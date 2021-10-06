SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Backyard Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Backyard Real Estate, a team of self-dubbed "wealth magicians" focused on elevating clients' lifestyles, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Backyard Real Estate's dynamic partners are cousins Erin Huff and Josh Mathe, who, with their backgrounds in coaching, know how to keep things positive and motivate clients. Huff first entered the real estate market in her 20s, harnessing her construction skills to flip properties. Since earning her license in 2010, she has ranked four times among the top 15% of agents in her previous brokerage's national network. She and Mathe partnered in 2018. Mathe's eclectic background as a mindset coach, personal trainer, ultramarathoner, award-winning author, and nutritionist means he has explored the limits of physical and mental stamina — and knows how to encourage others to reach their full potential. With high energy, intellect, and motivation, the team is committed to creating "vibrant real estate experiences."
The duo's latest feat, Backyard Real Estate, serves a diverse clientele in La Riviera, Del Paso Heights, Rosemont, Rancho Cordova, Mather, and more. First-time buyers benefit from the team's in-depth knowledge of financing, and sellers profit from its holistic approach to marketing properties. Whether clients are buying, selling, or investing, Backyard Real Estate agents combine experience with technology to generate maximum return on investment.
Partnering with Side will ensure Backyard Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Backyard Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Backyard Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"We thrive on helping our clients build stable financial futures through real estate," said Huff. "And our backgrounds in teaching, coaching, and fitness mean we approach client goals with unmatched intensity." Mathe added, "Since Side provides Backyard Real Estate access to the latest technology, marketing, administrative, and legal services, we can focus solely on providing clients with exceptional opportunities to build personal wealth."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Backyard Real Estate
Driven by possibility and propelled by passion, Backyard Real Estate serves buyers and sellers in Sacramento and Placer counties to foster opportunities for wealth creation through real estate. The team helps sellers, first-time buyers, and experienced investors and provides specialty services, including probate sales. Backyard Real Estate's clientele may come as clients, but they return as friends, and the team's extraordinary efforts regularly earn them five-star reviews. For more information, visit http://www.backyardre.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
