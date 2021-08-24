TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axsium Group, the world's leading workforce management consulting firm, is pleased to welcome Curt Marx as the new Strategic Alliances Manager. With more than 20 years of experience in workforce management alliances and sales, Curt will be responsible for Axsium's vendor and channel partner relationships and associated revenue growth.
"I have worked with Curt as a partner for many years and I am thrilled that he has joined Axsium Group to spearhead the growth of our alliances and channel revenue," said David Honicky, EVP Business Affairs of Axsium Group. "His knowledge of our industry, clients and partners is a tremendous asset for us."
Curt joins Axsium Group from an 11-year stint at Infor where he most recently managed the global software company's largest channel partners. With senior sales leadership roles at Infor, Kronos and Stromberg, Curt has a deep knowledge of the workforce management industry. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
"I am very excited to join Axsium Group. I have always appreciated the depth of talent Axsium Group offers its clients and partners," said Curt Marx, Strategic Alliances Manager of Axsium Group. "I am confident my experience, knowledge and proven track record for success, along with the notable experience, services and reach of Axsium Group will be a winning combination for clients and partners alike."
For more information, contact Liam Grue at lgrue@axsiumgroup.com or Curt Marx directly at cmarx@axsiumgroup.com
Workforce Innovation. Powered by Axsium Group.
Axsium Group helps organizations around the world improve their performance by maximizing the productivity of their people. We do this by providing innovative and insightful consulting services focused in three areas. First, we help our clients establish a realistic strategy and roadmap to reach their people-related goals. Second, we focus on streamlining and defining new processes to improve the way people work, their productivity and their impact on their organization. And third, we implement and support technology that help all levels of the organization achieve their objectives. http://www.axsiumgroup.com
Media Contact
Liam Grue, Axsium Group, +1 (416) 637-3559, lgrue@axsiumgroup.com
SOURCE Axsium Group