BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Highlights for the second quarter are as follows:
- The Company reported second quarter revenue of $147.3 million, compared to $132.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. This includes quarterly system revenues above $100 million, the first time since 2004.
- Operating profit for the quarter was $24 million, compared to $20.3 million for the first quarter.
- Net income for the quarter was $18.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share for the first quarter.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 43.5%, compared to 42.5% in the first quarter.
- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $220.5 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $207.5 million on March 31, 2021, after the settlement of stock repurchases of $13.4 million.
- Shipped multiple high current and high energy Purion™ and legacy implant systems to multiple fab locations for a leading foundry located in China.
- Shipped multiple Purion M™ Power Series SiC medium current and Purion XE™ Power Series SiC high energy implanters to several leading SiC power device manufacturers located in Asia and Europe.
President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "Axcelis delivered strong second quarter financial performance as a result of overall strength in the semiconductor industry combined with growing demand for our Purion™ implant products, especially in the high growth power device market. The rapid acceleration of the electrification of the automotive industry is creating substantial demand for power devices and image sensors, which is driving sustainable growth for the Purion product extensions specifically developed for these markets. As a result of these market trends and the traction of our Purion base products and product line extensions, Axcelis is on track to exceed $625 million in revenue for the full year 2021. The Company is well positioned for strong sustainable growth."
Business Outlook
For the third quarter ending September 30, 2021, Axcelis expects revenues to be approximately $170 million. Gross margin in the third quarter is expected to be approximately 42.5%. Third quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $32 million with earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.70. The Company also expects to exceed $625 million in revenue for the full year 2021.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Product
$
140,156
$
117,194
$
266,765
$
229,327
Services
7,118
5,771
13,285
12,629
Total revenue
147,274
122,965
280,050
241,956
Cost of revenue:
Product
76,688
65,519
147,022
132,691
Services
6,572
5,547
12,579
11,817
Total cost of revenue
83,260
71,066
159,601
144,508
Gross profit
64,014
51,899
120,449
97,448
Operating expenses:
Research and development
16,623
16,040
32,308
30,646
Sales and marketing
12,177
9,437
22,564
17,641
General and administrative
11,217
10,041
21,230
19,077
Total operating expenses
40,017
35,518
76,102
67,364
Income from operations
23,997
16,381
44,347
30,084
Other (expense) income:
Interest income
40
70
73
552
Interest expense
(1,274)
(1,299)
(2,303)
(2,602)
Other, net
(15)
421
(1,168)
(199)
Total other expense
(1,249)
(808)
(3,398)
(2,249)
Income before income taxes
22,748
15,573
40,949
27,835
Income tax provision
3,842
2,271
5,563
3,312
Net income
$
18,906
$
13,302
$
35,386
$
24,523
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.56
$
0.40
$
1.05
$
0.74
Diluted
$
0.55
$
0.39
$
1.03
$
0.72
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic weighted average common shares
33,677
33,116
33,696
32,998
Diluted weighted average common shares
34,311
33,958
34,473
34,023
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
219,731
$
203,479
Accounts receivable, net
79,544
86,865
Inventories, net
192,321
161,076
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
22,535
19,371
Total current assets
514,131
470,791
Property, plant and equipment, net
30,683
29,840
Operating lease assets
7,626
4,542
Finance lease assets, net
19,889
20,544
Long-term restricted cash
755
753
Deferred income taxes
51,386
57,851
Other assets
36,170
40,303
Total assets
$
660,640
$
624,624
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
40,695
$
24,013
Accrued compensation
14,906
24,562
Warranty
4,690
4,280
Income taxes
622
654
Deferred revenue
34,112
21,221
Current portion of finance lease obligation
864
756
Other current liabilities
10,585
8,945
Total current liabilities
106,474
84,431
Long-term finance lease obligation
46,923
47,393
Long-term deferred revenue
1,406
1,837
Other long-term liabilities
11,735
9,361
Total liabilities
166,538
143,022
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 33,657 shares issued and
34
34
Additional paid-in capital
561,680
570,102
Accumulated deficit
(70,281)
(91,969)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,669
3,435
Total stockholders' equity
494,102
481,602
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
660,640
$
624,624
