LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VXI Global Solutions ("VXI"), a leading provider of Business Process Outsourcing ("BPO") services to businesses around the world, announced last May 24, 2022, its acquisition by Bain Capital Private Equity ("Bain Capital") from The Carlyle Group.
Founded in Los Angeles in 1998, VXI Global Solutions provides innovative contact center services, delivering omnichannel and multilingual customer experience (CX) and care, custom software development, sales support, as well as compliance, and fraud protection. VXI has more than 40,000 employees operating in 42 locations in North and Central America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean and plays a crucial role in partnering with multinational businesses as they expand their reach around the world.
Bain Capital previously invested in VXI from 2012 to 2016. During this period, VXI further penetrated the Chinese and Central American markets. Also fueling the company's growth was the acquisition of Symbio, leading software development and IT outsourcing provider, which expanded VXI's global services offering and enhanced its competitive position.
David Zhou, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO of VXI said: "On behalf of the entire VXI team, I'm extremely grateful for the close and strategic relationship we've fostered with The Carlyle Group over the last five years. Their continued support and confidence allowed us to grow into the leading global Customer Experience (CX) firm we are today. Reuniting once again with Bain Capital will accelerate our obsessive pursuit of creating legendary and transformational experiences for our employees, our clients, and their customers as we enter the next chapter of CX and CX Advisory services."
"We couldn't have a better partner than Bain Capital as we continue to disrupt the CX space by enabling challenging perspectives, developing innovative tools, and investing deeply in people to unlock the art of the possible." Eva Wang, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO of VXI added.
Jonathan Zhu, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Private Equity, said: "This investment is testament to Bain Capital's advantage in founder partnership deals and the result of more than 10 years of relationship building. Over the past three years, VXI has demonstrated robust organic growth, and we are confident in David and his team's ability to accelerate this trajectory. "
About VXI Global Solutions
VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000 employees in more than 42 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation & process excellence to the world's most respected brands.
VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest-growing, privately-held business services organizations in the United States, and one of the few US-based customer-care organizations in China.
For more information, visit: http://www.vxi.com
About Bain Capital Private Equity
Bain Capital Private Equity has partnered closely with management teams to provide the strategic resources that build great companies and help them thrive since its founding in 1984. Bain Capital Private Equity's global team of more than 250 investment professionals creates value for its portfolio companies through its global platform and depth of expertise in key vertical industries including healthcare, consumer/retail, financial and business services, industrials, and technology, media and telecommunications. Bain Capital has 22 offices on four continents. Since its inception, the firm has made primary or add-on investments in more than 1,000 companies. In addition to private equity, Bain Capital invests across asset classes including credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate, managing approximately $160 billion in total and leveraging the firm's shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus.
For more information, visit http://www.baincapital.com.
