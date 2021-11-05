Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Axcelis Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Benchmark Company Technology Virtual Video 1x1 Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 17th. Management will be available for virtual one on ones.
  • The CEO Summit 2021 on Wednesday, December 8th at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco.
  • Axcelis 2021 Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, December 9th.
  • The DA Davidson Semicap, Laser and Optical Conference on Thursday, December 15th. Management will be available for virtual one on ones.

 

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

