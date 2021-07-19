(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

 By Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on Monday, July 26. The release and supporting materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of axalta.com.

In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Robert W. Bryant, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Lannon, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company's financial performance for the period. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at www.axalta.com/investorcall.

The dial-in phone number for the conference call is 201-689-8560. For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available through August 3, 2021. The replay dial-in number is 412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13721717.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Investor Contact

Christopher Mecray

+1-215-255-7970

christopher.mecray@axalta.com 

axalta.com

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-schedules-second-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301336098.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.