and local governments, and related agencies, and in an effort to protect the health and wellbeing of Axalta's shareholders, employees, directors, partners and communities, the Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a virtual-only format. The date and time (Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2:15 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time) of the Annual Meeting remain unchanged. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2020, the record date, can find additional details regarding participation in the Annual Meeting at http://ir.axaltacs.com/investors/.
About Axalta
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Robert C. Ferris
(215) 255-7981
Investor Contact
Christopher Mecray
(215) 255-7970