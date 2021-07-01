DALLAS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axiom Bank, N.A., a Maitland-based, leading community bank, has expanded its team with the hiring of John Wattinger as Senior Account Executive in its factoring and asset-based lending division in Dallas.
Wattinger brings more than 35 years of experience in commercial, middle market, asset-based lending and factoring. In this new role with Axiom's Allied Affiliated Funding division, he will oversee a portfolio of client accounts while also managing the development and underwriting of new credit requests.
"Our division is growing rapidly," said Dan Karas, Executive Vice President of Allied Affiliated Funding. "John will be instrumental in further expanding our reach through his innovative strategies for developing and expanding client relationships.
Axiom Bank launched its factoring and asset-based lending division in July 2018, when the bank acquired Allied Affiliated Funding, and expanded to the Northeastern part of the U.S. in February 2021. The move added a new line of service for commercial clients that could not meet the requirements of traditional bank financing. Allied finances clients ranging from startups with high growth to those experiencing financial challenges.
Wattinger earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis on accounting from Texas A&M University. In 2014, he joined the board of an Austin-based nonprofit that provides financial support to families of first responders killed or critically injured in the line of duty.
For more information about Axiom Bank, visit http://www.AxiomBanking.com.
About Axiom Bank
Axiom Bank, a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Central Florida, serves the financial needs of its customers through a wide range of banking solutions and a commitment to exceptional service. The bank has a rich history dating back to 1963. By definition, "axiom" means "a universally recognized truth" – the name exemplifies the bank's principles of truth, trust, value, convenience, and service excellence. Axiom Bank holds the SBA Preferred Lender status, and specializes in commercial loans, treasury management and other merchant services. The bank also offers asset-based lending and invoice factoring through its division, Allied Affiliated Funding. Axiom is constantly working to expand its services and products and provides consumer banking through 12 branches, primarily in select Walmart Supercenters®, to conveniently serve local communities. Visit http://www.AxiomBanking.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
