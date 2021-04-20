WATERLOO, Ontario, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axonify today announced an employee training partnership with Dollar General Corporation. Dollar General will utilize the Axonify training platform and Content Marketplace to enable continuous, personalized business learning and development to its more than 157,000 frontline, supply chain and corporate employees.
"In an effort to continue to innovate our training initiatives, we required a modern learning partner that offered personalized, scalable training that fits within the flow of work, engages employees and supports the business while reducing time to train," said Lori Bremer, Dollar General vice president of talent management. "Axonify's frontline-forward vision was a natural fit for DG as we strive to empower our associates to deliver the very best customer experience."
Used by other leading retailers, Axonify will enable Dollar General to measure how training knowledge is being applied on the job, helping the retailer align employee learning with business objectives. The Axonify platform is mobile-enabled and will allow Dollar General to employ a people-first device strategy through existing systems and mobile devices.
"Dollar General's mission of Serving Others, and thereby serving its employees, is absolutely commendable and we are proud to further support that mission as a critical partner," said Carol Leaman, Co-founder and CEO, Axonify. "Whether onboarding a new sales associate, rolling out a new technology or product, or communicating company policies, a modern approach to training that evolves from a one-size-fits-all method is critical for today's frontline employees."
Axonify focuses on frontline training that delivers personalized, bite-sized bursts of learning right in the flow of work. Frontline employees love the experience so much, they keep coming back for more which makes learning really stick and behaviors change to improve business results.
About Dollar General Corporation
Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,266 stores in 46 states as of February 26, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at http://www.dollargeneral.com.
About Axonify
Axonify gets frontline employees ready for anything with a training and communications solution that actually works. Why does it work so well? Because the experience is fun, fast, personalized and designed to make critical information stick. And employees love it—83% of users log in 2-3 times a week, which translates into meaningful behavior change that drives business results. More than 160 customers in 150+ countries around the world, including Walmart, Levi's and Merck, trust Axonify to fuel their people's performance to keep pace with their business. Founded in 2011, Axonify is headquartered in Waterloo, ON Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.axonify.com
