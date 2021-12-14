CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axiomtek is pleased to announce that they are collaborating with Genetec Inc. to offer hardware adapted to the mass transit market through Genetec™ Streamvault™ appliances. Combining Axiomtek's expertise in designing and manufacturing embedded computer solutions for system integrators, OEMs and ODMs, and state-of-the-art security intelligence, and operations solutions from Genetec, the Streamvault turnkey transportation security and fleet monitoring appliance is designed to help mass transit authorities and system integrators efficiently deploy a unified onboard system for bus and railway applications.
Genetec Security Center unified security platform and Axiomtek best-in-class transportation-certified and safety-compliant embedded systems promise easy project development and great flexibility for customization through the transportation solution appliance. The appliance is near future-proof and features rich interfaces; an extensive ecosystem for future expansion and adaptation to emerging security threats; a long product lifespan and support; and, ultimately, great long-term value with an excellent return on investment for customers.
Thanks to this collaborative effort, rugged Streamvault appliances are enabled by the powerful Axiomtek UST500-517-FL hardware. It is powered by the LGA1151 socket 7th/6th generation Intel® Core™ and Pentium® processors up to 65W with the Intel® Q170 chipset. The integrated 16 PoE ports are available in RJ-45 or M12 connectors for IP cameras. It provides a full scope of power protection that includes intelligent vehicle power management technology for ACC on/off delay, shutdown delay, and over/under voltage protection. This hardware is an excellent example of a purpose-built embedded system from the Axiomtek comprehensive transportation product line. By providing it as a Streamvault appliance, it is pre-validated to work well with Genetec Security Center. This partnership enables streamlined deployment, built-in cybersecurity hardening, assured compatibility and continued software support for all Axiomtek UST500-517-FL units sold through the Genetec Streamvault SVR line of appliances. For surveillance applications, the appliance functions as a network video recorder (NVR) and onboard control system. Among its rich features and functionality, the appliance can prioritize and transfer video and data to a server-side system in real-time. This allows operators to connect to the server and monitor live events, quickly responding when necessary. It can also control and automate programmed operational/fleet management functions of buses or trains.
Genetec Security Center software delivers true unification of various technologies. The all-in-one software solution can manage surveillance functions and fleet monitoring as well as eliminate the inefficiency of going back and forth between applications. Its comprehensive capabilities include effective tracking of all security events, managing responses from a single location, and delivering valuable insights into its mass transit customers' operations. Among its list of features is the ability to unify system functions, manage onboard video recordings, control station access, and perform license plate recognition tasks. Along with occupancy management and communications, it can also track drivers' behavior and bus or rail route performance including speed and timing.
"Video surveillance and fleet management systems have become a necessity for bus, fleet and railway companies serving thousands of passengers every day," said Sharon Huang, a product manager of the Transportation Solution Division at Axiomtek. "Genetec and Axiomtek are working together to provide innovative options for mass transit and system integrator customers with flexible, easy-to-deploy all-in-one solutions such as our mass transit surveillance and fleet management kit. Our high-performance, highly reliable embedded systems are designed specifically for transportation operations and to deliver consistent performance on moving vehicles subject to various road conditions. With Genetec Security Center loaded and programmed, our customers can unify functions and all user data so that they can enhance their operational efficiency and safety."
"The Genetec fleet monitoring and surveillance solution requires robust onboard hardware with consistent performance," said Shawn Enides, Account Executive, Mobility, Genetec Inc. "Axiomtek has been providing us and our customers with scalable choices of reliable hardware solutions for many years. Our collaboration delivers synergy and true value to system integrators and end-users in the mass transit industry."
Advanced Features of the Streamvault SVR appliances combining Axiomtek UST500-510-FL embedded system and the Genetec Security Center:
- CE, FCC, E-Mark, EN 50155 and EN 45545-2 certified for safe onboard operation
- Scalable LGA1151 7th/6th gen Intel® Core™ & Pentium® processors (up to 65W) to suit different levels of application complexity
- Rugged, with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C and up to 3 Grms vibration endurance
- Flexible LAN selection, up to 16 RJ-45 GbE PoE LAN ports
- 24 VDC power input and intelligent solution of vehicle power management (ACC ignition)
- Unified platform for all data, including security policy management, event monitoring and investigations
- Easy to expand, configure and add on. Create a system that grows with your operations
For more product information or pricing, please email us at solutions@axiomtek.com or visit our website at us.axiomtek.com.
Media Contact
Paddy Karoonyavanich, Axiomtek, +1 (626) 581-3232, solutions@axiomtek.com
SOURCE Axiomtek