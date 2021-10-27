FaZe Clan’s FaZe H1ghSky1 will lead Team Pizza along with Ghost Blake and Team Bagel will be led by TSM Co1azo and Lucky Chamu. Fans will have a chance to join either team by creating an original gaming related video featuring Bagel Bites with their parent(s) and post on any of their social platforms including Instagram, Twitter or TikTok and tag their parent and use the hashtags #bagelbites and #contest. Submissions will be accepted through November 3rd.