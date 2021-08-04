Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Axcelis Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Axcelis Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)

 By Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights for the second quarter are as follows:

  • The Company reported second quarter revenue of $147.3 million, compared to $132.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. This includes quarterly system revenues above $100 million, the first time since 2004.
  • Operating profit for the quarter was $24 million, compared to $20.3 million for the first quarter.
  • Net income for the quarter was $18.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share for the first quarter.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 43.5%, compared to 42.5% in the first quarter.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $220.5 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $207.5 million on March 31, 2021, after the settlement of stock repurchases of $13.4 million.
  • Shipped multiple high current and high energy Purion™ and legacy implant systems to multiple fab locations for a leading foundry located in China.
  • Shipped multiple Purion M™ Power Series SiC medium current and Purion XE™ Power Series SiC high energy implanters to several leading SiC power device manufacturers located in Asia and Europe.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "Axcelis delivered strong second quarter financial performance as a result of overall strength in the semiconductor industry combined with growing demand for our Purion™ implant products, especially in the high growth power device market. The rapid acceleration of the electrification of the automotive industry is creating substantial demand for power devices and image sensors, which is driving sustainable growth for the Purion product extensions specifically developed for these markets. As a result of these market trends and the traction of our Purion base products and product line extensions, Axcelis is on track to exceed $625 million in revenue for the full year 2021. The Company is well positioned for strong sustainable growth."

Business Outlook

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2021, Axcelis expects revenues to be approximately $170 million. Gross margin in the third quarter is expected to be approximately 42.5%. Third quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $32 million with earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.70. The Company also expects to exceed $625 million in revenue for the full year 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the second quarter on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 am ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by dialing 866.588.8911 (707.294.1561 outside North America). Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and Audience Passcode: 7664896. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Company Contacts

Investor Relations:

Doug Lawson

978.787.9552

Editorial/Media:

Maureen Hart

978.787.4266

 

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended 



Six months ended









June 30,



June 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020



Revenue:



























Product



$

140,156



$

117,194



$

266,765



$

229,327



Services





7,118





5,771





13,285





12,629



Total revenue





147,274





122,965





280,050





241,956



Cost of revenue:



























Product





76,688





65,519





147,022





132,691



Services





6,572





5,547





12,579





11,817



Total cost of revenue





83,260





71,066





159,601





144,508



Gross profit





64,014





51,899





120,449





97,448



Operating expenses:



























Research and development





16,623





16,040





32,308





30,646



Sales and marketing





12,177





9,437





22,564





17,641



General and administrative





11,217





10,041





21,230





19,077



Total operating expenses





40,017





35,518





76,102





67,364



Income from operations





23,997





16,381





44,347





30,084



Other (expense) income:



























Interest income





40





70





73





552



Interest expense





(1,274)





(1,299)





(2,303)





(2,602)



Other, net





(15)





421





(1,168)





(199)



Total other expense





(1,249)





(808)





(3,398)





(2,249)



Income before income taxes





22,748





15,573





40,949





27,835



Income tax provision





3,842





2,271





5,563





3,312



Net income



$

18,906



$

13,302



$

35,386



$

24,523



Net income per share:



























Basic



$

0.56



$

0.40



$

1.05



$

0.74



Diluted



$

0.55



$

0.39



$

1.03



$

0.72



Shares used in computing net income per share:



























Basic weighted average common shares





33,677





33,116





33,696





32,998



Diluted weighted average common shares





34,311





33,958





34,473





34,023



 

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





















June 30,



December 31,







2021



2020



ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



$

219,731



$

203,479



Accounts receivable, net





79,544





86,865



Inventories, net





192,321





161,076



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





22,535





19,371



Total current assets





514,131





470,791



Property, plant and equipment, net





30,683





29,840



Operating lease assets





7,626





4,542



Finance lease assets, net





19,889





20,544



Long-term restricted cash





755





753



Deferred income taxes





51,386





57,851



Other assets





36,170





40,303



Total assets



$

660,640



$

624,624



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable



$

40,695



$

24,013



Accrued compensation





14,906





24,562



Warranty





4,690





4,280



Income taxes





622





654



Deferred revenue





34,112





21,221



Current portion of finance lease obligation





864





756



Other current liabilities





10,585





8,945



Total current liabilities





106,474





84,431



Long-term finance lease obligation





46,923





47,393



Long-term deferred revenue





1,406





1,837



Other long-term liabilities





11,735





9,361



Total liabilities





166,538





143,022



















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 33,657 shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2021; 33,633 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020





34





34



Additional paid-in capital





561,680





570,102



Accumulated deficit





(70,281)





(91,969)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





2,669





3,435



Total stockholders' equity





494,102





481,602



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

660,640



$

624,624



















Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-financial-results-for-second-quarter-2021-301347619.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.