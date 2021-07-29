B. Riley Financial logo (PRNewsFoto/B. Riley Financial, Inc.)

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $73.9 million, down 11% year-over-year
  • Total revenues of $336.8 million, up 26% year-over-year
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $124.9 million
  • Operating revenues (2) of $304.1 million, up 100% year-over-year
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $92.1 million, up 97% year-over-year
  • Investment gains (4) of $32.7 million

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "Our operating EBITDA doubled on a year-over-year basis demonstrating continued strength across our businesses during the second quarter. Our results were driven by our investment banking division which continues to establish its leadership in small and mid-cap equity capital markets, supplemented by steady contributions from Advisory Services and Principal Investments. Increasing our capital base while simultaneously returning capital to shareholders and lowering our cost of capital has provided us with the financial flexibility to pursue the increasing number of opportunities that our diversified platform offers."

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "Our recent addition of complementary businesses and key hires have helped increase synergies and cross-selling opportunities across our platform. As we continue to work towards integrating our colleagues from National Holdings and enhancing the services we offer to our clients, recruiting remains a key focus. We continue to seek out new talent and businesses that can expand our reach and capabilities across service lines."

Riley added: "The successful execution of our platform strategy has allowed us to build a solid balance sheet while enabling us to return $8.50 in common stock dividends to shareholders over the last three quarters. As we look ahead, we see multiple pathways with which to grow shareholder value. We will continue to take advantage of market opportunities in our core segments while building on additional recurring revenue streams that are both noncorrelated and counter cyclical."

Declaration of Common Stock Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a total quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share which includes the regular $0.50 dividend and a special dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend is payable on or about August 26, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of August 13, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, B. Riley Financial reported net income available to common shareholders of $73.9 million, or $2.58 per diluted share.

































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,



June 30,





(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

 

2021



2020



2021



2020





Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

73,887



$

82,753



$

326,794



$

(16,967)





Basic income (loss) per common share 

$

2.70



$

3.23



$

12.03



$

(0.66)





Diluted income (loss) per common share 

$

2.58



$

3.07



$

11.39



$

(0.66)































Total revenues were $336.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, a year-over-year increase of 26% compared to $266.5 million for the prior-year period. The Company reported total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $124.9 million for the quarter.

































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,



June 30,





(Dollars in thousands)

2021



2020



2021



2020





    Operating Revenues (2)

$

304,091



$

151,921



$

637,308



$

334,157





    Investment Gains (Loss)(4)



32,679





114,547





299,621





(67,895)





        Total Revenues

$

336,770



$

266,468



$

936,929



$

266,262





   Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

92,124



$

46,757



$

214,841



$

117,664





   Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)



32,763





101,507





295,527





(65,465)





       Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

124,887



$

148,264



$

510,368



$

52,199































Second quarter operating revenues (2) were $304.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 100% from $151.9 million for the prior-year period. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $92.1 million increased from $46.8 million for the prior-year period, up 97% year-over-year.

Operating results were enhanced by second quarter investment gains (4) of $32.7 million which are primarily driven by mark-to-market valuations on strategic investments held by the Company.

As of June 30, 2021, cash and investments (6) totaled approximately $2.0 billion including cash and cash equivalents of $297.4 million. Total cash and investments, (6) net of debt, was $568.1 million at quarter-end.

Segment Financial Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

































    Operating Revenues(2)



    Investment Gains (Loss) (4)



Total Segment Revenue







Three Months Ended June 30,



Three Months Ended June 30,



Three Months Ended June 30,





(Dollars in thousands)

2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020





Capital Markets

$ 151,488



$ 84,870



$ 29,897



$ 114,080



$ 181,385



$ 198,950





Wealth Management

87,444



15,318



2,865



467



90,309



15,785





Auction and Liquidation

17,277



8,251



-



-



17,277



8,251





Financial Consulting

23,735



18,845



-



-



23,735



18,845





Principal Investments

19,646



21,431



-



-



19,646



21,431





Brands

4,501



3,206



(83)



-



4,418



3,206



































Segment Operating Income (Loss)(7)



    Investment Income (Loss) (5)



Total Segment Income (Loss)







Three Months Ended June 30,



Three Months Ended June 30,



Three Months Ended June 30,





(Dollars in thousands)

2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020





Capital Markets

$   74,701



$ 29,471



$ 29,981



$ 101,040



$ 104,682



$ 130,511





Wealth Management

(3,598)



(435)



2,865



467



(733)



32





Auction and Liquidation

3,555



2,020



-



-



3,555



2,020





Financial Consulting

4,175



3,504



-



-



4,175



3,504





Principal Investments

7,275



9,188



-



-



7,275



9,188





Brands

3,096



(6,318)



(83)



-



3,013



(6,318)































 

  • Excluding investment gains, (4) Capital Markets operating revenues (2) increased to $151.5 million from $84.9 million from the prior-year period, up 78% year-over-year. Segment operating income (7) was $74.7 million, up 153% year-over-year, driven primarily by equity investment banking transactions.
  • Wealth Management revenues of $90.3 million increased from $15.8 million for the prior-year period. A majority of the increase in revenue was due to the inclusion of a full quarter of results from National Holdings which the Company acquired in February 2021. Combined wealth management assets under management totaled approximately $32 billion as of June 30, 2021.
  • Auction and Liquidation segment revenues increased to $17.3 million from $8.3 million for the prior-year period, up 109% year-over-year. Segment income increased to $3.6 million compared to $2.0 million for the prior-year period.
  • Financial Consulting revenues increased to $23.7 million from $18.8 million for the prior-year period, up 26% year-over-year. Segment income increased to $4.2 million from $3.5 million for the prior-year period.
  • Principal Investments companies, magicJack and United Online, contributed revenues of $19.6 million and segment income of $7.3 million. magicJack and United Online continued to perform above expectations, contributing recurring cash flow to the Company.
  • Brands generated revenues of $4.4 million and segment income of $3.0 million related to the licensing of brand trademarks.

Financial Highlights for the First Six Months of 2021

  • Total revenues increased to $936.9 million from $266.3 million, up 252% year-over-year.
  • Net income available to common shareholders of $326.8 million, or $11.39 per diluted share, increased compared to a net loss of ($17.0 million), or ($0.66) loss per diluted share for the prior year period.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $510.4 million increased compared to $52.2 million for the prior-year period.
  • Operating revenues (2) increased to $637.3 million from $334.2 million, up 91% year-over-year.
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $214.8 million increased 83% compared to $117.7 million for the prior-year period.
  • Excluding investment gains (losses), (4) Capital Markets operating revenues (2) increased to $359.4 million from $180.3 million, up 99% year-over-year. Segment operating income (7) totaled $180.7 million.
  • Wealth Management segment revenues increased to $158.2 million from $34.2 million, up 362% year-over-year.
  • Auction and Liquidation segment revenues increased to $30.7 million, up from $28.9 million for the prior-year period.
  • Financial Consulting segment revenues increased to $45.1 million, up from $39.6 million for the prior-year period.
  • Principal Investments contributed segment revenues of $40.2 million and segment income of $14.8 million.
  • Brands contributed segment revenues of $8.9 million and segment income of $6.1 million.

Additional Metrics and Supplemental Financial Data

Additional metrics related to operating results and investments are presented to provide investors with greater visibility into the Company's performance and overall results of operations. Further details related to these metrics can be found in B. Riley Financial's Second Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement located on the Company's investor relations website.

Segment Realignment

The Company previously realigned its segment reporting structure for Wealth Management during the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the National Holdings acquisition, and Financial Consulting during the fourth quarter of 2020 to reflect certain organizational changes. Segment results have been recast for all periods presented in conjunction with the new reporting structure.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.)

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.

(2)

Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods.

(3)

Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.

(4)

Investment gains (loss) is defined as trading income and fair value adjustments on loans.

(5)

Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment income (loss) are defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses.

(6)

Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) other investments participation sold reported in noncontrolling interest, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other equity investments reported in prepaid and other assets.

(7)

Segment operating income (loss) is defined as segment income (loss) excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring costs, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, net of debt, total cash, net securities and investments, and other minus total debt, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except par value)









June 30,



December 31,









2021



2020









(Unaudited)







Assets

Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$

297,396



$

103,602



Restricted cash



1,335





1,235



Due from clearing brokers



424,949





7,089



Securities and other investments owned, at fair value



1,278,773





777,319



Securities borrowed



1,140,023





765,457



Accounts receivable, net



57,853





46,518



Due from related parties



734





986



Advances against customer contracts



200





200



Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $131,379 and $295,809 from related parties at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)



270,295





390,689



Prepaid expenses and other assets



119,400





87,262



Operating lease right-of-use assets



60,933





48,799



Property and equipment, net



14,447





11,685



Goodwill



236,005





227,046



Other intangible assets, net



200,304





190,745



Deferred tax assets, net



4,080





4,098





Total assets

$

4,106,727



$

2,662,730

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities:













Accounts payable

$

6,101



$

2,722



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



220,603





168,478



Deferred revenue



68,398





68,651



Deferred tax liabilities, net



90,325





34,248



Due to related parties and partners



230





327



Due to clearing brokers







13,672



Securities sold not yet purchased



272,088





10,105



Securities loaned



1,134,359





759,810



Mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests



4,105





4,700



Operating lease liabilities



73,761





60,778



Notes payable



357





37,967



Loan participations sold



4,444





17,316



Term loans, net



257,104





74,213



Senior notes payable, net



1,213,105





870,783





Total liabilities



3,344,980





2,123,770



















Commitments and contingencies











B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,275 and 3,971 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; and liquidation preference of $106,882 and $99,260 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively









Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,580,300 and 25,777,796 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



3





3



Additional paid-in capital



387,084





310,326



Retained earnings



338,260





203,080



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,178)





(823)





Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity



724,169





512,586

Noncontrolling interests



37,578





26,374





Total equity



761,747





538,960







Total liabilities and equity

$

4,106,727



$

2,662,730

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)



































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,



June 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:

























Services and fees

$

266,143



$

125,595



$

555,612



$

284,976



Trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans



32,679





114,547





299,621





(67,895)



Interest income - Loans and securities lending



25,491





24,506





62,411





46,357



Sale of goods



12,457





1,820





19,285





2,824





Total revenues



336,770





266,468





936,929





266,262

Operating expenses:

























Direct cost of services



12,094





7,985





23,416





27,937



Cost of goods sold



3,626





860





8,952





1,629



Selling, general and administrative expenses



199,922





106,562





391,266





194,306



Impairment of tradenames







8,500









12,500



Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold



10,983





11,221





30,172





19,694





Total operating expenses



226,625





135,128





453,806





256,066





Operating income



110,145





131,340





483,123





10,196

Other income (expense):

























Interest income



56





224





105





470



Gain on extinguishment of loans



6,509









6,509







(Loss) income from equity investments



(852)





(318)





23





(554)



Interest expense



(20,856)





(16,509)





(40,642)





(32,163)





Income (loss) before income taxes



95,002





114,737





449,118





(22,051)

(Provision) benefit for income taxes



(19,902)





(32,208)





(117,420)





5,331





Net income (loss)



75,100





82,529





331,698





(16,720)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(576)





(1,311)





1,366





(1,895)





Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

75,676



$

83,840



$

330,332



$

(14,825)

Preferred stock dividends



1,789





1,087





3,538





2,142





Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

73,887



$

82,753



$

326,794



$

(16,967)





























Basic income (loss) per common share 

$

2.70



$

3.23



$

12.03



$

(0.66)

Diluted income (loss) per common share 

$

2.58



$

3.07



$

11.39



$

(0.66)





























Weighted average basic common shares outstanding



27,344,184





25,627,085





27,159,257





25,827,849

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



28,668,465





26,992,823





28,690,444





25,827,849

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)































Six Months Ended June 30,











2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss) 

$

331,698



$

(16,720)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



12,924





9,879





Provision for doubtful accounts



755





2,081





Share-based compensation



14,134





9,489





Fair value adjustments, non-cash



(10,046)





21,975





Non-cash interest and other



(9,091)





(6,943)





Effect of foreign currency on operations



(1,486)





(73)





(Income) loss from equity investments



(23)





554





Dividends from equity investments



610





797





Deferred income taxes



51,242





(14,340)





Impairment of intangibles and gain on disposal of fixed assets







12,550





Gain on extinguishment of loans



(6,509)









Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt



919





(1,556)





Gain on equity investment



(3,544)









Income allocated for mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests



347





397





Change in operating assets and liabilities:

















Due from clearing brokers



(424,062)





(5,271)







Securities and other investments owned



(316,181)





20,009







Securities borrowed



(374,565)





27,967







Accounts receivable and advances against customer contracts



808





27,601







Prepaid expenses and other assets



(25,870)





(19,707)







Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities



(22,983)





738







Amounts due to/from related parties and partners



155





4,404







Securities sold, not yet purchased



261,476





(32,017)







Deferred revenue



(3,158)





3,896







Securities loaned



374,549





(31,481)









Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(147,901)





14,229

Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of loans receivable



(87,309)





(152,228)



Repayments of loans receivable



95,522





74,450



Sale of loan receivable to related party







1,800



Proceeds from loan participations sold







2,400



Repayment of loan participations sold



(10,772)





(940)



Acquisition of business, net of $34,924 cash acquired



(390)





(1,500)



Purchases of property, equipment and other



(288)





(851)



Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and intangible assets







1



Purchase of equity investments



(10,485)





(6,486)









Net cash used in investing activities



(13,722)





(83,354)

Cash flows from financing activities:













Repayment of asset based credit facility







(37,096)



Repayment of notes payable 



(37,610)





(357)



Repayment of term loan



(11,484)





(9,620)



Proceeds from term loan



200,000







Proceeds from issuance of senior notes



475,698





171,078



Redemption of senior notes



(128,156)





(1,829)



Payment of debt issuance costs



(15,661)





(2,760)



Payment for contingent consideration



(411)







Payment of employment taxes on vesting of restricted stock



(10,370)





(2,678)



Common dividends paid



(181,269)





(17,489)



Preferred dividends paid



(3,538)





(2,142)



Repurchase of common stock







(27,779)



Distribution to noncontrolling interests



(14,792)





(2,143)



Contribution from noncontrolling interests



10,650







Proceeds from issuance of common stock



64,713







Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock



8,281





4,630









Net cash provided by financing activities



356,051





71,815









Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



194,428





2,690









Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(534)





(705)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



193,894





1,985

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



104,837





104,739

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

298,731



$

106,724





















Supplemental disclosures:













Interest paid

$

66,359



$

45,934



Taxes paid 

$

63,987



$

608

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Segment Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,



June 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020

Capital Markets segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees

$

125,997



$

60,364



$

296,976



$

133,964



Trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans



29,897





114,080





294,400





(67,935)



Interest income - Loans and securities lending



25,491





24,506





62,411





46,357





Total revenues



181,385





198,950





653,787





112,386



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(65,473)





(56,623)





(151,613)





(84,924)



Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold



(10,983)





(11,221)





(30,172)





(19,694)



Depreciation and amortization



(247)





(595)





(1,012)





(1,191)





Segment income



104,682





130,511





470,990





6,577

Wealth Management segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees



87,444





15,318





152,986





34,205



Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans



2,865





467





5,221





40





Total revenues



90,309





15,785





158,207





34,245



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(88,702)





(15,283)





(150,174)





(32,831)



Depreciation and amortization



(2,340)





(470)





(4,739)





(953)





Segment (loss) income



(733)





32





3,294





461

Auction and Liquidation segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees



5,534





7,206





12,892





27,867



Revenues - Sale of goods



11,743





1,045





17,835





1,045





Total revenues



17,277





8,251





30,727





28,912



Direct cost of services



(7,540)





(3,217)





(14,120)





(18,033)



Cost of goods sold



(3,105)





(285)





(7,579)





(314)



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(3,077)





(2,729)





(4,566)





(4,255)



Depreciation and amortization















(1)





Segment income



3,555





2,020





4,462





6,309

Financial Consulting segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees



23,735





18,845





45,144





39,559



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(19,471)





(15,268)





(37,460)





(30,997)



Depreciation and amortization



(89)





(73)





(187)





(140)





Segment income



4,175





3,504





7,497





8,422

Principal Investments - United Online and magicJack segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees



18,932





20,656





38,725





42,374



Revenues - Sale of goods



714





775





1,450





1,779





Total revenues



19,646





21,431





40,175





44,153



Direct cost of services



(4,554)





(4,768)





(9,296)





(9,904)



Cost of goods sold



(521)





(575)





(1,373)





(1,315)



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(4,768)





(4,049)





(9,638)





(9,512)



Depreciation and amortization



(2,528)





(2,851)





(5,062)





(5,730)





Segment income



7,275





9,188





14,806





17,692

Brands segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees



4,501





3,206





8,889





7,007



Trading losses and fair value adjustments on loans



(83)

















Total revenues



4,418





3,206





8,889





7,007



Selling, general and administrative expenses



(690)





(309)





(1,366)





(1,213)



Depreciation and amortization



(715)





(715)





(1,429)





(1,429)



Impairment of tradenames







(8,500)









(12,500)





Segment income (loss)



3,013





(6,318)





6,094





(8,135)

Consolidated operating income from reportable segments



121,967





138,937





507,143





31,326





























Corporate and other expenses 



(11,822)





(7,597)





(24,020)





(21,130)

Interest income



56





224





105





470

Gain on extinguishment of loans



6,509









6,509





(Loss) income on equity investments



(852)





(318)





23





(554)

Interest expense



(20,856)





(16,509)





(40,642)





(32,163)



Income (loss) before income taxes



95,002





114,737





449,118





(22,051)

(Provision) benefit for income taxes



(19,902)





(32,208)





(117,420)





5,331



Net income (loss) 



75,100





82,529





331,698





(16,720)

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(576)





(1,311)





1,366





(1,895)



Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.



75,676





83,840





330,332





(14,825)

Preferred stock dividends



1,789





1,087





3,538





2,142



Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

73,887



$

82,753



$

326,794



$

(16,967)

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)







































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended









June 30,



June 30,









2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

75,676



$

83,840



$

330,332



$

(14,825)

Adjustments:

























Provision (benefit) for income taxes



19,902





32,208





117,420





(5,331)



Interest expense



20,856





16,509





40,642





32,163



Interest income



(56)





(224)





(105)





(470)



Share based payments



8,608





4,168





14,134





9,489



Depreciation and amortization



6,165





4,923





12,924





9,879



Gain on extinguishment of loans



(6,509)









(6,509)







Impairment of tradenames







8,500









12,500



Transactions related costs and other



245





(1,660)





1,530





8,794



































Total EBITDA adjustments



49,211





64,424





180,036





67,024





































Adjusted EBITDA

$

124,887



$

148,264





510,368





52,199

Operating EBITDA Adjustments:

























Trading (income) losses and fair value adjustments on loans



(32,679)





(114,547)





(299,621)





67,895



Other investment related expenses



(84)





13,040





4,094





(2,430)



































Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments



(32,763)





(101,507)





(295,527)





65,465





































Operating Adjusted EBITDA

$

92,124



$

46,757



$

214,841



$

117,664

 

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

75,676



$

83,840



$

330,332



$

(14,825)

Adjustments:

























Share based payments



8,608





4,168





14,134





9,489



Amortization of intangible assets



5,134





4,024





11,020





8,048



Gain on extinguishment of loans



(6,509)









(6,509)







Impairment of tradenames







8,500









12,500



Transactions related costs and other



245





(1,660)





1,530





8,794



Income tax effect of adjusting entries



(1,557)





(4,172)





(5,073)





(10,731)

Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

81,597



$

94,700



$

345,434



$

13,275



























Adjusted income per common share:

























Adjusted basic income per share 

$

2.98



$

3.70



$

12.72



$

0.51



Adjusted diluted income per share 

$

2.85



$

3.51



$

12.04



$

0.51



























Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share



27,344,184





25,627,085





27,159,257





25,827,849

Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share



28,668,465





26,992,823





28,690,444





25,827,849

 

