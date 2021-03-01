OWOSSO, Mich., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baker College, Michigan's largest, private not-for-profit college and top private transfer school in the state, has announced the appointment of three Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officers. Effective immediately, Dana Clark, Ph.D., Lesa Louch, Ph.D. and Kristina Marshall, J.D. assume leadership for Baker's DEI initiatives, serving as a point of contact for employees and students and responsible for elevating and accelerating the College's commitment to inclusive excellence.
In addition to their new titles as DEI Officers, Clark, Chief Human Resource Officer; Louch, President of Baker College Online and Center for Graduate Studies; and Marshall, Director of Human Services program, will retain their current roles and responsibilities with Baker.
In their new roles, the DEI Officers will work closely with Baker College President, Dr. Bart Daig, the provost, academic deans, faculty, staff and students to ensure that Baker's goals of diversity, equity and inclusion are embraced across all campuses. They will coordinate and advise the development, integration and articulation of Baker's commitments to a more diverse and inclusive community.
"These appointments reflect Baker's commitment to fostering an academic, online and campus culture that values diversity and inclusion," said Daig. "We believe that a more diverse, open and inclusive environment creates a richer experience for our campus community, and we welcome the insights and leadership that our new DEI Officers will bring to our efforts."
Baker's newly appointed DEI Officers will amplify the efforts of the school's current DEI Council, which was formed in October 2016, and includes representation from Baker College employees and faculty across the system's campuses and departments.
As part of the Council's efforts, Baker recently implemented mandatory professional development DEI training for all staff and faculty. A subcommittee of the DEI Council, the DEI Training Committee, developed 10 learning modules available in a live, virtual format throughout the 2020-2021 academic year. Some of the training topics include: implicit bias and stereotypes; microaggressions, allyship and advocacy; race, power and privilege; intersectionality; cross-cultural communication; LGBTQIA+ and gender equity; ableism and disability justice; respect and inclusion and generational dynamics and challenges.
"At Baker College, we strongly believe that improving the competence of our staff and faculty will help them achieve their DEI goals, as well as making Baker an inclusive and welcoming environment for all staff, faculty, students and stakeholders," said Daig.
Baker College's commitment to DEI initiatives have recently earned the school national Best Practice recognition from The Centre for Global Inclusion. More information on Baker College's DEI initiatives is available at baker.edu.
