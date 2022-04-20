Consumer Products Industry Veteran Brings Extensive Supply Chain Management Expertise
LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coop Home Goods, a leading digitally native designer and marketer of the first fully adjustable pillow and ingeniously designed bedding to meet the unique needs of every type of sleeper, is thrilled to announce that Bailey Gauvain has been named Global Director of Operations and Supply Chain of the company. Gauvain will be responsible for end-to-end global sourcing and operations functions: supplier selection and management, quality assurance; demand and supply planning; inbound and outbound logistics, and warehouse operations. She will report to Steve Holley, Coop Home Goods CEO, and sit on the Executive Staff.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bailey to Coop Home Goods," said Holley. "She brings a fantastic track record of success in constructing and managing global supply chains. The challenges of sourcing consumer products have increased dramatically over the last few years, so Bailey's vast experience assembling world-class supply chain capabilities at global companies will be invaluable. Her leadership and experience will help Coop build another critical competitive advantage in sourcing and operations."
Ms. Gauvain has 9 years' experience in supply chain and operations management, holding a similar role most recently at DITA Eyewear.
"I am excited to join Coop Home Goods at this important time as the company continues to execute on its growth strategy," Gauvain said. "I look forward to working with the team and its global partners to ensure a robust supply of high-quality products and support a fast-growing brand."
About Coop Home Goods
Coop is an innovation-driven home-goods company — a fast-growing direct-to-consumer home-goods brand that designs and markets adjustable memory-foam pillows and other bedding accessories, which are sold through the company's website and various e-commerce marketplaces. Further information on Coop can be found at coophomegoods.com.
