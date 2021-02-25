B. Riley Financial logo (PRNewsFoto/B. Riley Financial, Inc.)

B. Riley Financial logo (PRNewsFoto/B. Riley Financial, Inc.)

 By B. Riley Financial

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company") today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Record quarterly total revenues of $410.2 million vs. $165.2 million for Q4 2019
  • Record investment banking results driven by increased activity and larger transactions
  • Net income of $170.1 million vs. $16.9 million, EPS of $6.55 vs. $0.59 per diluted share
  • Operating revenues of $270.0 million vs. $130.5 million, Operating EBITDA of $126.8 million vs. $16.4 million
  • Q4 total adjusted EBITDA of $260.5 million vs. $50.3 million

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Record annual total revenues of $902.7 million vs. $652.1 million for FY 2019
  • Net income of $200.4 million vs. $81.3 million, EPS of $7.56 vs. $2.95 per diluted share
  • Operating revenues of $798.7 million vs. $545.6 million, Operating EBITDA of $311.7 million vs. $113.6 million
  • Annual investment gains of approximately $104 million
  • Annual total adjusted EBITDA of $406.8 million vs. $207.9 million

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "Given the strength and performance of both our episodic and steady recurring businesses, we are increasingly confident in the earnings power of our platform. The increase in our regular quarterly dividend to $0.50 reflects the continued growth of our recurring businesses, namely our brands, advisory, and principal investments; and our special $3.00 dividend reflects the strength of our episodic businesses, including brokerage and retail liquidation. While these businesses tend to be cyclical, we believe issuing a special dividend allows us to maintain flexibility. As we continue to see extremely attractive uses for our capital, we also believe it is important to reward our shareholders with the cash flow that we generate. We feel strongly that a balanced capital allocation policy includes substantial dividends to our partners."

"Our results demonstrated increased profitability from all of our businesses, and particularly our brokerage. Investment banking delivered an impressive quarter driven not only by an acceleration in capital markets activity, but also from an increased number of larger transactions and significant retail restructuring assignments. In addition, SPAC activity contributed strong earnings, while our at-the-market (ATM) business saw another record quarter," continued Riley.

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "During the quarter, we also made further enhancements to our platform with the addition of a venture capital business, an operations management vertical, and our investment in the Justice brand. Our growth has enabled us to deliver greater value to our clients and partners and to attract talent to our platform."

"As we continue to invest in strategically scaling service offerings that complement core capabilities, our acquisition of National Holdings meaningfully enhances both steady and episodic results and further solidifies our small-cap capital markets leadership. While B. Riley's momentum has never been stronger, we will remain focused on delivering for our clients and partners as we continue to capitalize on the opportunities ahead," said Riley.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Summary



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,

































(Dollars in thousands)



2020







2019







2020







2019



Revenues































    Operating Revenues (2)

$

270,046





$

130,504





$

798,703





$

545,649



    Investment Gains (4)



140,160







34,733







104,018







106,463



        Total Revenues

$

410,206





$

165,237





$

902,721





$

652,112



































Adjusted EBITDA (1)































   Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

126,787





$

16,394





$

311,673





$

113,603



   Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)



133,699







33,875







95,145







94,282



       Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

260,486





$

50,269





$

406,818





$

207,885



For the three months ended December 31, 2020:

  • B. Riley Financial reported record quarterly total revenues of $410.2 million, up from $165.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Net income available to common shareholders totaled $170.1 million, or $6.55 per diluted share, up from $16.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased to $260.5 million from $50.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Operating revenues (2) increased to $270.0 million compared to $130.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) increased to $126.8 million from $16.4 million for the prior-year quarter.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020:

  • B. Riley Financial reported record annual total revenues of $902.7 million, up from $652.1 million for 2019.
  • Net income available to common shareholders was $200.4 million, or $7.56 per diluted share, up from $81.3 million or $2.95 per diluted share for 2019.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased to $406.8 million compared to $207.9 million for the prior-year period.
  • Operating revenues (2) increased to $798.7 million compared to $545.6 million for 2019. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) totaled $311.7 million for the year, compared to $113.6 million for 2019.

The Company reported quarterly investment gains (4) of approximately $140 million, resulting in investment gains (4) of approximately $104 million for the year. Investment gains (4) are primarily unrealized mark-to-market valuations on strategic investments held by the Company. Gains for the year represented a sharp recovery from the markdown in the first quarter of 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, cash and investments (7) totaled approximately $1.3 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $103.6 million. B. Riley Financial's cash and investments, (7) net of debt, totaled over $315 million at year-end.

Segment Financial Summary



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020





















(Dollars in thousands)

Capital

Markets



Auction and

Liquidation



Financial

Consulting



Principal

Investments



Brands









































    Operating Revenues (2)

$

201,065





$

15,667





$

26,480





$

21,383





$

5,451



    Investment Gains (4)



140,160







-







-







-







-



        Segment Revenue

$

341,225





$

15,667





$

26,480





$

21,383





$

5,451











































    Segment Operating Income (6)



102,503





$

7,460





$

6,873





$

7,300





$

4,054



    Investment Gains Income (5)



133,699







-







-







-







-



        Segment Income

$

236,202





$

7,460





$

6,873





$

7,300





$

4,054



For the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • Capital Markets operating revenues totaled $201.1 million with segment operating income of $102.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Record investment banking activity, profits from institutional brokerage, and wealth management contributed to strong earnings for the quarter. Investment banking benefitted from an increase in larger capital markets transactions and significant retail and consumer restructuring advisory engagements completed during the fourth quarter.
  • Auction and Liquidation quarterly results included revenues of $15.7 million and segment income of $7.5 million from B. Riley Retail Solutions (formerly known as Great American Group) retail liquidation and store closing projects.
  • Financial Consulting revenues totaled $26.5 million, up from $20.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Segment income totaled $6.9 million compared to $4.7 million for the prior-year period. Results were primarily driven by B. Riley Advisory Services bankruptcy, forensic accounting and appraisal assignments.
  • Principal Investments companies, magicJack and United Online, contributed fourth quarter revenues of $21.4 million and segment income of $7.3 million.
  • Brands generated revenues of $5.5 million related to the licensing of brand trademarks including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore ("six brands").

 



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020





















(Dollars in thousands)

Capital

Markets



Auction and

Liquidation



Financial

Consulting



Principal

Investments



Brands









































    Operating Revenues (2)

$

514,721





$

88,764





$

91,622





$

87,138





$

16,458



    Investment Gains (4)



104,018







-







-







-







-



        Segment Revenue

$

618,739





$

88,764





$

91,622





$

87,138





$

16,458











































    Segment Operating Income (6)



208,630





$

25,769





$

22,543





$

33,360





$

(1,789)



    Investment Gains Income (5)



95,145







-







-







-







-



        Segment Income (Loss)

$

303,775





$

25,769





$

22,543





$

33,360





$

(1,789)



For the full year of 2020:

  • Capital Markets operating revenues increased to $514.7 million with segment operating income of $208.6 million, compared to operating revenues of $341.9 million and segment operating income of $77.4 million in 2019.
  • Auction and Liquidation generated annual revenues of $88.8 million and segment income of $25.8 million related to retail liquidation and store closing projects completed during 2020.
  • Financial Consulting annual revenues increased to $91.6 million from $76.3 million in 2019. Segment income increased to $22.5 million, up from $17.8 million for the prior-year period.
  • Principal Investments companies continued to outperform initial investment estimates and provide steady cash flow for the B. Riley platform. For the full year, magicJack and United Online contributed revenues of $87.1 million and segment income of $33.4 million.
  • Brands contributed licensing revenues of $16.5 million for 2020. The Brands segment was established in October 2019.

The Company has presented information related to its operating results and investments to provide investors with additional metrics regarding its performance and overall results of operations. Additional information related to operating and investment results can be found in a Financial Supplement on the Company's investor relations website.

Segment Reclassification

The Company has realigned its segment reporting structure to reflect certain organizational changes. In conjunction with the new reporting structure, the Company recast its segment presentation. Valuation and Appraisal are reported in the Financial Consulting segment. Bankruptcy, forensic accounting, and real estate results that were previously reported in the Capital Markets segment are now reported as part of the Financial Consulting segment.

Declaration of Common Stock Dividend

A total fourth quarter dividend of $3.50 per share will be paid to common stockholders of record as of March 10, 2021 on or about March 24, 2021. The Company has increased its regular quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share from the previous $0.375 regular dividend and has declared a special quarterly dividend of $3.00 per share. B. Riley Financial intends to continue to review its dividend policy to align with its business outlook. Upon payment of the fourth quarter dividend, the Company will have returned a total of $4.475 per share in common dividends related to its fiscal 2020 earnings.

Conference Call Details

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results followed by a question and answer period today, February 25, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

Date:

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free:

1-855-327-6838

International:

1-604-235-2082





Replay Dial-In (expires on Thursday, March 4, 2021)

Toll Free:

1-844-512-2921

International:

1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin:

10013068

For more information, visit B. Riley Financial's investor relations website at ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational, and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For the latest news and developments, follow B. Riley on Twitter @BRileyFinancial and LinkedIn. For more information, visit www.brileyfin.com.

B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information about B. Riley's affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com/platform.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.)

  1. Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.
  2. Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods.
  3. Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.
  4. Investment gains  is defined as trading income  and fair value adjustments on loans.
  5. Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment gains income are defined as trading income  and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses.
  6. Segment operating income is defined as segment income excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.
  7. Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of securities sold not yet purchased, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other equity investments reported in prepaid and other assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated results of operations for 2021, as well as statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA , net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring costs, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, net of debt, total cash, net securities and investments, and other minus total debt, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Contacts



Investors

Media

Mike Frank

Jo Anne McCusker

ir@brileyfin.com

jmccusker@brileyfin.com

(212) 409-2424

(646) 885-5425

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except par value)











December 31,



December 31,









2020



2019









(Unaudited)







Assets











Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$

103,602



$

104,268



Restricted cash



1,235





471



Due from clearing brokers



7,089





23,818



Securities and other investments owned, at fair value



777,319





408,213



Securities borrowed



765,457





814,331



Accounts receivable, net



46,518





46,624



Due from related parties



986





5,832



Advances against customer contracts



200





27,347



Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $295,809 from related parties at December 31, 2020)



390,689





43,338



Loans receivable, at cost (includes $157,080 from related parties at December 31, 2019)







225,848



Prepaid expenses and other assets



87,262





81,808



Operating lease right-of-use assets



48,799





47,809



Property and equipment, net



11,685





12,727



Goodwill



227,046





223,697



Other intangible assets, net



190,745





220,525



Deferred tax assets, net



4,098





31,522





Total assets

$

2,662,730



$

2,318,178

Liabilities and Equity











Liabilities:













Accounts payable

$

2,722



$

4,477



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



168,478





130,714



Deferred revenue



68,651





67,121



Deferred tax liabilities, net



34,248







Due to related parties and partners



327





1,750



Due to clearing brokers

#

13,672



#



Securities sold not yet purchased



10,105





41,820



Securities loaned



759,810





810,495



Mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests



4,700





4,616



Operating lease liabilities



60,778





61,511



Notes payable



37,967





38,167



Loan participations sold



17,316





12,478



Term loan



74,213





66,666



Senior notes payable, net



870,783





688,112





Total liabilities



2,123,770





1,927,927



















Commitments and contingencies











B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 3,971 and 2,349 shares









issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; liquidation













preference of $99,260 and $58,723 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.













Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 25,777,796 and 26,972,332  



3





3



issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.













Additional paid-in capital



310,326





323,109



Retained earnings



203,080





39,536



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(823)





(1,988)





Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity



512,586





360,660

Noncontrolling interests



26,374





29,591





Total equity



538,960





390,251







Total liabilities and equity

$

2,662,730



$

2,318,178

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)











Three Months Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



December 31,







2020



2019



2020



2019







(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)







Revenues:

























Services and fees

$

237,270



$

103,518



$

667,069



$

460,493



Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans



140,160





34,733





104,018





106,463



Interest income - Loans and securities lending



30,116





23,074





102,499





77,221



Sale of goods



2,660





3,912





29,135





7,935





Total revenues



410,206





165,237





902,721





652,112

Operating expenses:

























Direct cost of services



9,250





17,109





60,451





58,824



Cost of goods sold



1,018





3,740





12,460





7,575



Selling, general and administrative expenses



137,088





97,256





428,537





385,219



Restructuring charge











1,557





1,699



Impairment of tradenames











12,500







Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold



11,782





9,565





42,451





32,144





Total operating expenses



159,138





127,670





557,956





485,461





Operating income



251,068





37,567





344,765





166,651

Other income (expense):

























Interest income



27





248





564





1,577



(Loss) income from equity investments



(478)





2,618





(623)





(1,431)



Interest expense



(16,712)





(15,075)





(65,249)





(50,205)





Income before income taxes



233,905





25,358





279,457





116,592

Provision for income taxes



(62,060)





(7,842)





(75,440)





(34,644)





Net income



171,845





17,516





204,017





81,948

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



251





387





(1,131)





337





Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.



171,594





17,129





205,148





81,611

Preferred stock dividends



1,480





264





4,710





264





Net income available to common shareholders

$

170,114



$

16,865



$

200,438



$

81,347





























Basic income per common share 

$

6.72



$

0.64



$

7.83



$

3.08

Diluted income per common share 

$

6.55



$

0.59



$

7.56



$

2.95





























Weighted average basic common shares outstanding



25,331,918





26,547,023





25,607,278





26,401,036

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



25,966,501





28,412,871





26,508,397





27,529,157

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)















Year Ended December 31,











2020



2019











(Unaudited)







Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

$

204,017



$

81,948



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



19,369





19,048





Provision for doubtful accounts



3,385





2,126





Share-based compensation



18,588





15,916





Fair value adjustments, non-cash



21,954





12,258





Non-cash interest and other



(16,810)





(12,267)





Effect of foreign currency on operations



(460)





(78)





Loss from equity investments



623





1,431





Dividends from equity investments



1,343





3,194





Deferred income taxes



61,619





10,874





Impairment of leaseholds and intangibles, lease loss accrual and gain on disposal of fixed assets



14,107





(286)





Gain on extinguishment of debt



(1,556)









Income allocated and fair value adjustment for mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests



1,230





1,220





Change in operating assets and liabilities:

















Amounts due to/from clearing brokers



30,401





13,920







Securities and other investments owned



(331,759)





(178,023)







Securities borrowed



48,873





117,015







Accounts receivable and advances against customer contracts



24,488





(33,927)







Prepaid expenses and other assets



4,423





9,588







Accounts payable, accrued payroll and related expenses, accrued expenses and other liabilities



31,301





32,553







Amounts due to/from related parties and partners



3,423





(4,781)







Securities sold, not yet purchased



(31,715)





4,197







Deferred revenue



1,530





(3,098)







Securities loaned



(50,685)





(120,026)









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



57,689





(27,198)

Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of loans receivable



(207,466)





(343,811)



Repayments of loans receivable



90,083





159,186



Sale of loan receivable to related party



1,800







Proceeds from loan participations sold



6,900





31,806



Repayment of loan participations sold



(2,233)





(18,911)



Asset acquisition - BR Brand, net of cash acquired $2,160







(114,912)



Acquisition of magicJack, net of cash acquired $53,875









Acquisition of other businesses



(1,500)







Proceeds from sale of division of magicJack







6,196



Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets



(2,045)





(3,461)



Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and intangible assets



1





513



Purchases of equity investments



(13,986)





(33,391)



Distributions from equity investments







18,195









Net cash used in investing activities



(128,446)





(298,590)

Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from asset based credit facility







140,439



Repayment of asset based credit facility



(37,096)





(103,343)



Proceeds from notes payable









Repayment of notes payable 



(357)





(478)



Payment of participating note payable and contingent consideration



(4,250)





(4,250)



Proceeds from term loan



75,000





10,000



Repayment of term loan



(67,266)





(22,734)



Proceeds from issuance of senior notes



186,796





281,924



Redemption of senior notes



(1,829)





(52,154)



Payment of debt issuance costs



(3,359)





(3,425)



Payment of employment taxes on vesting of restricted stock



(22,578)





(2,022)



Common dividends paid



(38,792)





(41,138)



Preferred dividends paid



(4,710)





(264)



Repurchase of common stock



(48,248)





(4,273)



Repurchase of warrants







(2,777)



Distribution to noncontrolling interests



(3,826)





(1,958)



Contributions from noncontrolling interests



604







Proceeds from offering common stock







63



Proceeds from offering preferred stock



39,455





56,566









Net cash provided by financing activities



69,544





250,176









Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(1,213)





(75,612)









Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,311





73









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



98





(75,539)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year



104,739





180,278

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

$

104,837



$

104,739





















Supplemental disclosures:













Interest paid

$

98,595



$

75,625



Taxes paid

$

2,368



$

8,649

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Segment Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



December 31,







2020



2019



2020



2019





























Capital Markets segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees

$

170,949



$

103,975



$

412,222



$

264,703



Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans



140,160





34,733





104,018





106,463



Interest income - Loans and securities lending



30,116





23,074





102,499





77,221



    Total revenues



341,225





161,782





618,739





448,387



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(92,260)





(64,501)





(267,330)





(239,716)



Restructuring (charge) recovery











(917)





4



Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold



(11,782)





(9,565)





(42,451)





(32,144)



Depreciation and amortization



(981)





(1,100)





(4,266)





(4,858)





Segment income



236,202





86,616





303,775





171,673

Auction and Liquidation segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees



13,761





(47,385)





63,101





18,296



Revenues - Sale of goods



1,906





2,990





25,663





4,220



    Total revenues



15,667





(44,395)





88,764





22,516



Direct cost of services



(4,324)





(11,712)





(40,730)





(33,295)



Cost of goods sold



(406)





(3,024)





(9,766)





(4,016)



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(3,477)





(1,685)





(12,357)





(10,731)



Restructuring charge











(140)







Depreciation and amortization







(2)





(2)





(7)





Segment income (loss)



7,460





(60,818)





25,769





(25,533)

Financial Consulting segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees



26,480





20,109





91,622





76,292



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(19,476)





(15,379)





(68,232)





(58,226)



Restructuring charge











(500)







Depreciation and amortization



(131)





(66)





(347)





(252)





Segment income



6,873





4,664





22,543





17,814

Principal Investments - United Online and magicJack segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees



20,629





22,764





83,666





97,147



Revenues - Sale of goods



754





922





3,472





3,715



    Total revenues



21,383





23,686





87,138





100,862



Direct cost of services



(4,926)





(5,398)





(19,721)





(25,529)



Cost of goods sold



(612)





(716)





(2,694)





(3,559)



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(6,000)





(5,846)





(20,352)





(24,256)



Depreciation and amortization



(2,545)





(2,939)





(11,011)





(12,658)



Restructuring charge















(1,703)





Segment income



7,300





8,787





33,360





33,157

Brands segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees



5,451





4,055





16,458





4,055



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(682)





(881)





(2,889)





(881)



Depreciation and amortization



(715)





(507)





(2,858)





(507)



Impairment of tradenames











(12,500)









Segment income (loss)



4,054





2,667





(1,789)





2,667

Consolidated operating income from reportable segments



261,889





41,916





383,658





199,778





























Corporate and other expenses



(10,821)





(4,349)





(38,893)





(33,127)

Interest income



27





248





564





1,577

(Loss) income on equity investments



(478)





2,618





(623)





(1,431)

Interest expense



(16,712)





(15,075)





(65,249)





(50,205)



Income before income taxes



233,905





25,358





279,457





116,592

Provision for income taxes



(62,060)





(7,842)





(75,440)





(34,644)



Net income



171,845





17,516





204,017





81,948

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



251





387





(1,131)





337



Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.



171,594





17,129





205,148





81,611

Preferred stock dividends



1,480





264





4,710





264



Net income available to common shareholders

$

170,114



$

16,865



$

200,438



$

81,347

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)









































Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,









2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

171,594



$

17,129



$

205,148



$

81,611

Adjustments:

























Provision for income taxes



62,060





7,842





75,440





34,644



Interest expense



16,712





15,075





65,249





50,205



Interest income



(27)





(248)





(564)





(1,577)



Share based payments



4,321





5,640





18,588





15,916



Depreciation and amortization



4,604





4,831





19,369





19,048



Restructuring costs  











1,557





1,699



Impairment of tradenames











12,500







Transactions related costs and other



1,222









9,531





6,339



































Total EBITDA adjustments



88,892





33,140





201,670





126,274





































Adjusted EBITDA

$

260,486



$

50,269



$

406,818



$

207,885

Operating EBITDA Adjustments:

























Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans



(140,160)





(34,733)





(104,018)





(106,463)



Other investment related expenses



6,461





858





8,873





12,181



































Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments



(133,699)





(33,875)





(95,145)





(94,282)































Operating Adjusted EBITDA

$

126,787



$

16,394



$

311,673



$

113,603

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)







Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

171,594



$

17,129



$

205,148



$

81,611

Adjustments:

























Share based payments



4,321





5,640





18,588





15,916



Amortization of intangible assets



3,769





3,815





15,736





13,846



Restructuring costs  











1,557





1,699



Impairment of tradenames











12,500







Transactions related costs and other



1,222









9,531





6,339



Income tax effect of adjusting entries



(2,473)





(2,969)





(15,929)





(11,154)

Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

178,433



$

23,615



$

247,131



$

108,257



























Adjusted income per common share:

























Adjusted basic income per share 

$

7.04



$

0.89



$

9.65



$

4.10



Adjusted diluted income per share 

$

6.87



$

0.83



$

9.32



$

3.93



























Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share



25,331,918





26,547,023





25,607,278





26,401,036

Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share



25,966,501





28,412,871





26,508,397





27,529,157

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-financial-reports-record-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-declares-3-50-dividend-301236032.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.