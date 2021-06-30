ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azalea Health Innovations, a leading provider of cloud-based patient management and health IT solutions, is off to a strong start in 2021, touting new customers, a growing share of the EHR market and several awards recognizing Azalea's innovations and achievements in the industry. During the pandemic in which providers — particularly smaller providers and community hospitals — have faced unprecedented financial and clinical challenges, Azalea's growth is a testament to providers' trust in the power of cloud-based health IT solutions to improve care quality and ensure financial stability.
Despite the pandemic, a recent KLAS Research report found that EHR purchasing was up in 2020, and Azalea Health was the only EHR technology vendor other than Epic to grow its share of the market in 2020, gaining a net of four new acute hospitals, including DeWitt Hospital in DeWitt, Arkansas. In fact, Azalea was recognized as the 20th fastest growing lower middle market company in Georgia in the recent Georgia Fast 40 awards. This rapid growth caught the attention of LLR Partners, who invested in Azalea in March.
"The last year has been challenging for providers like us, but Azalea really stepped up to the plate to help us deliver for our patients, our staff, and our communities," said Brian Miller, CEO at DeWitt Hospital. "The cloud-based nature of its solution made it easy to install its software remotely, allowing us to maintain social distance and keep our hospital safe. The workflows were customizable to our needs, which made them easy to use right off the bat. Plus, its integrated support for telehealth and COVID-19 tracking capabilities were extremely helpful, allowing us to minimize disruption at a time when we were under a lot of pressure."
Customers aren't the only ones praising Azalea's EHR. In May, Azalea won the Best Electronic Health Record Solution award in the 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The EHR platform won high marks for being cloud-based, interoperable and easy to use, filling in the gaps left behind by legacy solutions and facilitating better patient outcomes.
Azalea was also recognized with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 2021 American Business Awards® in the Most Valuable Corporate Response to COVID-19 Category, as well a gold Globee® Award in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards® in the category for the Best Technology to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19. The awards recognized Azalea's tireless support to help customers navigate the changes, including a year of free telehealth to ensure care continuity, as well as new features in its COVID-19 Essentials Pack to support vaccination efforts.
"I'm incredibly proud and grateful to be working with a team that never stops innovating and delivering the highest standards of excellence in health IT," said Baha Zeidan, CEO and founder of Azalea Health. "Our momentum is the direct result of our genuine concern for our customers' success, and our willingness to collaborate and innovate with our clients to make their IT workflows better. We're looking forward to another year of strong growth as we continue delivering nimble, SaaS-based solutions that can adapt to the needs of all providers, particularly those that have traditionally been underserved by legacy solutions."
About Azalea Health:
Azalea Health Innovations (Azalea) is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the care continuum. Offering a 100% cloud-based, interoperable solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and a fully integrated telehealth solution designed for rural, community and urban practices and hospitals, especially those focused on underserved populations. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication, and the "one patient, one record" approach provides care teams the agility to achieve better outcomes. The Azalea platform also delivers tools and resources to help providers meet their Meaningful Use requirements, and informs their strategies to navigate accountable care and alternative payment models.
