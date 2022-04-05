Head of Revenue, Vice President of Product & Commercialization and Executive Creative Director join leadership team amid Neutral's aggressive national growth phase
PORTLAND, Ore., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neutral Foods, the first carbon-neutral food company in the United States, announced the hiring of three key employees to accelerate the company's goal of radically reducing the carbon footprint of agriculture for good.
These leaders have hit the ground running to support the company's highest growth phase to date as it supplies more than 700 stores nationwide with milk from dairy farms that collaborate with Neutral on carbon reduction projects. Implementing a number of strategies on dairy farms, the company works with farmers to drive down the carbon emissions of their milk. What can't be reduced is offset by Neutral through the purchase of carbon credits from U.S. dairy farmers who are turning cow emissions into renewable energy.
"As we forge ahead to provide our carbon neutral dairy products to customers at more than 1,200 stores by year's end, we are thrilled to add these three leaders, each with a deep natural and organic industry experience, to our team," said Marcus Lovell Smith, CEO, Neutral.
Leading Neutral's growth and profitability, Isabelle Francois joins as Head of Revenue.
Francois comes from a varied career of leadership and consulting roles in the food industry, including more than a decade of senior strategic positions at Whole Foods Market. Francois is a board member at Food System 6, a business accelerator for entrepreneurs in the food and agriculture industry. "I joined Neutral because of its authentic and bold vision to transform animal agriculture to fight climate change," said Francois. "Neutral's science-based approach and work on the ground with our farmers is exciting because it is a real, authentic way to make an efficient and effective impact right on the farm."
Jim Jarman is Neutral's Vice President of Product & Commercialization, working previously at Organic Valley, where he was responsible for multiple businesses including International Retail, eCommerce, Foodservice and Ingredients as Vice President of Strategic Channels. Jarman has spent most of his career in the food and manufacturing industries, working directly with farmers, retailers, and foodservice partners. "At Neutral, we're able to ensure customers and consumers that their purchase decisions are having a real impact on reducing the impact of climate change," said Jarman.
Leading creative initiatives at Neutral, Jill Visit is the Executive Creative Director. "I've spent my career working for mission-based companies, and this is the most important mission yet," said Visit. Her nationally recognized work, with both agency and in-house experience, including more than a decade as Global Creative Director at Whole Foods Market, emphasizes conceptual design and clear, creative messaging. Visit is an entrepreneur and the inventor of the "Salad Sling," a greens-drying device featured previously on Shark Tank.
"It's such an exciting time to join Neutral," said Lovell Smith, who lives on his family's own New England dairy farm. "We're continuing our work with dairies across the country to make a massive and beneficial impact on climate change with an everyday product found in 93% of U.S. households."
Neutral provides American consumers with a simple way to reduce their climate footprint, while still enjoying the dairy products they love, including whole milk, 2 % and half-and-half products. Neutral is sold at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and at hundreds of regional retailers.
About Neutral Foods
Neutral Foods, the first carbon-neutral food company in the United States, offers carbon-neutral dairy products nationwide. The national brand is on a mission to radically reduce the nearly 37% of global emissions produced by the agriculture industry. Started in 2019 in Portland, Oregon, Neutral works directly with farmers to radically reduce the carbon footprint of dairy products. Neutral has organic and conventional carbon-neutral solutions for retail, food service, and ingredient needs and intends to broaden its impact with additional agricultural foods.
