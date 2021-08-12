BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
"Baidu Core delivered another strong quarter, powered by the fast growth of our new AI business. AI enables businesses and local governments to do more and serve more people," said Robin Li, co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "We are excited about the opportunities to help different industries transform their business with AI and support our goal to become carbon neutral by 2030."
"Baidu Core revenue grew 27% year over year in the second quarter, boosted by AI cloud growing 71% year over year," said Herman Yu, CFO of Baidu. "Baidu's search and feed business was solid, and we continue to execute and lead on our new AI business, including AI cloud, autonomous driving and smart assistant."
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights[1]
Baidu, Inc.
(In millions except per
Q2
Q1
Q2
ADS, unaudited)
2020
2021
2021
YOY
QOQ
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Total revenues
26,034
28,134
31,350
4,855
20%
11%
Operating income
3,644
2,789
3,463
536
(5%)
24%
Operating income (non-GAAP) [2]
5,605
4,362
5,653
876
1%
30%
Net income (loss) to Baidu
3,579
25,653
(583)
(90)
-
-
Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) [2]
5,082
4,297
5,359
830
5%
25%
Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS
10.31
73.76
(1.70)
(0.26)
-
-
Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) [2]
14.73
12.38
15.41
2.39
5%
24%
Adjusted EBITDA [2]
7,015
5,900
7,295
1,130
4%
24%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
27%
21%
23%
23%
Baidu Core
Q2
Q1
Q2
(In millions, unaudited)
2020
2021
2021
YOY
QOQ
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Total revenues
18,926
20,483
24,041
3,723
27%
17%
Operating income
4,966
3,847
4,619
715
(7%)
20%
Operating income (non-GAAP) [2]
6,482
5,064
6,467
1,002
(0%)
28%
Net income to Baidu Core
4,424
26,354
172
27
(96%)
(99%)
Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) [2]
5,656
4,870
5,942
920
5%
22%
Adjusted EBITDA2
7,771
6,487
7,991
1,238
3%
23%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
41%
32%
33%
33%
[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB6.4566 as of June 30, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.
[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).
Other Highlights
Corporate
- Q2 2021 net loss of RMB 0.6 billion included a RMB 3.1 billion fair value loss from long-term investments, compared to a fair value gain of RMB 23.7 billion in Q1 2021, both primarily related to a mark-to-market adjustment on Kuaishou Technology (see also Total other loss, net below).
- ESG: in June, Baidu announced its goal to become carbon neutral by 2030.
- Baidu's low-carbon business practices have been featured in the UN Global Compact Corporate Net Zero Pathway Report.
- Baidu's data center in Yangquan, Shanxi was awarded the carbon neutral data center leader (5A) certification (highest rating of green data centers).
- Baidu has returned US$566 million to shareholders under the 2020 Share Repurchase Program this year, bringing the cumulative repurchase to $2.5 billion since 2020.
AI Cloud
- Baidu held the Intelligent Economy Summit on July 29th, featuring speakers from leading enterprises and municipalities highlighting the importance of AI to the development of industrial internet, smart city and digital economy.
- Baidu was ranked the No. 1 AI cloud provider again, according to IDC's 2020 China's public cloud market report.
- Baidu deep learning platform became the most widely used in China, according to an IDC report in June 2021. PaddlePaddle developer community grew to 3.6 million, up 62% year over year, and serves 130,000 businesses.
- Baidu signed with Geely Holding, a leading automotive manufacturer, to provide private cloud solution and other cloud applications, to enable Geely to leverage Baidu's AI to optimize its manufacturing capabilities and provide cloud services to its automotive suppliers and customers.
- Quanzhou, Fujian with a resident of 8 million, implemented Baidu AI solutions to remotely monitor its water-treatment plant for equipment malfunction and dynamically adjust water pressure, based on predicted usage, cutting electricity use by 8%.
- Coverage of Apollo ACE smart transportation has grown to 20 cities in June 2021, up four folds from a year ago, based on contract amounts over RMB 10 million.
- Xiongan, Hebei signed with Apollo ACE to deploy V2X smart highway, to remotely detect highway maintenance needs, assess road closure for poor weather conditions and identify travelers who dodge toll terminals.
Intelligent Driving
- Apollo L4 autonomous driving accumulated 7.5 million test miles, up 152% year over year. Apollo has received 278 autonomous driving permits, reflecting Apollo's piloting in dispersed geographic regions and under wide-ranging test scenarios.
- Baidu introduced Apollo's 5th generation robotaxi vehicles in June, which again saw a 60% drop in cost per mile.
- Apollo Go ride hailing expanded into Guangzhou, Guangdong, its fourth city of operation, and provided 47K trips to the public, up 200% sequentially, in Q2. Customer satisfaction has been high, with user rating averaging 4.9 out of 5.0.
- Great Wall Motors announced in June that its flagship WEY Mocha SUV will feature Apollo Automated Valet Parking (AVP) in its new release later this year.
Other Growth Initiatives
- Xiaodu was ranked No.1 in smart display shipments globally and No.1 in smart speaker shipments in China, according to IDC and Canalys, for Q1 2021.
- China's elderly population is slated to exceed 300 million. Xiaodu smart displays connect elders with immediate senior-community assistance and serve as an always-on virtual companionship through conversational AI, improving their quality of life, while allowing family members to remotely monitor their love ones.
- Xiaodu's Tiantian T10 (10" smart display with karaoke) was released in May at an MSRP of RMB1,699, exemplifying how hardware can be differentiated with AI features.
- Xiaodu services revenue, including advertising and membership, grew 5 folds from last year, accounting for over 10% of Xiaodu Q2 revenue.
Mobile Ecosystem
- In June, Baidu MAUs reached 580 million and daily logged in users reaching 77%.
- Managed Page reached 40% of Baidu Core Q2 online marketing revenue, as merchants adopted Baidu's hosted service with marketing cloud for their online storefront.
iQIYI
- iQIYI subscribers reached 106.2 million in June 2021, serving as a strong foundation to support in-house production of entertainment blockbuster originals.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB 31.4 billion ($4.86 billion), increasing 20% year over year.
- Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 24.0 billion ($3.72 billion), increasing 27% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 19.0 billion ($2.95 billion), up 18% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 5.0 billion ($771 million), up 80% year over year, driven by cloud and other services.
- Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 7.6 billion ($1.18 billion), increasing 3% year over year.
Cost of revenues was RMB 15.9 billion ($2.46 billion), increasing 21% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs and cost of goods sold related to new AI business.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 5.7 billion ($884 million), increasing 29% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending, promotional expenses and personnel-related expenses.
Research and development expense was RMB 6.3 billion ($973 million), increasing 30% year over year, primarily related to personnel-related expenses.
Operating income was RMB 3.5 billion ($536 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 4.6 billion ($715 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 19%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 5.7 billion ($876 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 6.5 billion ($1.00 billion), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 27%.
Total other loss, net was RMB 2.4 billion ($376 million), which included a fair value loss of RMB 3.1 billion from long-term investments. A significant portion of long-term investments is subject to quarterly mark-to-market adjustment, which may contribute to net income volatility in the future.
Income tax expense was RMB 2.2 billion ($341 million), increasing year over year primarily due to an increase in deferred income tax expense recognized on the fair value gain of certain long-term investments.
Net loss attributable to Baidu was RMB 583 million ($90 million), and diluted loss per ADS was RMB 1.70 ($0.26). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 172 million ($27 million). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 5.4 billion ($830 million), and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 15.41 ($2.39). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 5.9 billion ($920 million).
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 7.3 billion ($1.13 billion). Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 8.0 billion ($1.24 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 33%.
As of June 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 179.9 billion ($27.87 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 167.7 billion ($25.97 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 5.4 billion ($843 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 6.9 billion ($1.07 billion).
Management Transition
Baidu today is pleased to announce that Herman Yu has been appointed as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of the Company, and will be responsible for corporate strategy and business development. Mr. Yu will report to Baidu's CEO Robin Li. Mr. Yu will continue to serve as CFO until the appointment of a new CFO.
Financial Guidance
For the third quarter of 2021, Baidu expects revenues to be between RMB 30.6 billion ($4.7 billion) and RMB 33.5 billion ($5.2 billion), representing a growth rate of 8% to 19% year over year, which assumes that Baidu Core revenue will grow between 9% and 20% year over year.
The COVID-19 situation in China is evolving and business visibility is limited. The above forecast reflects Baidu's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainties.
About Baidu
Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on the NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the third quarter of 2021, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.
Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, which is adjusted for accretion for the redeemable non-controlling interests, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.
For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures."
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$(2)
RMB
RMB
US$(2)
Revenues:
Online marketing services
17,688
18,094
20,828
3,225
31,931
38,922
6,028
Others
8,346
10,040
10,522
1,630
16,648
20,562
3,185
Total revenues
26,034
28,134
31,350
4,855
48,579
59,484
9,213
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues(1)
13,134
15,002
15,897
2,462
27,821
30,899
4,785
Selling, general and administrative(1)
4,417
5,245
5,707
884
8,269
10,952
1,697
Research and development(1)
4,839
5,098
6,283
973
9,282
11,381
1,763
Total costs and expenses
22,390
25,345
27,887
4,319
45,372
53,232
8,245
Operating income
3,644
2,789
3,463
536
3,207
6,252
968
Other income (loss):
Interest income
1,312
1,233
1,342
208
2,753
2,575
399
Interest expense
(820)
(823)
(845)
(131)
(1,571)
(1,668)
(258)
Foreign exchange income (loss), net
55
156
(36)
(6)
(43)
120
19
Share of loss from equity method investments
(1,732)
(151)
(4)
(1)
(1,551)
(155)
(24)
Others, net
1,551
23,362
(2,887)
(446)
(265)
20,475
3,171
Total other income (loss), net
366
23,777
(2,430)
(376)
(677)
21,347
3,307
Income before income taxes
4,010
26,566
1,033
160
2,530
27,599
4,275
Income tax expense
1,222
1,534
2,197
341
1,420
3,731
578
Net income (loss)
2,788
25,032
(1,164)
(181)
1,110
23,868
3,697
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(791)
(621)
(581)
(91)
(2,510)
(1,202)
(186)
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
3,579
25,653
(583)
(90)
3,620
25,070
3,883
Earnings (loss) per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):
-Basic
10.34
76.10
(1.70)
(0.26)
10.37
73.12
11.32
-Diluted
10.31
73.76
(1.70)
(0.26)
10.32
71.23
11.03
Earnings (loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
-Basic
1.29
9.51
(0.21)
(0.03)
1.30
9.14
1.42
-Diluted
1.29
9.22
(0.21)
(0.03)
1.29
8.90
1.38
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):
-Basic
2,750
2,692
2,782
2,782
2,758
2,737
2,737
-Diluted
2,760
2,777
2,782
2,782
2,771
2,809
2,809
(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:
Cost of revenues
108
79
112
18
189
191
30
Selling, general and administrative
550
471
483
75
1,014
954
147
Research and development
1,188
949
1,521
236
2,133
2,470
384
Total share-based compensation expenses
1,846
1,499
2,116
329
3,336
3,615
561
(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.4566 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
35,782
42,896
6,644
Restricted cash
758
10,652
1,649
Short-term investments, net
126,402
126,387
19,575
Accounts receivable, net
8,668
9,197
1,424
Amounts due from related parties
726
866
134
Other current assets, net
11,006
9,936
1,539
Total current assets
183,342
199,934
30,965
Non-current assets:
Fixed assets, net
17,508
18,554
2,874
Licensed copyrights, net
6,435
6,714
1,040
Produced content, net
6,556
8,676
1,344
Intangible assets, net
2,022
1,883
292
Goodwill
22,248
22,592
3,499
Long-term investments, net
76,233
101,310
15,691
Amounts due from related parties
3,438
3,484
540
Deferred tax assets, net
1,674
433
67
Operating lease right-of-use assets
9,804
10,058
1,558
Other non-current assets
3,448
15,649
2,423
Total non-current assets
149,366
189,353
29,328
Total assets
332,708
389,287
60,293
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
3,016
3,025
469
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
36,716
38,276
5,928
Customer deposits and deferred revenue
12,626
13,400
2,075
Deferred income
158
108
17
Long-term loans, current portion
7,427
915
142
Convertible senior notes, current portion
4,752
4,777
740
Amounts due to related parties
1,324
1,802
279
Operating lease liabilities
2,366
2,495
386
Total current liabilities
68,385
64,798
10,036
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred income
97
108
17
Deferred revenue
686
316
49
Amounts due to related parties
3,543
3,384
524
Long-term loans
-
12,784
1,980
Notes payable
48,408
47,915
7,421
Convertible senior notes
11,927
12,592
1,950
Deferred tax liabilities
3,067
3,275
507
Operating lease liabilities
4,693
4,696
727
Other non-current liabilities
59
91
15
Total non-current liabilities
72,480
85,161
13,190
Total liabilities
140,865
149,959
23,226
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
3,102
4,814
746
Equity
Total Baidu shareholders' equity
182,696
228,907
35,453
Noncontrolling interests
6,045
5,607
868
Total equity
188,741
234,514
36,321
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling
332,708
389,287
60,293
Baidu, Inc.
Selected Information
(In millions, unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Total revenues
18,926
7,412
(304)
26,034
20,483
7,968
(317)
28,134
24,041
7,608
(299)
31,350
3,723
1,178
(46)
4,855
YOY
27%
3%
20%
QOQ
17%
(5%)
11%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues (1)
6,555
6,834
(255)
13,134
8,162
7,109
(269)
15,002
9,289
6,869
(261)
15,897
1,439
1,063
(40)
2,462
Selling, general and administrative (1)
3,230
1,196
(9)
4,417
4,048
1,201
(4)
5,245
4,526
1,185
(4)
5,707
701
184
(1)
884
Research and development (1)
4,175
664
-
4,839
4,426
672
-
5,098
5,607
676
-
6,283
868
105
-
973
Total costs and expenses
13,960
8,694
(264)
22,390
16,636
8,982
(273)
25,345
19,422
8,730
(265)
27,887
3,008
1,352
(41)
4,319
YOY
Cost of revenues
42%
1%
21%
Selling, general and administrative
40%
(1%)
29%
Research and development
34%
2%
30%
Cost and expenses
39%
0%
25%
Operating income (loss)
4,966
(1,282)
(40)
3,644
3,847
(1,014)
(44)
2,789
4,619
(1,122)
(34)
3,463
715
(174)
(5)
536
YOY
(7%)
(12%)
(5%)
QOQ
20%
11%
24%
Operating margin
26%
(17%)
14%
19%
(13%)
10%
19%
(15%)
11%
Add: total other income (loss), net
507
(141)
-
366
23,999
(222)
-
23,777
(2,204)
(226)
-
(2,430)
(341)
(35)
-
(376)
Less: income tax expense
1,206
16
-
1,222
1,513
21
-
1,534
2,167
30
-
2,197
336
5
-
341
Less: net (loss) income attributable to NCI
(157)
3
(637)
(3)
(791)
(21)
10
(610)
(3)
(621)
76
19
(676)
(3)
(581)
11
2
(104)
(3)
(91)
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
4,424
(1,442)
597
3,579
26,354
(1,267)
566
25,653
172
(1,397)
642
(583)
27
(216)
99
(90)
YOY
(96%)
(3%)
-
QOQ
(99%)
10%
-
Net margin
23%
(19%)
14%
129%
(16%)
91%
1%
(18%)
(2%)
Non-GAAP financial measures:
Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)
6,482
(837)
5,605
5,064
(658)
4,362
6,467
(780)
5,653
1,002
(121)
876
YOY
(0%)
(7%)
1%
QOQ
28%
19%
30%
Operating margin (non-GAAP)
34%
(11%)
22%
25%
(8%)
16%
27%
(10%)
18%
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
5,656
(956)
5,082
4,870
(1,021)
4,297
5,942
(1,065)
5,359
920
(164)
830
YOY
5%
11%
5%
QOQ
22%
4%
25%
Net margin (non-GAAP)
30%
(13%)
20%
24%
(13%)
15%
25%
(14%)
17%
Adjusted EBITDA
7,771
(716)
7,015
6,487
(543)
5,900
7,991
(662)
7,295
1,238
(103)
1,130
YOY
3%
(8%)
4%
QOQ
23%
22%
24%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
41%
(10%)
27%
32%
(7%)
21%
33%
(9%)
23%
(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:
Cost of revenues
49
59
108
33
46
79
69
43
112
11
7
18
Selling, general and administrative
331
219
550
256
215
471
274
209
483
43
32
75
Research and development
1,102
86
1,188
866
83
949
1,443
78
1,521
224
12
236
Total share-based compensation
1,482
364
1,846
1,155
344
1,499
1,786
330
2,116
278
51
329
(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments
(3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions,unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2020 (RMB)
March 31, 2021 (RMB)
June 30, 2021 (RMB)
June 30, 2021 (US$)
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
9,547
(1,358)
8,189
5,467
(1,350)
4,117
9,362
(1,426)
7,936
1,450
(221)
1,229
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(8,854)
1,144
(7,710)
(4,579)
(2,778)
(7,357)
(12,220)
58
(12,162)
(1,893)
9
(1,884)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(2,211)
823
(1,388)
18,018
611
18,629
5,256
801
6,057
813
124
937
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
26
(10)
16
251
(29)
222
(342)
(92)
(434)
(53)
(14)
(67)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash
(1,492)
599
(893)
19,157
(3,546)
15,611
2,056
(659)
1,397
317
(102)
215
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
At beginning of period
18,089
4,681
22,770
25,599
10,941
36,540
44,756
7,395
52,151
6,933
1,145
8,078
At end of period
16,597
5,280
21,877
44,756
7,395
52,151
46,812
6,736
53,548
7,250
1,043
8,293
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
9,547
(1,358)
8,189
5,467
(1,350)
4,117
9,362
(1,426)
7,936
1,450
(221)
1,229
Less: Capital expenditures
(797)
(57)
(854)
(1,438)
(61)
(1,499)
(2,435)
(61)
(2,496)
(377)
(9)
(386)
Free cash flow
8,750
(1,415)
7,335
4,029
(1,411)
2,618
6,927
(1,487)
5,440
1,073
(230)
843
Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.
Baidu, Inc.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures
(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2020 (RMB)
March 31, 2021 (RMB)
June 30, 2021 (RMB)
June 30, 2021 (US$)
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu Core
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Operating income (loss)
4,966
(1,282)
3,644
3,847
(1,014)
2,789
4,619
(1,122)
3,463
715
(174)
536
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
1,482
364
1,846
1,155
344
1,499
1,786
330
2,116
278
51
329
Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)
34
81
115
62
12
74
62
12
74
9
2
11
Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)
6,482
(837)
5,605
5,064
(658)
4,362
6,467
(780)
5,653
1,002
(121)
876
Add: Depreciation of fixed assets
1,289
121
1,410
1,423
115
1,538
1,524
118
1,642
236
18
254
Adjusted EBITDA
7,771
(716)
7,015
6,487
(543)
5,900
7,991
(662)
7,295
1,238
(103)
1,130
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
4,424
(1,442)
3,579
26,354
(1,267)
25,653
172
(1,397)
(583)
27
(216)
(90)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
1,473
364
1,676
1,146
344
1,325
1,777
330
1,947
275
51
302
Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)
27
81
79
55
12
61
55
12
62
9
2
10
Add: Disposal loss (gain)
495
-
495
-
-
-
-
(45)
(28)
-
(7)
(4)
Add: Impairment of long-term investments
772
49
800
-
-
-
205
2
206
32
-
32
Add: Fair value (gain) loss of long-term investments
(2,754)
-
(2,754)
(23,545)
(88)
(23,590)
3,180
(9)
3,175
493
(1)
491
Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)
1,191
10
1,197
593
(20)
583
190
32
207
28
5
31
Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)
28
(18)
10
267
(2)
265
363
10
373
56
2
58
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)
5,656
(956)
5,082
4,870
(1,021)
4,297
5,942
(1,065)
5,359
920
(164)
830
Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS
10.31
73.76
(1.70)
(0.26)
Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests
0.07
0.14
0.02
-
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS
4.35
(61.52)
17.09
2.65
Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)
14.73
12.38
15.41
2.39
(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.
(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their
(3) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is separately presented from 2020Q4, with comparative periods retrospectively adjusted.
